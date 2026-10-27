Exclusive Mopar '27 Dodge Charger Commemorates 90 Years of Mopar Passion, Performance and Personalization at SEMA Show

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- Annual limited-production drop from Mopar celebrates the brand's 90th anniversary and combines unique styling, carbon-fiber details and functional performance enhancements to the all-wheel-drive Dodge muscle car
- Fourth time Dodge Charger has been given a full Mopar treatment since 2011
- Available on two two-door models: SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Charger R/T and 550-horsepower Charger Scat Pack Plus
- U.S. MSRP for exclusive Mopar '27 Package is $10,995
- Mopar '27 Dodge Charger will be joined by a wide array of customized vehicles from Dodge, Jeep® and Ram, plus hundreds of factory-backed performance parts and accessories from Mopar and Direct Connection, at the newly located Mopar booth (59119) in the West Hall at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, Nov. 3-6
Mopar marks its 90th anniversary in 2027 with the introduction of the exclusive Mopar '27 Dodge Charger, a limited-edition package that blends distinctive Mopar styling, modern muscle-car attitude and factory-engineered personalization.
Mopar '27 will debut at the Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge Oct. 30-Nov.1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway before taking center stage at the 2026 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, Nov. 3-6. Mopar will move to a new location for the 2026 show: booth 59119 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Available on two-door 2027 Dodge Charger R/T and Dodge Charger Scat Pack Plus models, the Mopar '27 package will be limited to 270 units, with 90 vehicles offered in each of three exterior colors, Bludicrous, Diamond Black and White Knuckle, providing a nod to Mopar's 90-year heritage.
Dealer orders begin in early January 2027. Production will begin in spring 2027, and allocation will be split between 243 units for the U.S. market and 27 units for Canada.
"The Mopar '27 Dodge Charger showcases our passion for personalization and performance while celebrating nine decades of helping enthusiasts make their vehicles uniquely their own," said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president, Stellantis parts and services - North America. "Our latest special-edition, limited-build package delivers exclusive styling, premium materials and signature Mopar touches that celebrate the passion, performance and personalization enthusiasts have come to expect from Mopar."
Exclusive Mopar '27 Content
The Mopar '27 package enhances the Dodge Charger models with a collection of exclusive exterior, interior and performance features from Mopar, including:
- Direct Connection carbon-fiber front splitter
- Direct Connection carbon-fiber hood with functional scoop
- Direct Connection cold-air intake system
- Direct Connection carbon-fiber rear spoiler
- Unique bodyside and hood graphics
- Serialized Mopar '27 / Mopar 90th anniversary under-hood plaque mounted on the radiator closeout panel
- Unique interior badge on dashboard
Two Two-door Mopar '27 Charger Model Configurations
The Mopar '27 Charger R/T model starts with the 2027 Dodge Charger R/T and adds the exclusive Mopar content package, delivering a more accessible entry point into the limited-edition program. Powered by the 420-horsepower, 3.0-liter, twin-turbo SIXPACK engine with standard all-wheel drive and an on-demand rear-wheel-drive mode, performance numbers include 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.6 seconds and running the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds.
The Mopar '27 Scat Pack Plus combines leather performance seats, 20-by-11-inch wheels, Carbon and Suede Package and the Blacktop Package, creating the highest-contented Mopar '27 configuration available from the factory. Power output is raised to 550 horsepower from the 3.0-liter twin-turbo SIXPACK engine featuring fully forged internals, larger 54mm Garrett Twin turbos for increased boost and charge air cooler. With standard all-wheel drive and an on-demand rear-wheel-drive mode, performance numbers improve to 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.9 seconds and running the quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds.
The U.S. MSRP for the exclusive Mopar '27 Package is $10,995 for either Charger model.
More Performance From Direct Connection
The Mopar '27 Dodge Charger show vehicle will also feature three additional factory-backed performance parts for the Dodge Charger for customers looking to further personalize their limited-edition muscle car.
These accessories are offered separately through authorized Dodge performance dealers and are not included as part of the Mopar '27 package:
- High-performance cat-back exhaust for 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six SIXPACK engine provides a richer exhaust (part number: 77073018AA)
- Performance suspension spring kit for improved handling and stability (part number: 77073045AA)
- 21-by-11-inch Brass Monkey wheels (part number: 77073039AA)
Exclusive Mopar '27 Owner Kit
Each buyer will receive a Mopar '27 owner kit that includes a personalized certificate of authenticity with serialized vehicle-build number, a special rendering of the vehicle by the Mopar design team and more.
