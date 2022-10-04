GamingInvesting News

Company to Introduce Video Cabinet Featuring Unique Custom Display

Charity TournEvent ® Takes Place Oct. 12 at Everi G2E Booth #1150

- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, will highlight its commitment to provide EVERIthing casino operators need to engage players with the debut of new games and a new gaming cabinet that deliver on the Company's promise of offering EVERIgame players will want to play at the 22 nd annual Global Gaming Expo (G2E ® ), October 10-13, 2022 . Everi will introduce the stunning Dynasty Vue ™ the Company's first form factor in its new Dynasty Series of game cabinets, as well as approximately 50 new original game themes and seven new licensed branded titles.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8854153-everi-global-gaming-expo-2022/

"Our sustained investment in the development of differentiated cabinets and an expanded portfolio of player-popular games will once again be on display at G2E, with the debut of new products that continue to raise the bar on player engagement and entertainment," said Randy Taylor , Everi President and CEO. "Our G2E product debuts, such as the unique Dynasty Vue cabinet and the more than 50 new overall game titles on display, will once again highlight our successful execution on our multi-year product development roadmap.

The Everi Games team continues to support internal product innovation and execute on a well-planned product roadmap with the introduction of Dynasty Vue and compelling content on display at G2E."

"Our newest product introductions at G2E demonstrate the success we are achieving through consistent reinvestment in our product development efforts to deliver highly differentiated gaming experiences that help our casino partners grow revenue by engaging players at increasingly higher levels," said Dean Ehrlich , Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader, at Everi. "Our focus is squarely aimed at fully supporting our current markets with an ever-expanding library of compelling game themes and new cabinets, including the launch of Dynasty Vue , which introduces a new era in Everi's hardware history. By combining the benefits of three distinct cabinet form factors, it offers our game developers a platform to create entirely new games that captivate players' attention. We are also excited to share with customers our content for the growing historical horse racing segment on both video and mechanical cabinets."

All Everi Games' products at G2E 2022 are available now or expected to be commercially available in less than six months and include:

New Video Cabinet
Launching in early 2023, the Dynasty Vue cabinet features a unique, custom display that enables Everi's designers to create game mechanics that players would typically experience on a portrait cabinet, while providing the sight lines comparable to a dual-screen cabinet, and the functionality and integrated base of a slant top cabinet. This innovative form factor features a custom 36-inch display and an integrated 27-inch top box, with distinctive dual-banded lighting for maximum attract value. The edge-lit digital button deck allows for increased game configurability and player communication with a dynamic play button and wireless mobile charging capability. The cabinet's integrated base provides flexibility in banking options with a standard 28-inch footprint and new merchandising opportunities. Dynasty Vue will debut with four launch families, including the Combo Cash Series, Money Slam Series, Wild Wheel Series, and the High Rollin' Gems Series – Everi's first multi-game product.

Standard Video Content
More than 10 new themes will be featured on Everi's Empire Flex cabinet including the Press Your Luck Series and Fu Blossom Series, which are both available on Everi's premium TournEvent ® Winners Circle bank of cabinets, part of TournEvent Everiway . These marquee banks feature synchronized content with enhanced sign packages that showcase theme-specific content. The Treasure Gates Series, Fortune Teller Series, Potion Explosion Series, and Banner Series, with persistent state features available in Class II and Class III, will also be available on the Empire Flex cabinet.

Standard Mechanical Content
Everi will introduce more than six new games on the latest addition to its three-reel mechanical portfolio Player Classic Signature which has performed strongly in the field since its first deployment earlier this year. The Platinum Signature Series, Crowns Diamond Respin Series, and Pay Upgrade Series, which introduces a persistence feature to the mechanical segment, will all be showcased at G2E 2022. These themes are reflective of Everi's commitment to innovation in the mechanical space and highlight the game entertainment elements that stepper players appreciate – a math first focus, unique play mechanics, and dynamic art and audio.

Premium Content
Based on the iconic animated variety television show, The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle & Friends will be presented on the Skyline Revolve cabinet, while Everi's high-performing banked product Flex Fusion will showcase several original titles including two follow-on games for the high energy, tornadic themed Cashnado game, Storm Surge and Super Nova . Lift Off , with Locomotion and Starboard base themes, will also debut on Flex Fusion.

