Eureka Metals Identifies Six New Massive Ilmenite Occurrences at Tyee Titanium Project in Québec

Eureka Metals Identifies Six New Massive Ilmenite Occurrences at Tyee Titanium Project in Québec

Eureka Metals Corp. (CSE: ERKA,OTC:UREKF) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE:S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its recently completed prospecting and reconnaissance program at the Company's wholly owned Tyee Titanium Project (the "Project") located in eastern Québec.

The program, completed between May 29 and June 14, 2026, focused on ground-truthing priority geophysical targets and advancing the Company's understanding of titanium-bearing mineralization across the property.

Highlights

  • Six new massive ilmenite occurrences identified during the 2026 field campaign at Tyee
  • Widespread mineralization supports district-scale titanium potential at Tyee
  • Historical sampling returned values of up to 36.07% TiO₂ across key target areas1
  • Results strengthen confidence in geophysical targeting and future drill prioritization

Danny Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Eureka, commented:

"What stands out most from this campaign is the scale and consistency of mineralization encountered across Tyee. Finding oxide mineralization on the majority of field days, including six new massive ilmenite occurrences, is highly encouraging. These results strengthen our belief that Tyee hosts a large-scale titanium system with meaningful discovery potential."

The field program was designed to evaluate high-priority conductivity anomalies identified from historical airborne magnetic and electromagnetic datasets. Prospecting efforts focused primarily on previously unexplored targets across multiple sectors of the property.

The widespread distribution of mineralization observed during the program continues to support management's view that Tyee may host a large-scale titanium-rich mineralized system with significant expansion potential.

The Tyee Project hosts several key titanium-bearing target areas across the property, including NS Trend and East Nugget in the northern portion of the property and Big Tio in the south. Historical grab sampling from these target areas returned values of up to 36.07% TiO₂ at Big Tio, 31.89% TiO₂ at NS Trend and 34.50% TiO₂ at East Nugget, highlighting the Project's high-grade titanium potential.1

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9639/302843_3b2b38bb64846af6_001.jpg

Figure 1: Tyee Project map highlighting 2026 prospecting results and key mineralized zones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9639/302843_3b2b38bb64846af6_001full.jpg

Northern Sector

Prospecting in the northern portion of the property identified new semi-massive to massive oxide mineralization west of the NS Trend showings. Multiple mineralized occurrences were identified, including zones containing visible massive ilmenite and magnetite mineralization.

Central Sector

The central sector produced some of the strongest results from the campaign.

Eureka identified several large conductive zones containing disseminated to semi-massive oxide mineralization in the western portion of the central sector. Several outcrops demonstrated increasingly concentrated oxide mineralization, with localized zones transitioning into massive ilmenite-rich mineralization.

Additional massive ilmenite occurrences were also identified further south near the western property boundary, expanding the known footprint of high-grade mineralized zones within the central sector.

Big Tio Sector

In the southern Big Tio sector, prospecting near the Lac Ledieu showing area resulted in the identification of additional massive ilmenite mineralization exposed in outcrop and nearby angular boulders. These showings align closely with high-conductivity anomalies identified from historical geophysical datasets and further reinforce the prospectivity of the southern portion of the property.

In total, six outcrops of massive ilmenite and numerous additional occurrences of disseminated to semi-massive oxide mineralization were identified during the campaign. Ilmenite appears to be the dominant oxide mineral within the massive facies, while magnetite appears more prevalent in disseminated mineralization.

Titanium feedstock is a strategically important mineral used in aerospace, industrial and pigment applications, with North American supply constrained by limited domestic sources. Eureka believes Tyee represents a compelling opportunity to advance a district-scale titanium project in Québec.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9639/302843_3b2b38bb64846af6_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Massive ilmenite mineralization identified during the 2026 prospecting campaign.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9639/302843_3b2b38bb64846af6_002full.jpg

Next Steps

Eureka is currently compiling and interpreting results from the prospecting campaign, including laboratory analysis of collected samples and integration of field observations with historical geophysical datasets.

