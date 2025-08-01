Eric Sprott Announces Securities of Summa Silver Corp.

Eric Sprott Announces Securities of Summa Silver Corp.

Exchanged for Securities of Silver47 Exploration Corp. Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement

Eric Sprott announces that, on August 1, 2025, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (a corporation beneficially owned by him) acquired 10,383,434 common shares of Silver47 Exploration Corp., (Silver47 Shares) and 1,525,000 Silver47 Share purchase warrants (Silver47 Warrants) upon the closing a statutory plan of arrangement (Arrangement), pursuant to which Silver47 Exploration acquired all the outstanding common shares of Summa Silver Corp (Summa Silver Shares). Pursuant to the Arrangement, among other things, holders of Summa Silver Shares received 0.452 of a Silver47 Share for every Summa Silver Share they held. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns over 10% of the outstanding Silver47 Shares.

Summa Silver holdings: Prior to the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 22,972,200 Summa Silver Shares and 3,375,000 Summa Silver Share purchase warrants, representing approximately 15.3% of the outstanding Summa Silver Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 17.2% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such warrants. As a result of the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott no longer holds any securities of Summa Silver, and Mr. Sprott (as well as 2176423 Ontario Ltd.) ceased to be insiders of Summa Silver.

Silver47 Exploration holdings: Prior to the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 5,500,000 Silver47 Shares and 750,000 Silver47 Warrants, representing approximately 7.8% of the outstanding Silver47 Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 8.8% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such warrants. As a result of the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 15,883,424 Silver47 Shares and 2,275,000 Silver 47 Warrants representing approximately 11.5% of the outstanding Silver47 Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 12.9% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such warrants

Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment in Silver47 Exploration securities and may acquire additional securities of Silver47 Exploration including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities including on the open market or through private dispositions, in the future, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Summa Silver is located at 918-1030 West Georgia St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2Y3. Silver47 Exploration is located at 551-409 Granville St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2 A copy of the relevant early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Summa Silver's or Silver47 Exploration's profile, as applicable, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 3C5).

Advancing a premier high-grade US silver portfolio

Silver47 and Summa Silver Complete Merger to Create a Premier U.S. High Grade Silver Explorer & Developer

Silver47 and Summa Silver Complete Merger to Create a Premier U.S. High Grade Silver Explorer & Developer

 

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47") and Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) ("Summa") (together, the "Companies") are pleased to announce the completion of their previously announced at-market merger (the "Transaction") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). The combined company (the "Combined Company") will continue under the name "Silver47 Exploration Corp.".

 

Gary R. Thompson, Executive Chairman of Silver47, stated: "We are excited to have reached this transformative milestone which begins our rapid growth phase to become a large high-grade USA-focused silver company. I'm looking forward to unlocking the value of these assets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

 

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing.

 

   REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE   

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

 

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 23 rd and 24 th .

 

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Silver47 Conducts Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Surveys at Its Adams Plateau SEDEX Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Conducts Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Surveys at Its Adams Plateau SEDEX Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program is nearing completion at its wholly-owned Adams Plateau Project (the "Project") in southern British Columbia, a silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX project.

Gary Thompson, CEO of Silver47, stated: "We are glad to continue our work on Adams Plateau toward defining drill targets on this road-accessible project. The abundance of surface mineralization on the Project is very encouraging for the potential of new and exciting discoveries. The Company has received a 5-year permit for drilling. This year is shaping up to be transformational for the Company with a full season of drilling at the flagship Red Mountain Project and the pending merger with Summa Silver."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver47 Exploration Launches Drilling to Expand Silver-Rich VMS Deposits at Red Mountain, Alaska

Silver47 Exploration Launches Drilling to Expand Silver-Rich VMS Deposits at Red Mountain, Alaska

Fully-Funded 4,000 Meter Program with Planned Upsize to Boost High-Grade Silver and Critical Minerals

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a fully-funded drill program at Silver47's wholly-owned Red Mountain VMS Project in south-central Alaska.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF), is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR QUARTER

- Commencement of operations at the Reward Gold Mine Gravity plant, with processing of low-grade stockpiled gold ore through the gravity gold plant undertaken throughout the quarter, producing saleable gold.

- During the quarter, Vertex remained focused on moving the business to be operationally ready for underground mining at the Reward gold mine.

- VTX remainsfirmly on track to deliver first underground high grade gold ore to the Gravity Gold plant in Q3 2025, with commissioning and underground mine readiness ramp-up activities progressing as planned.