Everi will present two of its strongest performing third party brands – Little Shop of Horrors and Willie Nelson – in incredible 4K display on the Empire DCX cabinet, with Little Shop of Horrors Director's Cut and Willie Nelson Live . Super Fiesta! , with its four Mexican style gambler centric base themes, and Fruit Ninja Frenzy , based on the popular mobile game Fruit Ninja, will be presented on the banked Empire Arena product.

TournEvent Everiway
Everi will showcase the gold standard in slot tournament solutions and the latest iteration of its award-winning TournEvent offering, TournEvent Everiway. All five versions of TournEvent Everiway will be available at G2E 2022 for customers to learn how these features are designed to improve ease of player access and to drive increased enthusiasm for slot tournament style play. The traditional group-style TournEvent Classic and the time flexible "sit-in-go," on-demand TournEvent Now ® will be presented along with TournEvent Winners Circle and TournEvent Cross Play , which enables customers to offer promotions across any combination of portrait or dual-screen cabinets. TournEvent Concierge , powered by Everi's Trilogy loyalty platform, delivers a seamless slot tournament experience, simplifying tournament registration for staff and players.

The power of TournEvent will be on full display as Everi will host a charity slot tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 12 , at 4 p.m. in the Company's booth, #1150, where nearly $16,000 will be donated to the winners' charities of choice. Players include some of the industry's most recognized slot stars on YouTube, as well as trade journalists and publishers.

About Everi
Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com .

Join Everi on Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Legal Notices
PRESS YOUR LUCK: ® / © FremantleMedia Netherlands B.V. 2022. Licensed by Fremantle. All Rights Reserved.

ROCKY AND BULLWINKLE AND FRIENDS ™ & ® 2022 Ward Productions, Inc. Licensed by Bullwinkle Studios, LLC. All rights reserved.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s22)

Willie Nelson TM and ©WN Family Partnership, LTD. Used under license. All rights reserved.

Fruit Ninja: TM © Halfbrick Studios. Used under license. All rights reserved.

Other product names mentioned in this release are trademarks of Everi Holdings Inc. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries, except for "G2E," which is a registered trademark of the American Gaming Association and Reed Elsevier Inc.

Contacts:

Everi Media Relations
Dona Cassese
VP, Marketing
(702) 556-7133 or dona.cassese@everi.com

Mike Young
Corporate Communications
(702) 518-9179 or mike.young@everi.com

Everi Investor Relations
William Pfund
SVP, Investor Relations
(702) 676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com

Steve Kopjo
Director, Investor Relations
(702) 785-7157 or steven.kopjo@everi.com

JCIR
Richard Land , James Leahy
(212) 835-8500 or evri@jcir.com

Dynasty Vue™ will debut with four launch families, including the Combo Cash Series. Rockin' Reels™ introduces COMBO CA$H™, a new twist on the player favorite Win What You See® feature.

Everi_Holdings_Logo

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everi-to-debut-player-engaging-game-content-and-newest-cabinet-at-global-gaming-expo-2022-301639764.html

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mobile Gaming Platform BlueStacks Offers its Affiliate Program for Publishers Across 57 Countries

BlueStacks, a mobile gaming platform that enables users to play more than 2 million games on the Android platform via computer and the cloud, has announced that it has now reached content producers in more than 57 countries with its successful Affiliate Program.

Leading mobile gaming platform BlueStacks has reached numerous content producers and video game publishers across 57 countries with its successful affiliate program offering users the option to earn additional revenues.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Margaret Simpson, CEO at The Mill Casino, "We are excited to have deployed Quick Custom Intelligence's Unified Gaming Platform."

The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in North Bend, OR has installed the QCI Platform Nimble Edition. The Unified Gaming Platform aligns marketing, player development, and casino operations around one view of the casino's data.

QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)

"Here at The Mill Casino, we are constantly looking for solutions to help us increase our positive interactions with our guests, and QCI's platform allows us to engage our team and guests with valuable information that drives the proper decisions and does it quickly," said Margaret Simpson CEO at The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park.

