Extension of Closing Date

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Tartana Minerals: Copper, Gold, Silver and Zinc Producer, Explorer and Developer in Far North Queensland, Australia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Extension of Closing Date

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) refers to the non-renounceable entitlement issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) for every one Share held be eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.008 per Share together with one free attaching option to acquire one Share (exercisable at $0.018 on or before the date that is three years from the issue date) (Option) for every one Share applied for and issued to raise up to $1,625,589 (Entitlement Offer), as set out in the Prospectus dated 21 June 2024.

The Company advises that the Closing Date of the Entitlement Offer has been extended to 5:00pm (WST) on Thursday, 18 July 2024.

The Closing Date has been extended to ensure all eligible shareholders have an opportunity to participate in the Entitlement Offer, having regard to the delayed mailing process in Australia and New Zealand, and the impact this may have on eligible shareholders accessing physical documentation.

The revised timetable for the Entitlement Offer is shown below:

Miramar Resources' timetable for the Entitlement Offer

Further details of the Entitlement Offer, including details on how to accept the Entitlement Offer and key risks associated with an investment in the Company are set out in the Prospectus. Applications for new Shares and free attaching Option under the Entitlement Offer may only be made by completing the Entitlement and Acceptance Form which accompanies the Prospectus. Shareholders eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer should read the Prospectus carefully and consult their professional advisers as necessary.

This announcement has been authorised for release by Mr Allan Kelly, Executive Chairman, on behalf of the Board of Miramar Resources Limited.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:m2rnickel stocksgold stockscopper stocksresource stocksnickel explorationcopper explorationgold explorationgold investingCopper Investing
M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Miramar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper to Release Second Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results on August 1, 2024

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its second quarter 2024 operating and financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, August 2, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper Strengthens Management and Leadership Team

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") Interra Copper is pleased to announce the following additions and changes to the management and leadership team.

Interra appoints Brian Thurston, PGeo. to the Board of directors and as CEO, effective July 1st. Brian holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Thurston has over 32 years' geological experience working on projects from grass roots to feasibility level including in North and South America, Africa and India. As Country Manager he was instrumental in the initial exploration, land acquisition and development of Aurelian Resources in Ecuador which was acquired in 2008 by Kinross for $1.2B. In 2004, Mr. Thurston transitioned from geologist to corporate positions and has founded several public companies and held positions of director and officer, as well as served on multiple committees including audit and corporate governance. Mr. Thurston was President and CEO of Lion Energy Corp. from 2007 to 2011 before takeover was successfully completed by Lundin's Africa Oil Corp.

Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources

Firetail Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Firetail Resources Limited (Firetail or the Company) (ASX:FTL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Glenn Poole as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, to be effective from 8 July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars getting larger as price chart with arrow goes higher.

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Copper is the third most-used metal in the world, and experts believe demand for this important commodity is set to rise in the coming years. At the same time, the supply situation is expected to tighten up.

For that reason, market watchers may be asking, “When will copper go up?” The general consensus is that while prices may not break out in the near term, they will rise once the market truly starts to enter a deficit.

In Q2 2024, copper prices swung upwards more quickly than anticipated. The Comex price climbed as high as US$5.20 per pound, or US$11,464 per metric ton, a new all-time high, and the LME three month price set an all-time high of US$11,104 per metric ton the same day. They have since pulled back as of June, but the fundamentals remain.

Keep reading...Show less
Coil of copper wire.

Boosting North America's Copper Supply

Copper has a huge role to play in both electrification and the global energy transition — and at our current level of production, demand will soon outpace supply.

The current global supply dynamic exacerbates this problem. According to S&P Global, copper production is more concentrated than oil. Chile is currently the world's largest copper producer, producing roughly 5 million metric tons (MT) of the metal in 2023. Peru, the second largest producer, produced only 2.6 million MT, while Australia was in third place with 810,000 MT. Chile and Peru account for 38 percent of world copper production.

This current supply landscape is unsustainable. Diversifying global supply chains for copper production is necessary to meet the increasing demand. North American governments recognized this issue. They implemented policies and incentives to boost domestic supply.

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper CEO Gordon Neal.

World Copper’s Zonia Project Well Placed for Copper's "Paradigm Shift," CEO Says

Amid the looming copper deficit, World Copper (TSXV:WCU) CEO Gordon Neal believes the market needs to look at more nimble operations, like the company’s Zonia copper oxide project in Arizona, US, for a less expensive and faster path to production.

Neal first explained the problem with the large sulfide deposits major copper companies are developing.

"The majors are spending billions of dollars to put these into production. The average is probably anywhere between $2 billion to $6 billion, some even $10 billion. And the timeline to get them into production is anywhere between eight to 12 years for permitting," he said.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Miramar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Miramar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Completion of Acquisition of Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets Located in Tanzania

Never Never and Pepper Deliver Exceptional Assays Ahead of Imminent Resource Update

Initial Drill Results Point to Resource Growth Potential at Warriedar’s Golden Range Project

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Related News

Uranium Investing

Completion of Acquisition of Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets Located in Tanzania

Gold Investing

Never Never and Pepper Deliver Exceptional Assays Ahead of Imminent Resource Update

Gold Investing

Initial Drill Results Point to Resource Growth Potential at Warriedar’s Golden Range Project

Oil and Gas Investing

ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

coal investing

Glencore's Teck Coal Acquisition Gets Conditional Green Light from Canadian Gov’t

Gold Investing

Gold from Canada's Biggest Heist Reportedly Smuggled to India, Dubai

Gold Investing

Ramelius Resources Sets Record Annual Gold Production

×