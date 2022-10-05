GamingInvesting News

Essence makeup a buzzy range of affordable and fun-to-use cosmetics, is thrilled to announce its debut in the gaming space with its first activation on global streaming platform Twitch.

essence makeup Taps into Cosplay Community with First Twitch Activation

To further expand its digital presence and reach new audiences, essence has joined forces with leading full-service strategic marketing agency Ader and Twitch streamer and creator Emiru to host a namesake cosplay contest that will stream live on the platform on Tuesday, October 25 . Designed to foster creativity and community, the contest will feature categories of different cosplays in which fans submit their photos via Reddit and are judged by Emiru and a panel of other top Twitch streamers for a chance to win $30,000 in prizes.

"At its core, essence is fun makeup for fun people, and what's more fun than cosplay?" said Jill Krakowski , Chief Marketing Officer at Cosnova, Inc. "Knowing many of our consumers are in the gaming space, we've been exploring different ways to get involved. Social media has been pivotal in growing essence and as the ultimate social platform for gamers, we feel Twitch offers an opportunity to connect with the gaming community in a way that resonates with the brand."

essence, which is widely known for its viral Lash Princess Mascara, continues to generate significant growth, increased market share, and record-breaking sales performance at key retailers each quarter largely due to its evolving digital strategy. Building on the success essence has seen on platforms such as TikTok and Flip, gaming is a natural next step for the brand, whose audience is primarily Gen Z.

"essence's fun-spirited brand ethos is a great fit for an audience immersed in and connected through play," said Shini Reddy Wark, Chief Growth Officer, Ader. "We're excited to produce this unique and interactive experience that enables a natural and meaningful connection between essence and the gaming community. Gaming is a perfect venue for the individuality and expression that essence provokes."

To attract participants and viewers, Emiru and essence will both be engaging in a series of promotional activities leading up to the event including social posts, livestreams, and short form content.

Participants can submit entries on Emiru's Reddit community at reddit.com/r/emiru until October 23, 2022 , at 11:59pm PT . Winners will be announced during the Twitch livestream on twitch.tv/emiru on October 25, 2022 .

About essence makeup
essence cosmetics provides user-friendly and affordable makeup options that bring joy to the often serious world of beauty. Beauty doesn't have to cost a lot, and essence proves everyday that excellent quality and innovation is not a question of price. essence's range of color cosmetics are majority manufactured in Europe with ingredients that comply with the strict standards of the European Union Cosmetics Directive and United States FDA. Products are 100% cruelty-free as well as vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free and alcohol-free as often as possible. For further information on essence makeup, visit essencemakeup.com.

About Cosnova Beauty
cosnova Beauty with headquarters in Sulzbach, Germany is a family-owned company founded by Christina Oster-Daum and Javier González in 2002. At the end of the fiscal year 2021, cosnova Beauty had around 650 employees around the world. Meanwhile, its cosmetic brands essence and CATRICE are sold in over 80 countries in Europe , North and South America , the Middle East , Asia , Oceania and Africa . The company's customers include drugstores, food retailers, department stores, perfumeries and fashion chains as well as various online trade partners. In addition, essence and CATRICE are also each represented with their own online stores

About Ader
Ader is a full-service, strategic marketing agency activating publishers and endemic brands in gaming including Amazon, Samsung, Activision Blizzard, Hershey's, Sega, Epic Games, and Warner Bros. Founded in 2015, Ader understands the complexity and opportunity of the evolving industry - the creators, the communities, the platforms - and facilitates intelligent collaboration through Consulting, Campaign, Live, Event, Produced, Experiential and Metaverse solutions, capabilities and services. Ader is a sister company to NRG, an integrated media company, and highest viewed esports organization in the world, with competitive esports teams including SF Shock and NRG Valorant, and O&O media properties Full Squad Gaming. For more information on Ader, visit www.adergaming.com .

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA Will Go Live on BNB Chain, Also Launches an Airdrop Event

  • Z SPOT to release ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA on BNB Chain
  • A limited-edition NFT airdrop event to take place

Z SPOT, the publisher of ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA developed by ACT Games, revealed today that its flagship title is expected to go live on BNB Chain.

BNB Chain is a global, decentralized network that is essential to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem, one that is home to projects such as Axie Infinity, making it a powerful, efficient home for blockchain projects to go live on.

Z SPOT's ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is aiming for release at the end of 2022, and with the announcement of going live on BNB Chain, the company expects to attract general interest from the blockchain game community and in turn, bring in more users to the game in anticipation of the grand launch.

