Gaming Investing News
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") and their EEG Labs brand is proud to announce a renewal of their partnership with Take-Two's NBA 2K League. Work is already in progress on the current season's Combine and Draft.

Having partnered with the NBA since the inception of the League, the Company continues to deploy state-of-the-art talent analytics and scouting technologies to determine the best of the best for one of the world's most preeminent professional esports leagues.

"We are extremely excited to continue our relationship with the NBA 2K League. EEG Labs has continued to put together a product that is best-in-class," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "The NBA 2K League is widely recognized as one of the most competitive leagues across the country and we look forward to another successful year in our partnership."

To close out 2021, EEG Labs innovated their technology with new audio analysis tools, tracking the communications between players in-game to add new layers of nuance to their sophisticated rankings and metrics.

"No other company provides such a complete description of player skill and talent," said Brad Ross, Director of League Operations at the NBA 2K League. "We are thrilled to continue to partner with Esports Entertainment Group and EEG Labs to bring the greatest players of our game into the NBA 2K League."

About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

