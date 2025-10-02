Expedia Group to Webcast Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 6, 2025

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will report its third quarter 2025 results for the period ended September 30, 2025, on Thursday, November 6, 2025 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website at http://ir.expediagroup.com . The earnings release will post after market close and the webcast will begin at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A replay of the call is expected to be available for approximately twelve months.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, Expedia Group™ helps people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections.

Expedia Group's three flagship consumer brands are Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®. Its B2B arm, Private Label Solutions, delivers industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Expedia Group Advertising helps partners extend their reach and connect with travelers across its travel sites and a broad range of offsite channels through its travel media network.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com . Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia/ .

© 2025 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50.

Investor Relations
ir@expedia.com

Communications
press@expedia.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Expedia GroupEXPEEXPE:US
EXPE
The Conversation (0)
PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

Lithium exploration and development company Power Minerals Limited (ASX: PNN) (Power or the Company) is pleased to announce positive results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed for the Rincon salar, a key part of its Salta Lithium Project in the lithium triangle of Argentina.

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna Expands RHO PhytoTM Formulary with the Introduction of Cannabigerol Products into the Canadian Market

Avicanna Expands RHO PhytoTM Formulary with the Introduction of Cannabigerol Products into the Canadian Market

Avicanna introduces the rare cannabinoid CBG into its RHO Phyto product formulary which includes oral, sublingual, and transdermal formulations

RHO Phyto CBG products will be made available through various medical and adult-use channels across Canada by Q3 2022

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northern Graphite Clarifies Disclosure on South Okak Exploration Results

Northern Graphite Clarifies Disclosure on South Okak Exploration Results

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern"), at the request of IIROC, is re-issuing exploration results from its Press Release of April 4, 2022 to provide additional information on QAQC, the analytical laboratory and analytical techniques and the Qualified Person and contact person. The results of the program are unchanged.

A majority of the samples were taken from numerous gossans located on structures which cross-cut the main NW trending suture that traverses through the area and also hosts the Voisey's Bay deposits. Some of these gossans are over 2km in length and represent multiple exploration targets. One sample returned 1.1% Cu, 0.85% Ni and 0.13% Co and another 1.1% Cu, 0.43% Ni and .085% Co. As per the table below, a number of samples also exceeded 1.0% Ni equivalent. These are significant values given they were collected from highly weathered gossanous material.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electra Provides Update on Refinery Construction and Commissioning

Electra Provides Update on Refinery Construction and Commissioning

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today provided an update on the construction of North America's only battery grade cobalt refinery, confirming that the project remains on budget and on schedule for a December 2022 commissioning.

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated battery materials park, leveraging the Company's hydrometallurgical refinery asset. Electra plans to build a Battery Materials Park hosting cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and a battery precursor materials partnership, which will support North American and European electric vehicle production.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coinsmart

Canadian Hockey League and CoinSmart Announce Multi-Year Partnership Agreement

CoinSmart now the official crypto trading partner for the CHL; National partnership one of the first of its kind in Canada

CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced a long-term national sponsorship agreement with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to become the CHL's Official Crypto Trading Partner across its three member leagues, the OHL, WHL, and the QMJHL.

The agreement with CoinSmart is the CHL's first partnership with a cryptocurrency firm, with the sponsorship activating on January 28 during the CHL on TSN broadcast game where the Regina Pats play host to the Prince Albert Raiders. Year 1 of the multi-year deal will see CoinSmart premium branding and signage displayed in and around rinks across multiple teams this season including in-ice logos across all CHL major events. The following seasons will see CoinSmart branding extended across 24 teams across all three leagues.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting and Security Based Compensation Grants

Related News

Energy Investing

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Gold Investing

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Copper Investing

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production

Uranium Investing

Western Australia Reviews Uranium Mining Ban As Nuclear Energy Investment Grows

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting and Security Based Compensation Grants

gold investing

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Critical Metals Investing

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands