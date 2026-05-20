Expedia Group B2B Introduces AI Toolkit and Platform for the Future of Travel Distribution

New AI capabilities, expanded ground mobility, and merchandising capabilities help brands add and scale end-to-end travel experiences
Expedia Group B2B today announced a new set of AI-powered products and partnerships that make it easier for companies in any sector to build travel into their customer experiences.
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"For decades we've built the plumbing behind the scenes that makes travel work more connected, seamless, and trusted, bringing together supply, pricing, payments, service and more," said Alfonso Paredes, President B2B & Chief Commercial Officer Expedia Group. "Now we're making that infrastructure even easier for partners to plug into. With one connection, partners can build more complete travel experiences for their customers, capture more of the trip, and do it with less complexity."
Expedia Group B2B today serves 75,000 partners across industry verticals and 200,000 travel advisors, and its platform processes 21 billion API calls a day (Expedia Group internal data, 2025).
AI toolkit for partners + new travel platform
At the Explore 26 partner conference, Expedia Group B2B previewed its new, in-development AI toolkit, which rolls out with select partners in the coming months. It simplifies how B2B partners connect Expedia Group capabilities into AI experiences across APIs, interfaces, and agent workflows.
At the core is the Intelligent Experience Platform, a set of composable AI components designed to help partners launch branded travel experiences powered by Expedia Group intelligence. Expedia Group B2B aims to reduce the time and investment required for partners to launch travel experiences and help them prepare for a future where travelers increasingly expect AI-assisted trip planning.
Expanding ground mobility to complete more trips
To help partners capture more of the end-to-end journey, Expedia Group B2B is expanding its car rental, ground transport and Insurtech solutions.
In a separate announcement today, Expedia Group shared it has entered into an agreement to acquire CarTrawler, an Ireland-based B2B platform powering leading travel brands.
CarTrawler follows Expedia Group's recent acquisition of Tiqets, the Amsterdam-based activities and experiences platform, and together the acquisitions advance the growth strategy the company outlined to expand its Rapid API beyond lodging to include car, flights, activities and trip protection.
CarTrawler's capabilities, coupled with Expedia Group's extensive scale, technology and partner network, unlock several new growth opportunities for partners as well as unrivaled choice and value for travelers. The transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the second half of 2026.
Marketing and media capabilities to reach more travelers
At Explore ‘26, Expedia Group also announced marketing and media network enhancements that help partners reach more travelers in more places.
For Rapid API partners, two new merchandising solutions can help drive demand and improve conversion:
- The B2B Partner Portal account can now be used to plan and track marketing strategies.
- The new Merchandising API can now be tapped to build compelling marketing experiences across platforms and channels.
Expedia Group Advertising also shared advances to its Travel Media Network, including:
- An enhanced AI-powered advertising portal, with strategies like Max Room Nights bidding.
- Richer ad formats across search results, property pages, Trips, and checkout.
- Broader reach via DSPs and exclusive media partnerships.
Trust and support built in
Across these launches, Expedia Group emphasized the governance and infrastructure behind its B2B platform:
- A Responsible AI Council that reviews high-risk AI deployments before they scale.
- Servicing remains a core strategic priority, with continued investment in people, processes, and AI as the B2B network grows. Expedia Group B2B currently:
- Handles more than 7 million servicing calls a year for partners.
- Provides 24/7 native voice support across 25 languages.
"Partners want growth, but they also want to know their brand and their customers are in safe hands," Paredes said. "A year ago, we said we would build a broader platform for partners, and we did. Today, we're helping partners sell more, serve better, and capture more of the trip, using infrastructure that's been tested at scale for decades."
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the global travel marketplace with one purpose: to help travelers explore the world, one journey at a time. Expedia Group™ connects travelers, partners, and advertisers through its trusted brands, leading technology, and rich first-party data, delivering predictive, personalized experiences that shape the future of travel.
Expedia Group's ecosystem includes three flagship consumer brands – Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo® – the largest B2B travel business, and a premier advertising network. Guided by an experienced and passionate global team, Expedia Group helps millions of travelers in more than 70 countries explore the world with confidence and ease.
© 2026 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50.
For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com .
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Media contact: press@expedia.com