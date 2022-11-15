GamingInvesting News

The latest game release levels the playing field and enables engaging competition for members across all skill sets, expanding Ergatta's suite of interactive, personalized workout games

Ergatta the game-based home fitness brand, today announced the release of a new gaming experience available exclusively on the Ergatta rower: Vortex. Engaging, personalized, and fun, Vortex calibrates each workout to the member's individual fitness level to provide a level-playing field within a larger competitive environment. Ergatta is the first connected fitness company that lets members compete against anyone at any fitness level from beginners to professional athletes and celebrity fans of the brand, including Colin Kaepernick . Ergatta's offerings are powered by its advanced Calibrated Competition technology, which levels the playing field by scoring members based on how hard they work relative to their unique Intensity Zones, opposed to a direct speed.

Similar to the experience of playing handicapped golf, Vortex scores members using both their effort in the round and their measured fitness level. The combination of these two factors allows members to play competitive and enjoyable rounds with people of differing fitness abilities. Normally, if an average player did a traditional race against a professional athlete, the experience would be demotivating, short and predictable. However, Ergatta's patent-pending Calibrated Competition scoring system enables competitive gameplay that spans ability levels. Members playing Vortex strive to beat the competition by collecting more tokens than their opponents during time-based intervals. Each members' split time, relative to their fitness level and past performances, informs how many tokens they collect in a given stroke. Their stroke rate then controls how frequently they can draw in tokens. Throughout the game, there are Bonus Rounds that encourage all-out effort with tokens worth double to increase workout intensity.

"This launch of Vortex is a monumental moment for Ergatta as we continue to take steps toward our vision of offering a varied, ever-expanding suite of workout games that are personalized to the member, beautifully designed, and deliver an entertaining, enjoyable workout," said Tom Aulet , Co-founder and CEO of Ergatta. "I'm particularly excited about Vortex not just because it levels the playing field with the competition, but because it introduces some real strategy: there really are different ways to win.  Vortex is so much more than just another game; it is a truly innovative experience at the intersection of fitness and gaming."

Vortex offers an entirely new way to compete and features elevated, dynamic graphics that put the user in the center of the action. Since Vortex workouts adapt to a rower's fitness progression, members will be motivated to keep coming back to climb the rankings and beat their competitors. Today, Ergatta released Vortex with dozens of rounds available to play, each with varying interval lengths and intensities. More will continue to be released each week.

The Ergatta Rower retails for $2,499.00 and can be purchased on www.ergatta.com . It is available throughout the United States , UK and Ireland , with additional international markets launching later this year.

About Ergatta
Ergatta is the leader in game-based fitness, an approach created to provide a thoughtful alternative for those who aren't motivated by traditional fitness classes and instructor-led workouts. Instead of a typical class, Ergatta's workouts encourage its members through thousands of different game options that are constantly evolving and improving to captivate members and motivate them to achieve their goals. Unlike the group fitness classes and training applications that have saturated the fitness market, Ergatta offers workouts both live and on-demand that are carefully calibrated towards individual user profiles and fitness objectives. Using active intelligence, the membership-based platform matches racers to create rivalries and automatically recalibrates with increased levels of fitness. Handcrafted in Rhode Island from durable and beautiful cherry wood, the Ergatta machine was designed to physically and aesthetically compliment the home. Crafted for mobility, the rower, which utilizes near-silent water resistance technology, can be effortlessly transported and stored within seconds. It is intuitively designed so it is easy to use without any prior rowing knowledge. The Ergatta rower is available for purchase for $2,499.00 on www.Ergatta.com . The brand's investors to-date include Advance Venture Partners, Greycroft, Fifth Wall, Gaingels, TechStars, and WaterRower as well as high-profile angel investors Hans Tung (GGV), musicians Chamillionaire and E-40, Adrian Auon (Forward, Google), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind, Google), Mark Pincus (Zynga), Operator Partners, Scott Dorsey (ExactTarget, High Alpha), Joe Zawadzki (MediaMath), and Steve Simon (Indiana Pacers).

Media Contact
Harper Clark
media@ergatta.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ergatta-releases-vortex-a-new-multiplayer-centered-around-calibrated-competition-301678455.html

SOURCE Ergatta

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pimax Portal, the World's First Metaverse Entertainment System, Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Groundbreaking device unveiled at Pimax Frontier 2022 is four devices in one; production and shipment guaranteed

- Pimax today announced that their pre-sale campaign on Kickstarter for the new Pimax Portal metaverse entertainment system is now live: https:www.kickstarter.comprojectspimax8kvrpimax-portal-worlds-first-metaverse-entertainment-system .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

EXACTA SYSTEMS SIGNS HHR LICENSE IP AGREEMENT WITH BLUBERI

Exacta Systems announced today that it has signed a License IP Agreement with gaming technology company, Bluberi.

Exacta Logo (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG) (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG)

"Exacta has been very impressed with Bluberi's consistent growth in North America over the last two years. We look forward to deploying Bluberi's sleek cabinets and innovative game content on Exacta Connect for our Historical Horse Racing (HHR) customers," said Ross O'Hanley , chief revenue officer for Exacta Systems.

