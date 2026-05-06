Erasca to Present at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference

Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RASMAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced its participation in the Bank of America Securities 2026 Health Care Conference being held at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 3:00 pm Pacific Time and will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available online at Erasca.com/events. An archived replay of the event will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.

About Erasca
At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We believe our team's capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world's leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com 


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