Mopar Customization History
The Mopar '27 Dodge Charger is the fourth Charger to be given the full Mopar treatment since 2011. It joins an exclusive club as the latest limited-edition, Mopar-modified vehicle delivered straight from the factory.
In 2010, Mopar produced the first of an ongoing series of limited-edition vehicles, the Mopar '10 Dodge Challenger. Other low-volume, factory-produced Mopar rides have followed:
- Mopar '11 Dodge Charger
- Mopar '12 Chrysler 300
- Mopar '13 Dodge Dart
- Mopar '14 Dodge Challenger
- Mopar '15 Dodge Charger R/T
- Mopar '16 Ram Rebel
- Mopar '17 Dodge Challenger
- Mopar '18 Dodge Durango
- Mopar '19 Dodge Challenger
- Mopar '21 Ram 1500
- Mopar '22 Dodge Durango
- Mopar '23 Dodge Challenger and Charger
- Mopar '24 Jeep® Gladiator
- Mopar '25 Ram 1500 RHO
Additional SEMA Show Debuts
Moparized / Direct Connection Ram 1500 Rumble Bee - Mopar designers and engineers join the enthusiast 'swarm' and take a new Ram 1500 Rumble Bee to the next level with an exciting mix of Direct Connection performance parts and customization options.
- Exterior:
- Ceramic Gray Clear-Coat paint with custom black Rumble Bee graphics
- Custom hood with carbon-fiber bezels and see-through window, exposing the Mopar Blue 3.0L supercharger
- Custom side sills with integrated side-exit exhaust
- Concept front bumper aero dive planes finished in color-matched Ceramic Gray
- Mopar hard tri-fold bed cover
- Tailgate-mounted rear spoiler
- Custom 20-by-10-inch wheels riding on 325/50R20 tires at all four corners
- Performance:
- 5.7-liter HEMI® V8 with Direct Connection supercharger kit, targeting more than 600 horsepower
- Direct Connection suspension kit by Ridetech
- TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission
- 3.92 rear axle ratio
- Full-time active four-wheel drive with selectable rear-wheel drive (Burnout Mode)
- Interior:
- Flat-bottom steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters
- G/T console shifter
- Custom Alea leather and suede Mopar Blue and black seats
- Mopar all-weather mats and instrument panel accessory rail
Direct Connection Ram Rumble Bee SRT - The 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT debuted this past summer and delivers a record-setting 777 horsepower and 680 lb.-ft. of torque. For enthusiasts who believe too much is never enough, Direct Connection's larger 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger kit replaces the standard 2.4-liter supercharger and targets over 900 horsepower. Under the hood, a Rumble Bee Yellow supercharger cover highlights the striking performance centerpiece.
Three custom Jeep vehicles will be on display after first appearing on the challenging trails in Moab, Utah, during the 60th annual Easter Jeep Safari:
- Jeep Wrangler BUZZCUT concept by Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) blends compact, sporty, two-seat design with extreme capability and expanded storage for longer adventures
- Jeep Wrangler Anvil 715 concept is a purpose-built vision of what an overland-focused Wrangler can be: capable, intentional and thoughtfully engineered without unnecessary bulk
- Jeep Recon Overwatch concept is a trail-ready expression of electric Jeep capability, emphasizing lightweight materials, thoughtful packaging and functional upgrades, proving the Recon capability extends well beyond the pavement
More from Jeep:
- Jeep Ugly Sweater trail armor provides a perfect way for four-door Jeep Wrangler owners to show off their holiday spirit while delivering scratch-defying protection without a permanent commitment
From Dodge:
- The winning custom Dodge Charger Scat Pack from the 2026 Direct Connection Grudge Match season
- Customized 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Tribute is powered by a Hellcrate Redeye 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI crate engine from Mopar fanatic and owner of Graveyard Carz, Mark Worman
Mopar
Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.
Created in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products and celebrating 90 years in 2027, Mopar supports vehicle owners worldwide with decades of expertise in customer care, service, parts, accessories and performance.
Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.
For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.
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Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Mopar brand: www.mopar.com
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Direct Connection
The Direct Connection portfolio, available online and through the Mopar dealer network, includes Modern Performance, Crate Engine, Race and Vintage Muscle high-performance products for Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. Direct Connection offers factory street, strip and track performance parts developed by SRT engineers and leading aftermarket brands with warranty coverage for added peace of mind. Performance enthusiasts and racers can access the Direct Connection hotline at (800) 998-1110 for technical and race support. More information on Direct Connection is available at DCPerformance.com.
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SOURCE Stellantis