Given the strong correlation observed between mineralization and conductivity anomalies, the Company is evaluating follow-up geophysical programs, including tighter-spaced electromagnetic surveying over priority corridors, as part of future exploration programs.

The Company expects to provide additional updates in the coming months as assay results are received and follow-up exploration plans are finalized. These results will help guide future exploration, including additional mapping, sampling and drill target generation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ryan Versloot, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Eureka Metals Corp.

Eureka Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of exploration projects in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium Project in Québec, prospective for titanium-vanadium-scandium mineralization, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, prospective for silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Danny Matthews
Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@eurekametals.com

1 Historical surface and grab sample results are selective in nature and may not be representative of the mineralization present on the Property. The historical results referenced herein are disclosed in the independent NI 43-101 technical report for the Property with an effective date of May 2, 2024.

Cautionary Statement

Descriptions of mineralization in this news release are based on field observations and visual estimates only. Rock samples collected during the program remain subject to laboratory analysis, and no assurance can be given that visually observed mineralization will correspond to economically significant grades.
Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302843

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Eureka LithiumERKA:CCCSE:ERKAbattery metals investing
ERKA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Spartan Metals Reports Significant Silver-Antimony-Copper Assays with Grades up to 1,927 g/t Ag, 0.67% Sb, and 1.83% Cu from Past Producing Antelope Mine, Nevada

Spartan Metals Reports Significant Silver-Antimony-Copper Assays with Grades up to 1,927 g/t Ag, 0.67% Sb, and 1.83% Cu from Past Producing Antelope Mine, Nevada

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from recent sampling conducted at its past producing Antelope Mine within the Rees Claims at its 100% owned Eagle Project, Nevada (Figure 1). Highlights: Backpack... Keep Reading...
Agreement to secure product sales & feedstock

Agreement to secure product sales & feedstock

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Agreement to secure product sales & feedstockDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Saga Metals Consolidates Legacy Lithium Project and Expands Large Contiguous Lithium-Focused Land Package in Eastern James Bay, Quebec Amid Spodumene Price Rally

Saga Metals Consolidates Legacy Lithium Project and Expands Large Contiguous Lithium-Focused Land Package in Eastern James Bay, Quebec Amid Spodumene Price Rally

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the formal consolidation of its Legacy and Amirault Lithium projects into a single, expanded Legacy... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals' Exploration Program Confirms Tungsten Skarn Discoveries at past Producing Mine at Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals' Exploration Program Confirms Tungsten Skarn Discoveries at past Producing Mine at Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company") announces the confirmation of two tungsten skarn zones at its Tungstonia Claims within its 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada. Highlights: Skarn mineralization confirmed at... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces Officer Retirement

Argentina Lithium Announces Officer Retirement

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Miles Rideout as Vice President Exploration of the Company, effective June 21, 2026. Since 2021, Mr. Rideout has managed the technical programs... Keep Reading...
Successful Placement Accelerates Operations

Successful Placement Accelerates Operations

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Successful Placement Accelerates OperationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Exploration Momentum Continues with Launch of District-Scale Prospecting Program

Bold Ventures Intersects 100.7 g/t Gold over 2.95 Meters at Traxxin Main Zone - Expands East Side Potential

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Tetra Tech to Complete PFS Gap Analysis for the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project, Northwestern Ontario

Related News

base metals investing

Exploration Momentum Continues with Launch of District-Scale Prospecting Program

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Intersects 100.7 g/t Gold over 2.95 Meters at Traxxin Main Zone - Expands East Side Potential

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Tetra Tech to Complete PFS Gap Analysis for the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project, Northwestern Ontario

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Result of AGM

precious metals investing

Silverco Mobilizes Underground Mining Contractors at Cusi Property

precious metals investing

Heliostar Expands Expansion Zone and Drills 99.8 Metres Grading 10.9 g/t Gold at Ana Paula