- VTX's Technical Services team has identified a fully developed stope block to include in the mine production start-up.

o Stopes are suitable for airleg mining which will augment jumbo production.

o Stope blocks contain an Inferred Resource of 2,075 tonnes at 17.8 g/t Au and forms part of the 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate. With the lower block having over 700 tonnes at 42.5 g/t. The planned stope width is the same as the interpretation of the mineralisation

- Key management hires, with staff procurement complete for on-site field team:

o Appointment of Mr Vince Fayad and Mr Kurt Laney as Joint CFOs

o Appointment of Mr Ian Morgan as Company Secretary

o Specialist on-site technical services team now fully onboarded

- Firm commitments received to raise approximately A$11 million via a combination of share placement and convertible note issuance to institutional and sophisticated investors.

- Vertex registered office and principal place of business changed to the following address: 6 Bowen St, Hill End, NSW, 2850.

- Vertex will run the mine, drill equipment and the processing plant as an owner operator. Gold Underground Mining Readiness

- First phase of underground specialist miners onboarded under owner operator model

o TD1 Jumbo Drill fully operational and operating underground

o Primary ventilation installed

o First stope development dewatering completed

o Explosive Magazine constructed

o Water feed installed

o Air lines installed and operational -

o 11kva power installation underway

o Jumbo boxes on site

- Revised mine plan and schedule completed and ready to implement.

- Pulse Mining System installed and implemented.

- Underground Ore trialled through gravity plant

o The underground miners have trialled a batch of 90 ton of development material with some reef quartz through the gravity plant with throughput exceeding expectation and beyond the nameplate plant flow sheet value.

- INX Software Installed and Implemented

o INX Software and site access kiosks to go live at mine site in August.

o INX will improve safety framework with real time incident and injury reporting system.

o Strengthens site access controls for employees, contractors and visitors to site.

- Sand Stack facility fully operational

o Facility fully functioning with return water pump station installed and operational (water recycling)

o 57 Megalitre Turon River water licence purchased for back up water supply

- Environmental & Compliance Implementation

o Multiple real-time monitoring systems installed (dust, noise, vibration)

- Underground Drilling site being established

o Drill Cuddy (room for drill rig) drilled and fired for Vertex Diamond Rig readiness

Improvements to plant

- DSM screen installed

- Gemini table improvements with new top and gearbox

- Process water pump upgrade

- Treating of underground rock has shown higher plant throughput

Vertex Minerals Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, commented:

"We are pleased to present our Activities Report for the June quarter - another busy period where our team worked seamlessly to coordinate the many moving parts involved in the redevelopment of the high-grade Reward mine and associated processing facilities. During the quarter, Vertex delivered on another round of key operational milestones for both mine optimisation and improvements to the processing plant. With the completion of these initiatives, Vertex is now positioned to execute on our stated objective to recommence underground mining in August, underpinning our transition to high-grade gold production."

"Reflecting investor confidence in our development strategy, we were also pleased to complete a successful $11m capital raise during the quarter, which leaves the Company well funded to finalise all pre-development works for mining and processing, and fully unlock the value of this asset. As we head into the September quarter, I'm thrilled to be working as part of a really strong team, all of whom are committed to the execution of our stated development strategy. We look forward to providing more updates in the coming months and mining and production gets underway."

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YA65USAA

 

About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.

 

 

Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Further Upsizing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Further Upsizing

 

(TheNewswire)

 
       
  Prismo Metals Inc. 
                
 

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 31st, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated July 3, 2025 and July 18, 2025, the Company has proceeded with an upsized second closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (" Units ") at an issue price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement" ). The second closing of the Private Placement was increased from 2,000,000 Units to the issuance of 2,340,000 Units for gross proceeds of $117,000. The Company previously announced a first closing of the Private Placement on July 18, 2025 for aggregate gross proceeds of $575,000. Due to strong investor demand, the Company has now raised aggregate gross proceeds of $692,000 through the sale of an aggregate of 13,840,000 Units.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Closes C$5.75M Bought Deal Private Placement, Including Full Exercise of C$750,000 Underwriters' Option

Group Eleven Closes C$5.75M Bought Deal Private Placement, Including Full Exercise of C$750,000 Underwriters' Option

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously-announced "bought deal" private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,750,000 (the "Offering") through the issuance of 17,968,750 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$0.32 per Common Share. The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement between the Company, and Cormark Securities Inc. and Beacon Securities Limited (together, the "Underwriters") and included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to expand the remaining funded exploration drill program at Ballywire from approximately 5,000m to approximately 25,000m, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×