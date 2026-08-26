Expedia Group to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2026

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2026. Ariane Gorin, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 2:25 pm PT / 5:25 pm ET.

A live webcast of the session will be available at http://ir.expediagroup.com . A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 3 months.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the global travel marketplace with one purpose: to help travelers explore the world, one journey at a time. Expedia Group™ connects travelers, partners, and advertisers through its trusted brands, leading technology, and rich first-party data, delivering predictive, personalized experiences that shape the future of travel.

Expedia Group's ecosystem includes three flagship consumer brands Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo® the largest B2B travel business, and a premier advertising network. Guided by an experienced and passionate global team, Expedia Group helps millions of travelers in more than 70 countries explore the world with confidence and ease.

© 2026 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com . Follow Expedia Group on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

Investor Relations
ir@expedia.com

Communications
press@expedia.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Expedia GroupEXPEEXPE:US
EXPE
The Conversation (0)
GLP-1 'Arms Race' Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

GLP-1 'Arms Race' Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

More People Than Ever Taking GLP-1 Drugs for Weight Loss Growing List of Diseases Now Indicated as Treatable With GLP-1 Drugs KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms,... Keep Reading...
Aston Bay Identifies 17 New Base and Precious Metal Showings at the Epworth Copper-Silver Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay Identifies 17 New Base and Precious Metal Showings at the Epworth Copper-Silver Project, Nunavut, Canada

Up to 29.2% Cu with 217 g/t Ag in vein mineralization spatially associated with MobileMT nomalies Silver ("Ag" zinc ("Zn" cobalt ("Co" gold ("Au") project ("Epworth" or the "Project") located 80 kilometres ("km") southeast of Kugluktuk in Nunavut, Canada. Highlights 17 new base and precious... Keep Reading...
PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

Lithium exploration and development company Power Minerals Limited (ASX: PNN) (Power or the Company) is pleased to announce positive results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed for the Rincon salar, a key part of its Salta Lithium Project in the lithium triangle of Argentina. Keep Reading...
Avicanna Expands RHO PhytoTM Formulary with the Introduction of Cannabigerol Products into the Canadian Market

Avicanna Expands RHO PhytoTM Formulary with the Introduction of Cannabigerol Products into the Canadian Market

Avicanna introduces the rare cannabinoid CBG into its RHO Phyto product formulary which includes oral, sublingual, and transdermal formulations RHO Phyto CBG products will be made available through various medical and adult-use channels across Canada by Q3 2022 Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the... Keep Reading...
Northern Graphite Clarifies Disclosure on South Okak Exploration Results

Northern Graphite Clarifies Disclosure on South Okak Exploration Results

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern"), at the request of IIROC, is re-issuing exploration results from its Press Release of April 4, 2022 to provide additional information on QAQC, the analytical laboratory and analytical... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer and Stroud Resources Announce up to C$10 Million Brokered Financing in Connection with Silver Frontier Transaction

Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary July Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Heritage Confirms High-Grade Gold Mineralization at The Melba Project Returning 15.57g/t Au over 9m from 43m, Including: 28.98g/t Au over 4.80m

Related News

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer and Stroud Resources Announce up to C$10 Million Brokered Financing in Connection with Silver Frontier Transaction

copper investing

US Tariff Fears Drive Copper Stockpile Rush

nickel investing

Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

gold investing

Heritage Confirms High-Grade Gold Mineralization at The Melba Project Returning 15.57g/t Au over 9m from 43m, Including: 28.98g/t Au over 4.80m

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: CAML H1 Filings

precious metals investing

First Three Holes of a 20,000-Meter Program Just Pushed a U.S. Antimony-Gold Resource Beyond Its Own Boundaries

base metals investing

Getty Copper Defines Seven New Exploration Targets in the Highland Valley Copper District