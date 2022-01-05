



Overview In 2022, analysts are predicting that nickel prices will remain strong or at high levels despite a rocky first half of 2021. Driving this demand is predominantly stainless steel, with electric vehicle batteries continuing to pick up pace. However, not all nickel is created equal when it comes to batteries. The only type qualified for use in electric vehicle batteries is Class 1 nickel, which is usually found in sulfide deposits and has a much higher nickel content.

Given the attractiveness of nickel sulfide, attention is focusing on new and potential nickel sulfide deposits. Given the attractiveness of nickel sulfide, attention is focusing on new and potential nickel sulfide deposits. Timmins in Ontario, Canada, is a world-class mining camp primarily known for gold, but recently, Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC announced that it could potentially expand a district-scale nickel sulfide deposit north of the city.

Twenty-five kilometers southeast of Timmins, EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) is looking to fill the huge demand for the base metal. The company’s prospective Langmuir Nickel project is a high-grade nickel sulfide project with a historical resource with 30 kilometers of additional strike length on the property. EV Nickel boasts a significant land package of approximately 9,100 hectares that is strategically located in the Shaw Dome, near multiple nickel end users, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Detroit Peers, NIO (NYSE:NIO), SBE Canada and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

The Langmuir Nickel project is located in the Shaw Dome, a prospective nickel belt region that bears a strong resemblance to the Kambalda Dome in Western Australia that mined ~51Mt grading 3.1 percent nickel from 1968 to 2020. The Shaw Dome hosts Kambalda-style nickel sulfide mineralization occurring in ultramafic flows and sills. Eighty square kilometers of historical, favorable komatiitic units are found within EV Nickel’s property. The company is fully focused on three fronts: to find more nickel at Langmuir, secure more land in the Shaw Dome and create a Clean Nickel™ business.

Company Highlights EV Nickel’s Langmuir Nickel project near Timmins, Ontario has a historical indicated resource in the W4 Zone of 677,000 tons at grades of 1.00 percent nickel and 0.06 percent copper from 2010.

The project is near multiple nickel end-users, including Tesla.

The project also has a historical inferred resource of 171,000 tons at grades of 0.91 percent nickel and 0.06 percent copper.

The geology found in Shaw Dome has a strong resemblance to Western Australia’s Kambalda Dome that produced ~51Mt from 1968 to 2020.

Inguagrual drill program at the Langmuir Nickel Project produced Extremely high-grade nickel associated with W4 Zone including 8.66 percent Ni over 1.11 metres in hole EV21-01

Key Project Langmuir Nickel

The Langmuir Nickel project is a prospective and high-grade nickel located in the Shaw Dome in Ontario, Canada. The project is located approximately twenty five kilometers from Timmins, an established mining camp with clean hydroelectric power. The property spans 9,100 hectares, including 30 kilometers of identified strike length. The Langmuir Nickel project has access to power lines and a road with proximity to multiple nickel end-users, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Detroit peers, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), SBE Canada Ltd. and Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN).

EV Nickel released assay results from its initial drilling program in December 2021, and plans for 2022 include continuing drilling, conducting metallurgical testing and identifying a resource. Historical mineral resources for the Langmuir Nickel Property:

EV Nickel has applied for the trademark Clean Nickel™ across several jurisdictions as a step towards the company’s commitment to develop zero-carbon production of Nickel. Clean Nickel™ refers to zero-carbon production and this is central to the business EVNi intends to develop on the Shaw Dome.

Management Team

Sean Samson - President, CEO and Director Sean Samson is a mining executive with more than 20 years of management and financial experience. Most recently, he was the vice president and head of corporate development at FNI Mining for four years. At FNI Mining, he spent six months as interim COO in which he was responsible for safety, mine development and operations at a 250-person underground mine near Sudbury, Ontario. In 2012, he won the Canadian Young Mining Leader award from the CIM. Before FNI, he was the vice president of commercial development at Kinross Gold Corporation for five years. At Kinross Gold Corp., he had diverse, multi-functional responsibilities, including supply chain, energy, merger integration, enterprise risk and capital approvals. Samson led a team of more than 300 people across eight countries at Kinross Gold Corp. Before Kinross Gold Corp., he was a management consultant at Bain & Company and he traded for investment banks in New York and Europe. Samson received an A.B. from Harvard University and an MBA from Cambridge University. He has also completed his Surface Miner Common Core in Ontario. He is a past elected PDAC board member and a Cleantech advisor at MaRS which is a Toronto-based Innovation Centre.

Travis Gingras - CFO Travis Gingras has more than 20 years of experience in finance, strategic planning, project management, accounting policy and financial reporting. Gingras previously held CFO and executive-level positions at many publicly-traded exploration and mining companies, including the CFO of Integra Gold Corp (formerly TSXV:ICG, purchased by Eldorado Gold in 2017). Gingras is a CPA, CMA and received his Bachelor of Commerce and MBA from UBC.

Paul Davis - Vice President of Exploration Paul Davis has over 30 years of executive, exploration and mine management experience for large multinational and junior companies. Most recently, Davis was the vice president of exploration at FNI Mining. Throughout his career, he has headed mining and exploration teams in the discovery, development and mining of projects in Canada, Finland, Australia and Peru. Davis had several responsibilities, including scoping and feasibility studies, project and mine permitting, environmental compliance and reporting, off-take and acquisition agreement negotiation, due diligence analysis and economic models. Davis also has direct experience in other corporate functions including budgeting, financing, investor relations and regulatory reporting and compliance. Davis graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a Bachelor of Science in Honors Geology and from the University of Alabama with a Master of Science in Economic Geology.

Mike Silver - Director of Business Development Mike Silver has more than 15 years of experience in finance and investment banking. Silver has worked in executive roles at Canadian and foreign banks and brokers. Silver has extensive transaction experience and contacts across the mining business/ Silver graduated from Dalhousie University with a Bachelor of Commerce and from RSM Erasmus with an MBA.

Linda Byron - Director Linda Byron owns Blue Heron Environmental which is based in Timmins. Byron is a professional environmental scientist with more than 30 years of experience. She has been instrumental in the implementation of certified environmental management systems at large base-metal mining companies in Northern Ontario. Byron also assisted industries with permitting efforts as well as the development and implementation of compliance and training programs for mining operations in Canada and abroad. Byron has extensive operational expertise in practical and real-life environmental issues encountered in the mining industry. She graduated from Laurentian University with an Honors Bachelor of Science.

Michael Fox - Director Michael Fox is president of Indigenous Community Engagement which is based in Fort William First Nation in northwestern Ontario. Fox has dedicated his career to building Aboriginal participation and partnerships. He obtained an honors degree in Political Science with a focus on Aboriginal Law & Resource Development from Lakehead University and an MBA from the University of Fredericton. Fox is a past elected PDAC board member and is originally from Weenusk First Nation.

Gadi Levin - Director Gadi Levin has been an officer and director of many publicly-traded Canadian resource companies. He began his career in public accounting at Arthur Anderson and Ernst & Young. Levin is also a certified chartered accountant in South Africa. Levin holds undergraduate degrees from the University of Cape Town and the University of South Africa and an MBA from Bar Ilan University.