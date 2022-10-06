GamingInvesting News

One of the longest-running video game publications, GameRevolution, has been relaunched and refreshed with an all-new look, logo, and user experience.

Today, Evolve Media LLC, a passion-based publisher of some of the most significant internet brands since 1996, has announced the debut of the all-new GameRevolution.com.

GameRevolution Relaunch Represents Debut Of New Evolve Media Content Delivery Platform

The GameRevolution relaunch is a significant milestone for Evolve Media LLC. Evolve Media LLC has leveraged web engineering firm XWP to develop a new content management system.

The all-new GameRevolution features a fully-customizable front end with a vastly improved user interface, and a backend powered by WordPress VIP. The entire experience has been heavily optimized for mobile devices.

"The launch of GameRevolution for Evolve Media LLC is the start of something much bigger" explained Anthony Severino , VP of Content & Operations at Evolve Media LLC. "This is the next major evolution in Evolve publishing power and will impact more than a dozen owned and operated websites."

"We have invested substantially in our core website infrastructure" Aaron Broder , Founder and CEO of Evolve Media LLC, added. "Evolve is working to future-proof and strengthen our brands across all categories."

Revolutionary New Design Includes Games Database, Native Video Player, & More

The all-new GameRevolution redesign includes a brand new logo representing the brand's long-term upward trajectory. The most popular trending content and in-depth guides are given considerable homepage real estate. Users can easily customize and filter the main content feed, or check out upcoming releases and reviews in the updated sidebar.

GameRevolution now also features an updated Games Database with a vast history of video game information accessible from anywhere in the world. An all-new native video player will also highlight video game trailers, walkthrough videos, and much more.

"As one of the longest-running games media websites, GameRevolution has gone from strength to strength throughout its 25+ year history," Paul Tamburro , Executive Editor of GameRevolution, added. "I'm incredibly excited to introduce a completely overhauled and modernized site that reflects our team's lofty ambitions, and to propel GR into a new era both for the site and Evolve Media."

About Evolve Media LLC

Evolve Media LLC is a passion-based publisher established in 1996. As a pioneer in web-publishing, Evolve Media owned and operated websites represent the largest and longest-standing communities in the world. Beyond publishing, Evolve Media LLC partnership services have led to award-winning experiences built for globally recognized brands.

About GameRevolution

Worth pausing for since 1996, GameRevolution is one of the longest-running games media publishers, providing multi-platform coverage from the days of the SNES through to the current generation, and growing up with its audience to become the broad multimedia website it is today.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolve-media-announces-gamerevolution-relaunch-propelling-video-game-icon-into-a-new-era-301643089.html

SOURCE Evolve Digital Media

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

