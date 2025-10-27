Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Trigon Metals Inc.

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Trigon Metals Inc.

Eric Sprott announces that, on October 24, 2025, 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Trigon Metals Inc. held by Sprott Mining Inc., a corporation beneficially owned by him, expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 5.8% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to such expiry, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 6,509,666 Shares and 2,500,000 Warrants representing approximately 11.9% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 15.7% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the expiry of the Warrants, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 6,509,666 Shares representing approximately 11.9% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Warrant expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Trigon Metals address is 658 Lansdowne Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M6H 3Y8. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Trigon Metals's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (Sprott Mining Inc., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 3C5).

