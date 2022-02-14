Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and real money gaming, will delay its conference call and webcast to discuss its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results until Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The delay is necessary to allow the Company to complete its quarter-end financial review and audit process. A dial-in replay ...