"Bluberi is thrilled to sign an HHR agreement with Exacta. After completing an extensive review of the HHR market, we selected Exacta based on their ability to co-develop on an aggressive timeline while still preserving the integrity of our games," said Casey Whalen , chief commercial officer for Bluberi.

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems is the pioneering technology driving growth in new and existing HHR markets. Exacta Connect's robust and uniquely flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system enabling Exacta to deliver a diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit: www.exactasystems.com .

About Bluberi: Backed by more than 25 year of industry experience, Bluberi is an inventive company that is dedicated to developing and delivering the highest quality casino gaming experience to players and operators. Their team is comprised of seasoned, multi-talented innovators who are focused on bringing gaming to life with entertaining games and high-performing cabinets. Their products are designed to add vitality to gambling and transport players to an energetic world of winning. They are the risk-taking spirit of gambling, and they add imagination and innovation to everything they create. Learn more at bluberi.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exacta-systems-signs-hhr-license-ip-agreement-with-bluberi-301677113.html

SOURCE Exacta Systems

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GameOn Breaks Even in October, Closes Five Deals in Two Months

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces it broke even for the first time in October. The milestone month comes off the back of a flurry of new deals, including Karate Combat RDB Car Club and Crypto Jets Club .

(PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)

CEO Matt Bailey said: "Recent volatility in the broader public market has emboldened us to remain patient, optimize resources, and focus diligently on revenue. In light of this, a number of high-value opportunities have emerged, allowing us to grow our addressable market, revenue, and profitability. Our patience and diligence has paid off, with a number of exciting partnerships being executed and a break even month in October."

The company has accelerated growth in the back half of 2022. Milestones include:

  • Closing a flurry of new deals in the past two months, with another in-contract, including Karate Combat , RDB Car Club and Crypto Jets Club . These deals alone are projected to generate more than $1.4M in year one revenue with an expected gross margin of 80%.
  • Partnering with Karate Combat to launch an NFT mint and fantasy game. GameOn will keep 80% of the revenue generated. KC35 saw 6.6M livestreams and August saw 143m video views. The league has global distribution in 100+ countries and is partnered with CBS, Globo, Eurosport, BeIN, & ESPN.
  • Breaking even in October, remaining on track to be profitable in 2023.

This is in addition to prior highlights since going public (just 17 months ago):

Bailey added: "We continue to work efficiently on identifying opportunities that will drive revenue, profitability, and shareholder value. We remain confident on fulfilling profitability in 2023 as management continues to focus aggressively on new sales."

The company also announced an upcoming webinar on November 16 at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST . To be added to the webinar calendar invite, please email matt@gameon.app .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey , Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Karate Combat, and Gaming Society.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, execution of business strategy, future performance and future growth, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of the Company and its related subsidiaries, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to the Company being able to capitalize on the acquired assets, the ability of acquired assets to maintain its value as presently contemplated, the synergies of the acquired assets with the Company's operations, and such other assumptions presented in the Company's disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gameon-breaks-even-in-october-closes-five-deals-in-two-months-301678080.html

SOURCE GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/15/c4046.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Swarmio Media Signs Telco Distribution Agreement with WestBridge Telecom, Targeting MENA's 377 Million Gamers

WestBridge Telecom to Distribute Swarmio's Ember Gaming and Esports Platform to its Telco Partners in Revenue Share Arrangement

  • WestBridge Telecom is a US-based wholesale carrier whose mission is to help operators increase their ARPU by offering innovative products and tailored solutions in the areas of Voice, SMS, Fintech, VAS, Esports & Gaming.
  • Swarmio and WestBridge Telecom have entered into an agreement whereby WestBridge will distribute Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform to its telco clients in the MENA region, the fastest-growing gaming market in the world with an estimated 377 million gamers.
  • Revenues generated from monthly subscriptions to the Ember platform will be split between Swarmio, WestBridge Telecom, and participating telcos.

 Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, announces a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with WestBridge Telecom ("WestBridge") a wholesale provider of telecommunications products and services to telcos in the US, Asia Africa and the Middle East . According to the terms of the Agreement, WestBridge will distribute Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform to its telco clients in the MENA region, with subscription revenues to be split between Swarmio, WestBridge and participating telcos.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HUYA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SAGA AND COM2US ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO POWER INFRASTRUCTURE FOR GAMING

Saga and XPLA, the content-driven gaming-specific chain built by MetaMagnet with its main partner Com2uS, the largest mobile game developer in the world, announced a partnership today to provide both XPLA and its games with scalable infrastructure using the Saga protocol.

Saga's unique use of interchain security will allow XPLA games and services to shard onto their own dedicated chains, or Chainlets. Using Saga technology, XPLA will be enabled to acquire extended blockspace for its own chain by automatically deploying Saga Chainlets. The result is the highest performance environment available for Web3 gaming, and all games and chains have complete flexibility over their fee and token model with end users. Saga's protocol will power the infrastructure purely on the backend, which will allow for the least amount of friction in user experience.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×