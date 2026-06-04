Euromax Announces Court Decision Restoring Merger Approval

(TheNewswire)

Euromax Resources Ltd.
 

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2026 TheNewswire - Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EOX,OTC:EOXFF): ("Euromax" or the "Company"), announces that the Company has today received a decision from the Higher Administrative Court of the Republic of North Macedonia accepting the Company's case initiated against the withdrawal of the approval of the merger of its two exploitation concessions ("Withdrawal Decision") in 2023.  The effect of this ruling is to annul the Withdrawal Decision as if it were never in force, and therefore the original Government decision to approve the merger of the Company's Ilovica 6 and Ilovica 11 concessions ("Merger Approval") is restored and is in full force.

Tim Morgan-Wynne, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The Company is delighted that the Higher Administrative Court has restored the Merger Approval previously issued by the Macedonian Government in 2023.  We now look forward to finalising the new agreement with the relevant State institutions and starting to contribute economic growth for the local and national economies."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.

 

Forward-Looking Information

 

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as those relating to the vesting of the RSUs, the achievement of certain milestones in relation to the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, and the approval of the Option Plan by shareholders at the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the dates the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure  contained in filings made by the Company, including its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the financial years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, as well as the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are as of the date of this document and are subject to change after this date. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Euromax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referenced herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

For more information, please visit www.euromaxresources.com or contact:

Tim Morgan-Wynne, Chief Executive Officer

+44 20 3918 5160

tmorganwynne@euromaxresources.com

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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