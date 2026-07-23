Evotec Selects Navan to Unify Global Travel, Payments, and Expense Management

Evotec Selects Navan to Unify Global Travel, Payments, and Expense Management

Global drug discovery leader partners with Navan to drive operational excellence and eliminate manual expense reporting

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced that Evotec (NASDAQ: EVO; Frankfurt Prime Standard: EVT), the global drug discovery and development company, has selected Navan to manage its complete corporate Travel and Expense (T&E) program in its top global markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722261092/en/

Global drug discovery leader partners with Navan to drive operational excellence and eliminate manual expense reporting

Global drug discovery leader partners with Navan to drive operational excellence and eliminate manual expense reporting

A life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development, Evotec had historically managed T&E independently across different countries, meaning employees were dealing with a patchwork of different tools and manual offline processes. As part of its focus on operational excellence, Evotec is further streamlining these processes through one unified, easy-to-use platform that supports consistency, transparency, and efficiency.

"Simplifying processes and strengthening operational excellence while enabling our employees with efficient tools are key priorities for Evotec," said Kay Prätorius, VP Procurement at Evotec. "Transitioning to the single, intuitive Navan platform will enhance the overall user experience, providing real-time visibility and control over our global travel and expense activities."

Evotec is rolling out Navan across Germany, the UK, U.S., Italy, and France, aiming to streamline user experience and reduce the need for manual entry by automating reconciliation directly from the point of swipe.

"We often see significant efficiency gains when organizations upgrade and modernize their travel and expense systems," said Zahir Abdelouhab, SVP, Enterprise Sales, EMEA at Navan. "Evotec is taking an important step in further streamlining and standardizing its processes and Navan is supporting this by bringing greater clarity and simplicity to travel and expense management, supporting teams in focusing on their core work."

About Evotec

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure — faster, smarter, and with greater precision. Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling. With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers' needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just – Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology. Evotec's global team of more than 4,500 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com .

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Navan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 11, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan's subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

Media: press@navan.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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