Expedia Group announces agreement to acquire CarTrawler, advancing strategy to build the most complete B2B travel platform

Acquisition enhances Expedia Group's ability to deliver mobility and Insurtech solutions for travelers worldwide through its B2B platform and consumer brands

Expedia Group today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire CarTrawler, an Ireland-based B2B platform powering car rental, ground transport and Insurtech solutions for the global travel industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519556732/en/

CarTrawler's platform brings exceptional depth, breadth and expertise across these areas, connecting 550+ car rental suppliers and 500+ mobility suppliers to more than 300 leading travel brands around the world, including more than 70 airlines.

CarTrawler's capabilities, coupled with Expedia Group's extensive scale, technology and partner network, unlocks several new growth opportunities. Supply partners get access to incremental demand through a much larger distribution base. B2B demand partners get richer, more comprehensive access to car rental, ground transport and Insurtech supply at highly competitive rates as well as customized technology for seamlessly integrating these solutions into their existing platforms. Travelers in turn get unrivaled choice and superior value, whether booking through Expedia Group brands or via B2B partners.

"The CarTrawler acquisition is another huge, exciting step towards our ambition of building the most complete B2B travel platform," said Alfonso Paredes, President B2B & Chief Commercial Officer, Expedia Group. "Last year, Expedia Group B2B set out a bold vision to expand our APIs beyond lodging. Acquiring Tiqets helped us solve for activities at scale. Adding CarTrawler now extends that same strategy into car rentals, ground transport and Insurtech. CarTrawler's focus and differentiated expertise in these areas complements our strengths in B2B scale and technology, enabling us to massively amplify our joint value proposition to partners, suppliers, and travelers."

"CarTrawler's acquisition by Expedia Group is a testament to the strength of our technology, the drive of our people, our track record of innovation, and our accelerating commercial momentum," said Peter O'Donovan, CEO of CarTrawler. "This exciting combination allows us to advance our mission as part of travel's best and most complete B2B engine, unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth."

The transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the global travel marketplace with one purpose: to help travelers explore the world, one journey at a time. Expedia Group™ connects travelers, partners, and advertisers through its trusted brands, leading technology, and rich first-party data, delivering predictive, personalized experiences that shape the future of travel.

Expedia Group's ecosystem includes three flagship consumer brands – Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo® – the largest B2B travel business, and a premier advertising network. Guided by an experienced and passionate global team, Expedia Group helps millions of travelers in more than 70 countries explore the world with confidence and ease.

© 2026 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com .

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About CarTrawler

CarTrawler is a leading B2B technology platform powering car rental, ground transport and insurtech solutions for the global travel industry. Through its proprietary Connect Platform, CarTrawler enables airlines, online travel agencies and travel providers to unlock high-margin ancillary revenue and deliver seamless end-to-end customer experiences.

Trusted by many of the world's leading travel brands, including Ryanair, American Airlines, Air France-KLM, Uber, easyJet, eDreams ODIGEO and American Express, CarTrawler connects partners to a global network spanning over 50,000 locations.

Headquartered in Dublin, with offices in Paris, London, New York and Sydney, CarTrawler's team of over 300 specialists combines deep industry expertise with advanced technology to drive partner success at scale. Its platform leverages data science, machine learning and dynamic pricing to optimise performance, increase conversion and maximise revenue.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and timing of the proposed transaction. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Expedia Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media contact: press@expedia.com

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