Dr. Ralph Thomas , CEO of QCI, stated that "The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park's decision to select our Unified Gaming Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers' needs. The Nimble Edition was developed specifically for casinos with under 1,000 slots, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino operations teams to function in a modern, data-enriched environment. With over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide utilizing QCI's Unified Gaming Platform, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the growing needs of The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park."

ABOUT The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park

The Mill Casino Hotel and RV Park is located in North Bend, Oregon , on the shores of Coos Bay . With 200+ waterfront hotel rooms and a spacious modern waterfront RV park, guests come from all over the Northwest to experience the scenic beauty of the Sothern Oregon Coast. Historic Highway 101 will lead you to the Mill Casino and the world-famous, world-class hospitality we are famous for. Amenities in the area include several operating lighthouses, miles of beach, Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and world-class golfing.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno . Based in San Diego , QCI also has offices in Las Vegas , St. Louis , Dallas & Phoenix . www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/margaret-simpson-ceo-at-the-mill-casino-we-are-excited-to-have-deployed-quick-custom-intelligences-unified-gaming-platform-301640747.html

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Challenge the Highest Level of <MIR4>! A New Content, Hell Raid, Unveiled

  • Hell Raid, a new combat content for level 90 or higher players
  • Special Enhancement for strengthening power score added along with 2 new items
  • Transcend system added for enhancing stats of legendary spirits

Wemade unveiled Hell Raid, a new content for its masterpiece MMORPG on October 4, 2022 .

Challenge the Highest Level of "MIR4" ! A New Content, Hell Raid, Unveiled. (PRNewsfoto/Wemade)

Hell Raid, a hard-mode combat content for level 90 or higher players, is much more difficult than the Boss Raid. Up to 15 players can participate to fight a powerful boss monster and followers.

More participants come with a higher likelihood of gaining higher benefits. If six or more players participate, there is a chance to acquire Tier 1 Epic Secondary Weapons and Earrings, Divine Oil of Blessing, and five kinds of Tributes used to enhance Mystique.

Hell Raid consists of multiple stages based on three monster levels – level 100, 120, and 140, and only players with a Hell Raid Ticket can enter.

Within 15 minutes, players can challenge a level 140 monster to grab the chance for further enhancement.

In addition, a Special Enhancement function was added where players can upgrade Epic or higher items such as Magic Stone, Spectrumite, Spirit Treasure and Mystical Piece. Dragonsteel, Darksteel and Enhancement Stones are needed to enhance items and players can use Oil of Blessing to increase the chance of enhancement.

Furthermore, a Transcend system has been added in which players can increase the stats of legendary spirits to level 4. When the level is notched up through the Transcend system, a slot for adding Spirit Treasure is added and unique stats are enhanced.

More details about MIR4 > can be found on its official website and community.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/challenge-the-highest-level-of-mir4-a-new-content-hell-raid-unveiled-301639602.html

SOURCE Wemade

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/04/c4273.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vanta to Partner with Canyon Athletic Association for Middle School Esports

- Vanta has partnered with the Canyon Athletic Association in Arizona to provide free esports competition to its middle schools.

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and programming to kids ages 8-18. Vanta has been working with associations across the country to develop regional leagues, and CAA will be a great addition.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

UNCG to Host E2Weekend - Esports + Education

Educators and Gamers Converge at UNCG for Unreal Engine and Fortnite Creative Training, and a Fortnite Tournament

UNC Greensboro will host E2Weekend on October 28 and 29 a weekend of esports tournaments, as well as educational Unreal Engine and Fortnite Creative toolset training provided in collaboration with Epic Games. Held in the UNCG Esports Arena and Learning Lab the E2Weekend (Esports + Education) includes a two-day, hands-on educational opportunity for regional high school educators and UNCG faculty, staff, and students. Participants will learn how to build interactive 3D experiences using Unreal Engine the world's most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool. They'll also learn how to jump in and use Fortnite's Creative toolset to build anything they can imagine using assets and devices from the game.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Playtika Announces Preliminary Results of Previously Announced Tender Offer

- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) (" Playtika "), a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles, today announced the preliminary results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase up to 51,813,472 shares of Playtika's issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a " Share ," and collectively, " Shares ") or such lesser number of Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price of $11.58 per Share (the " Tender Offer "), which expired one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on Monday, October 3, 2022 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×