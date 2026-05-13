Expedia Group to Webcast Explore 26 General Opening Session on May 19, 2026

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will webcast the general opening session of Explore 26, on May 19, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. PT. Explore 26 is Expedia Group's annual partner event where the company will share new innovations focused on improving the complete travel experience for travelers and partners everywhere.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website; ir.expediagroup.com.

Investor Relations
ir@expedia.com

Communications
press@expedia.com

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