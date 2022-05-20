GamingInvesting News

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Kaitesi Munroe to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Munroe satisfies the criteria for independent directors for the purposes of Nasdaq rules and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission requirements. Her appointment will bring the size of the Board to eight members.

"We are excited to further strengthen and diversify our Board of Directors through the appointment of Kaitesi Munroe, and I am delighted to welcome her to the Company," said Grant Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "Her extensive knowledge and experience with legislative matters and government affairs will be of critical importance as we expand our iGaming footprint and establish ourselves as the leading provider of technology solutions to the fast-growing and exciting world of real money esports wagering. I am confident that Kaitesi's background makes her a great addition to the Board of Directors, and we are looking forward to benefiting from her perspective."

Kaitesi Munroe has served as a Principal at Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies since 2021. In this role, she provides clients with strategic advice and advocacy in advancing their priorities with elected officials, community leaders, and trade associations.

She also served as a government affairs and social impact associate at The Madison Square Garden Company from 2019 to 2021, and a legislative analyst for the New York State Assembly from 2015 to 2019, during which time she was involved in creating the legislative framework that implemented daily fantasy sports in the state. She holds an MPA from the State University of New York, Albany's Rockefeller College of Public Affairs & Policy and a BS from the State University of New York, Buffalo.

About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

Investor Relations Inquires
JCIR
Joseph Jaffoni, James Leahy, Norberto Aja
(212) 835-8500
gmbl@jcir.com

Media Inquiries
Brandon Apter
brandon.apter@esportsentertainmentgroup.com
or
eeg@kcsa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124749

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Dignitas Announces Nick as Rocket League Head Coach

Dignitas has announced Nicolas "Nick" Marrone as the new head coach of their Rocket League team.

Most recently, Nick was the head coach of Team Queso. Under Nick's tenure, Queso saw an incredible boom in their competitive results. After finishing 9th in the RLCS Fall split, Queso burst onto the scene in the Winter Split and won two of the three regional events as well as a 2nd place finish at the Major.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GoNoodle Partners with Special Olympics and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games to Promote Inclusivity in the Classroom

GoNoodle and Special Olympics Will Come Together to Help Educators Communicate Inclusivity and Belonging Through New Content and Educational Resources for Students, Educators, and Parents

GoNoodle has partnered with Special Olympics to help share the values, principles, and experiences of Special Olympics athletes with children across the country through new content, resources, and tools to help shape a generation that supports inclusivity for all. The aligned mission, to celebrate the limitless potential of individuals with intellectual disabilities and the power of movement to bring people together and, ultimately, transform lives speaks to the heart of both organizations. As Special Olympics athletes across the country get ready for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, kicking off on June 5th in Orlando, FL classrooms and families can use the resources to come together to learn and play, using the new series, "High 5, Champ."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

THE BATTLE HAS BEGUN IN MYTHIC LEGENDS

Outfit7 Launches A Brand-New Strategy RPG Worldwide

Mythic Legends Outfit7's brand new strategy RPG, published by Hyper Dot Studios, is now available worldwide . The action-packed new title offers adrenaline-fueled multiplayer battles, decks of incredibly powerful heroes, and constant progression and rewards.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SWARMIO ANNOUNCES PROPOSED INSIDER LED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, announces its intention to complete a non-brokered insider-led private placement of up to $1,000,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FAN EXPO Chicago Celebrates 50th Anniversary with a Supercharged Four-Day Extravaganza

Formerly known as Chicago Comic Con/Wizard World, the can't-miss show will bring stars, comic creators, voice actors and cosplayers from favorites including Lord of the Rings, The Mandalorian, Cobra Kai, Demon Slayer and more to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from July 7 to July 10

- Celebrating its 50th anniversary as the original and oldest comic con in Chicago FAN EXPO Chicago is bringing four days of legendary celebrities, comic creators, voice actors and cosplayers to Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center for the biggest fandom experience in the midwest from July 7 through July 10 . Fifty years after Chicago Comic Con made history as the first midwest comic convention, FAN EXPO Chicago will continue the legacy and offer an unparalleled site for one-of-a-kind experiences, world-renowned celebrities and engaging attractions for fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and more.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Saga Raises $6.5 Million Seed Round to Build the Next 1000 Chains in the Multiverse, Announces Innovator Program

Saga announced today that it has raised a $6.5 million seed round at a $130 million valuation. Investors in the round include Maven 11, Longhash Ventures, Hypersphere, Figment, Polygon Studios, Samsung NEXT, Chorus One, GSR, C2X, CRIT Ventures, Merit Circle, Hustle Fund, Unanimous Capital, Strangelove Ventures, Tess Ventures, nfr, Akash Network, Zaki Manian Jae Kwon Garrette Furo Alex Shin Nick Tomaino Peter Kim & Bo Du (Polymer) and several other angels.

The round comes on the heels of $2 million pre-seed funding that Ignite Inc. (formerly Tendermint) provided to Saga in late 2021 as part of its incubation program, bringing the total raised to $8.5 million .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×