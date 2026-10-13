etoro Group Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results and Hold Investor Webcast on November 10, 2026

eToro Group Ltd. ("etoro", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, announced today it will release third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, with a webcast to follow at 8:30 AM ET 5:30 AM PT.

The webcast and related materials will be available at investors.etoro.com. Publishing research analysts will be provided an opportunity to ask management live questions during the webcast. Following the webcast, a replay and transcript will be available at investors.etoro.com.

Prior to the webcast, etoro shareholders can submit and upvote questions through the following Q&A Form until Friday, October 30, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. During the webcast, management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to etoro's business and financial results.

About etoro
etoro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So, we've created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On etoro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media center here for our latest news.

Contact
Media Relations - pr@etoro.com
Investor Relations - investors@etoro.com

Source: eToro Group Ltd.


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