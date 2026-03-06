Eureka Provides Update on Nunavik Projects

Eureka Provides Update on Nunavik Projects

Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA,OTC:UREKF) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S58) ("Eureka Lithium" or "Eureka" or the "Company") announces that it has allowed to lapse approximately 1094 mineral claims comprising the Raglan West project, approximately 550 mineral claims comprising the Raglan South project and approximately 1601 mineral claims comprising the New Leaf project (collectively making up the "Nunavik Projects"). Accordingly, at this time, the Company retains approximately 158 claims ("Remaining Claims") relating to the Nunavik projects. The Company notes that the cost of renewing the lapsed mineral claims would have been approximately $680,570. The Company further notes that it is actively considering whether or not to renew the Remaining Claims, at a cost of $26,544.

The Company recently acquired (please see news release dated January 28 and February 26, 2026) a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Silver-Gold-Zinc-Lead Project located in the Omineca Mining District of British Columbia and a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium-Vanadium Project, located within th Havre-St-Pierre region of Quebec.

For more information please contact:

David Bowen
Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@eurekalithiumcorp.com

Cautionary Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes statements respecting the Stairway Claims and Remaining Claims and the Company's intentions with respect to its mineral properties. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286615

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Eureka Lithium ERKA:CC CSE:ERKA battery metals investing
ERKA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ) ("BRW" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, it has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $4,000,000 to... Keep Reading...
LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND

LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States/ Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) ("Lithium Africa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company and ATB Cormark Capital Markets (the... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report assay results from the first two (2) drill holes completed in 2026 as part of its ongoing maiden... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (FSE: V6X) (WKN: A417U2) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and have started trading under the symbol V6X WKN:... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Commercial Letter of Intent with Jundu Ltda. for the Supply, Extraction and Primary Processing of High-Purity Silica Sand

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Commercial Letter of Intent with Jundu Ltda. for the Supply, Extraction and Primary Processing of High-Purity Silica Sand

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:Execution of a non-binding commercial LOI with Jundu, Brazil's most established industrial silica sand producer for extraction, processing and sale of high-purity silica sands from Santa Maria Eterna (SME) Silica Sand District in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.This Commercial LOI updates... Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Extends Mitsubishi Chemical Offtake Agreement Timelines

NextSource Materials Extends Mitsubishi Chemical Offtake Agreement Timelines

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation to extend the timetable for the binding multi-year Offtake Agreement,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Operations and Strengthens Focus on Pharmaceutical Development Pipeline

Nuvau Minerals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Brokered Private Placement

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Completion of Conceptual Design Report and Technoeconomic Analysis

Related News

tungsten investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Adex Mining Extends Gains with 100 Percent Jump

gold investing

Adrian Day: Gold Dips Bought Quickly, Price Run Not Over Yet

gold investing

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Stock Run Just Starting, Get in Now

silver investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Cycle Still Early, Big Money Ready to Buy

gold investing

Venezuela Gold Set for US Market in Brokered Deal

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Brokered Private Placement

precious metals investing

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing