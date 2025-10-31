Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Eric Sprott announces that on October 31, 2025, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, acquired 53,000,000 common shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (Shares) through a private placement, at $0.19 per Share for total consideration of $10,070,000.
Prior to the acquisition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 60,414,465 Shares, representing approximately 16.7% of the outstanding Shares. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 113,414,465 Shares, representing approximately 23,8% of the outstanding Shares, being an increase in holdings of approximately 2.7% of the outstanding shares from the date of the last early warning report and, therefore, requiring the filing of an updated early warning report.
The Share are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
Sokoman Mineral's address is 82 Richmon St. East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1P1. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Sokoman Mineral's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, ON M5C 3C5).