Z SPOT is also planning an NFT airdrop event of a limited-edition NFT card that is not only available for use in the game, but will include a hologram design only available for this particular airdrop. The details of the airdrop will be announced at a later date via the official social media channels of ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA.

For more details regarding ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, visit the game's official website and its various social media channels.

About ZOIDS

The "ZOIDS" series encompasses substantial content that TOMY Company, Ltd. has been developing as original intellectual property since 1983. ZOIDS are a biomechanical lifeform themed on dinosaurs and animals, named by combining the two words "zoic" (pertaining to animals or living beings) and "android" (a robot with a human appearance). ZOIDS are Real Moving Kit toys (assembly-type motorized toys) that are equipped with electric motors or wind-up mechanisms and move similarly to a real lifeform once assembled. For the first time in 12 years, efforts to develop "ZOIDS WILD," the latest ZOIDS series, were initiated in 2018.

Official website: www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/zoidswild

About ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is a blockchain trading card game (TCG) that incorporates units from the ZOIDS WILD franchise as NFT cards. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA allows players to purchase the NFT cards and store it on the blockchain, using them to battle against other players, like a real-life trading card game. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is developed by ACT Games and will be published by Z SPOT. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is set to be released in December of 2022, and it will be serviced globally except for the following regions: Japan, China, and Korea.

About Z SPOT

Z SPOT PTE. LTD. is a blockchain game publisher founded in 2022 in Singapore , specializing in publishing WEB 3.0 games. In addition, the company is a developer of platform for popular Web 3.0 projects, with many more titles on the way.

© TOMY /ZW,TX © TOMY /ZW,MBS © TOMY

© 2022 ACT GAMES CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Related Links

Official Website: https://zoidswild.io/

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZoidsWild

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/zoidswild

For questions regarding this press release, please contact:

Z SPOT PTE. LTD.

zspot@zspot.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoids-wild-nft-arena-will-go-live-on-bnb-chain-also-launches-an-airdrop-event-301641010.html

SOURCE ACT GAMES CO., LTD.

GAMURS CLOSES $12M SERIES A FUNDING ROUND LED BY ELYSIAN PARK VENTURES AND CERRO CAPITAL

Leading Gaming, Esports, and Entertainment Media Network Will Accelerate Strategic Acquisition Opportunities and Expand Into Adjacent Markets

GAMURS the leading gaming, esports, and entertainment media network, today announced it has closed a $12M Series A funding round. Elysian Park Ventures, the private investment arm affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group, and Cerro Capital co-led the round, with participation from Powerhouse Capital, Aura Ventures, and Artesian.

Cool Cats Group Secures Strategic Investment from Animoca Brands, Building on Gaming Partnership

Cool Cats and Animoca to Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Cool Cats' Global Expansion

Cool Cats Group LLC, the web3 company behind the iconic blue-chip NFT collection Cool Cats announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Animoca Brands the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse. The partnership will drive Cool Cats' mission to become the largest global NFT brand and a robust media and content company, including through the expansion of its gaming offerings.

NauticEd and MarineVerse Launch World's First Virtual Reality Sailing Course

NauticEd, the world leader in on-the-water and online sailing training, today announced a partnership with MarineVerse, an Australian-based pioneer of virtual reality (VR) sailing simulation, to jointly offer the first-ever virtual reality sailing course incorporating VR gaming with sailing training techniques and programs.

The initial VR sailing course, "Self Mastery," was co-developed by the two companies and features sailing training that balances authenticity and entertainment in a fully immersive, virtual sailing experience.

Inowize Launches QBIX: the 6-Player Unattended Interactive Attraction!

Inowize introduces QBIX the newest 6-player unattended attraction! Entertainment Venues can offer their guests a memorable experience through engaging 5-8 minute games in a very small footprint: only a 13 ft x 13 square feet cube .

It only takes 3 interactive screens, 1 controller per player, and the fun begins! Plus, enticing gameplay, wind blasts, and motion floor inside the QBIX Portal are elements that create a unique attraction. No straps, no wires, no headsets, and no operator needed!

Windmills is free to play exclusively on GX.games, months ahead of other platforms

Windmills, a new Metroidvania developed by Poor Locke, will be free to play exclusively on GX.games for three months before it will be available anywhere else. This adds yet another exciting title to the roster of paid games playable for free on GX.games, including Chronicon and Textorcist.

Getting your hands on high-end indie games for free is awesome. But what's even sweeter is being able to play those games before everyone else. That's why, GX.games - a platform full of indie games for you to play, is introducing its first exclusive game, Windmills available now through to December, before being released on any other gaming platforms.

