Gaming Investing News
Sponsorship Includes Use of Brand's Connection Optimization Software for 2022 Counter-Strike Matches ExitLag a proprietary online gaming software company, is the official sponsor of The Imperial Team. The team, created by Gabriel 'FalleN' Toledo, includes Fernando 'fer' Alvarenga, Lincoln 'fnx' Lau, Vinicius 'VINI' Figueiredo, and Ricardo 'boltz' Prass. The team will compete throughout 2022 in Counter-Strike matches ...

Sponsorship Includes Use of Brand's Connection Optimization Software for 2022 Counter-Strike Matches

ExitLag a proprietary online gaming software company, is the official sponsor of The Imperial Team. The team, created by Gabriel 'FalleN' Toledo, includes Fernando 'fer' Alvarenga, Lincoln 'fnx' Lau, Vinicius 'VINI' Figueiredo, and Ricardo 'boltz' Prass. The team will compete throughout 2022 in Counter-Strike matches using ExitLag's software for more competitive gameplay.

"This team is comprised of some of the most elite players in the game and we are extremely proud to be supporting them," said Lucas Stolze , managing director at ExitLag. "Using ExitLag's software while gaming will give them the competitive-edge they need to overcome any competition. Expect big things to come from this team."

As part of the sponsorship, ExitLag will be the exclusive SaaS of The Imperial Team and they will use ExitLag's proprietary software while competing. ExitLag's software uses artificial intelligence for data trafficking optimization and multi-path connections with simultaneous activation, reducing lag and ensuring the team will always have a strong connection while playing.

"ExitLag is my longtime partner. Both as a sponsor and on game helping me to have an excellent connection," says FalleN. "This is what is most important for those who like to play, to have a lag-free experience! I'm really excited to play alongside my friends again and having this support from ExitLag is very special to me."

The team just completed the PGL Major Antwerp 2022: South American Qualifier and will be moving onto the PGL Major Antwerp 2022: American RMR later this year.

About ExitLag
ExitLag, a proprietary online gaming software, was created by gamers for gamers to level the playing field and provide a better, more competitive gaming experience to users worldwide. Using data trafficking optimization and artificial intelligence, multi-path connections with simultaneous activation guarantee you always have the best connection while gaming. ExitLag is currently in beta testing for the first-ever mobile app to optimize connection for mobile gaming. You can learn more at ExitLag.com or on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:
Laura Panza
(949) 777-2487
332004@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exitlag-named-official-sponsor-of-the-imperial-team-301503324.html

SOURCE ExitLag

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Candor Health Education Launches Free Online Game to Provide Kids Drug and Alcohol Prevention Tools

Candor Health Education a not-for-profit which provides drug, alcohol and sex education to Illinois students in grades four to eight, has launched a free, kid-friendly online game to provide teens and pre-teens tools for making healthy choices about drugs and alcohol. Called 'Pixelton Adventures,' the game features a Minecraft-style platform, allowing users to choose their own avatar and move through a series of daily decisions, challenges, and pressures, such as navigating friendships, balancing finals week, and managing extracurricular activities. With seven different episodes, Pixelton Adventures is free to students, but is also available at no cost to parents and teachers for use in conversations about drug and alcohol prevention.

The launch of Pixelton coincides with National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week , March 21-27, 2022 . According to data released in November 2021 by the Centers for Disease Control , drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time. The number of overdose deaths rose 29 percent, from 78,056 between April 2019 - April 2020 , to 100,306 in the following 12 months. According to the National Center for Drug Abuse , 70% of people who try an illegal drug by age 13 will develop a substance abuse disorder.

Keep reading... Show less

Global Esports Organization Gen.G and Game Developer Nimble Neuron Launch Landmark Partnership

The partnership will launch with an Eternal Return World Kick-off experiential party at GDC 2022, followed by Creator and Collegiate Community Events through the end of the year, aimed at increasing user engagement and expanding the global market

Global esports organization Gen.G and video game developer Nimble Neuron today announced the launch of a first of its kind two-year partnership between a game developer and esports organization. This partnership is aimed at accelerating the global market expansion of Nimble Neuron's multiplayer online survival arena, Eternal Return.  The developer will tap into Gen.G's Korean and North American brand power and influencer network to reach new audiences, create content, and build out a competitive esports strategy.

Keep reading... Show less

DouYu Reports Unaudited Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Keep reading... Show less

Tobii partners with LIV and Ready Player Me to create realistic avatars for the Metaverse

Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing, announced today a collaboration with LIV and Ready Player Me to make avatars in the Metaverse more expressive and authentic. Creators will be able to use LIV and Ready Player Me avatars in a more life-like way to stream content and engage viewers with more insights through Tobii eye tracking enabled virtual reality (VR) headsets.

LIV is the leader in XR game streaming and enables creators to broadcast themselves live from inside VR. Ready Player Me is an avatar platform, allowing consumers to create 3D avatars for hundreds of apps and games. Through the partnership, users will be able to demonstrate real-time eye movement and interactions with other users in the same game or virtual environment. Streamers can increase viewer engagement and provide viewers with insights into their skills, speed, and attention. The first experiment was conducted with Racket: Nx, which develops arcade space sports in VR.

"With Tobii's eye tracking technology, users can truly have an embodied presence in the Metaverse with life-like eye movement and interactions," said Johan Hellqvist , VP of XR (AR/VR) at Tobii. "This partnership with LIV, the developer of the leading XR streaming tool, and Ready Player Me, one of the most popular avatar platforms, allows us to bring authentic and immersive experience for users in the Metaverse."

"LIV is excited to be one of the first XR streaming tools to support integrated eye tracking and to offer our creators more expressive Avatars in gameplay and other activities," said AJ 'Dr. Doom' Shewki, CEO of LIV. "Eventually, all headsets will have integrated eye tracking, and the ability to do real-time gaze visualizations with LIV and Tobii will simply be a common staple in a creator's arsenal."

Keep reading... Show less

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Arcade1Up/

In the news release, Arcade1Up's New Golden Tee 3D Arcade Machine Available for Pre-Order, issued March 15, 2022 by Arcade1Up over PR Newswire, there were errors throughout the text, as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

Arcade1Up's New Golden Tee 3D Arcade Machine Available for Pre-Order

Tastemakers LLC's Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro gaming entertainment is ready to tee-off pre-orders for the classic arcade title, Golden Tee 3D, the #1 bar arcade for over two decades. Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D features a larger cabinet, online leaderboards, a new design, and eight games.

Keep reading... Show less

Arcade1Up's New Golden Tee 3D Arcade Machine Available for Pre-Order

Toastmasters LCD's Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro gaming entertainment is ready to tee-off pre-orders for the classic arcade title, Golden Tee 3D, the #1 bar arcade for over two decades. Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D features a larger cabinet, online plasterboards, a new design, and eight games.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×