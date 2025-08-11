Equity Metals Reports First Assays from No. 3 North 2025 Expansion Drilling, Including 540 g/t AgEq over 3.5m, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Reports First Assays from No. 3 North 2025 Expansion Drilling, Including 540 g/t AgEq over 3.5m, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity") reports initial assay results from the Summer '25 drill program on its 100% owned Silver Queen Au-Ag project, British Columbia, which include new assays from five holes that tested the extension of the No. 3 North target.

Assay highlights from the first five holes include:

  • A 3.5 metre (Est. TT) interval grading 2.3g/t Au, 167g/t Ag, 1.3% Cu, 0.3% Pb and 2.0% Zn (536g/t AgEq or 7.4g/t AuEq) including a 0.7 metre (est. TT) interval averaging 2.8g/t Au, 491g/t Ag, 4.5% Cu, 0.8% Pb and 6.1% Zn (1,374g/t AgEq or 19.0g/t AuEq) from SQ25-148;

  • A 1.7 metre (Est. TT) interval grading 3.7g/t Au, 39g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 0.5% Pb and 13.8% Zn (788g/t AgEq or 10.9g/t AuEq) including 0.9 metre (est. TT) interval averaging 6.3g/t Au, 30g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 0.2% Pb and 18.7% Zn (1,123g/t AgEq or 15.5g/t AuEq) from SQ25-148; and

  • A 2.4 metre (Est. TT) interval grading 0.6g/t Au, 12g/t Ag, and 7.4% Zn (305g/t AgEq or 4.2g/t AuEq) including a 0.5m interval grading 1.8g/t Au, 39g/t Ag, and 34.9% Zn (1,331g/t AgEq or 18.4g/t AuEq) from SQ24-151.

These results represent the first set of intercepts from drill targets that tested down-dip of previously reported mineralization identified in 2024 drilling. Mineralization along this 150-metre segment has now been extended to over 350 metres below surface, and drilling confirms the down-dip continuity of the No. 3 Vein in this area. Several additional veins have been intersected in drilling and include a copper-enriched hanging wall vein and deeper vein intercepts that correlate with the No. 2 vein, which is described in historical records and was intersected in 2024 drilling. All of the veins remain open for further delineation and extension.

VP Exploration Rob Macdonald commented, "Drilling on the northern extension of the No 3 Vein continues to build on the impressive results of the company's 2024 drilling program, developing continuity in the lateral and down-dip projections. These are the first assays returned from the 2025 program and drilling is ongoing. With 5,040 metres currently completed of the planned 6,000 metre program, the Company anticipates more positive news flow over the coming months."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/261880_884329b5a4ecf961_002.jpg

Figure 1: Plan of Silver Queen project area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/261880_884329b5a4ecf961_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/261880_884329b5a4ecf961_003.jpg

Figure 2: No.3 North Longitudinal Section showing historical and 2024-25 drill intercepts. Historical Intercepts are semi-transparent. Drill holes with assays pending are shown in green

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/261880_884329b5a4ecf961_003full.jpg

2025 Drilling Summary

Drilling in 2025 continues to confirm the grade, tenor and lateral extension of mineralization beyond the northern end of the No. 3 Vein resource model. Fifteen core holes totalling 5,040 metres have been completed to date of a planned 6,000 metre program. Work in 2025 will continue to incorporate the new drill data into revised exploration and resource models, in anticipation of a Mineral Resource update to be prepared in late 2025 and to continue exploration on the ever-expanding Silver Queen vein system continuing into 2026.

The No. 3 Vein system contains the single largest resource currently identified on the Silver Queen property, and with its southern extension, the NG-3 Vein, accounts for 65% of the currently modelled mineral resource on a AgEq basis. Any extensions to the No. 3 Vein remain highly accretive to the current mineral resource. The updated NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate with effective date December 1st, 2022 is detailed in a News Release issued on Jan 16, 2023, which can be found by clicking here and the full Technical Report can be found on SEDAR and the Company's website.

Table 1: Select Composites from 2024 Drilling on the No. 3 North Target

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/261880_equitymetalstable_550.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/261880_equitymetalstable.jpg

Notes: drill core samples were analyzed by FA/AAS for gold and 48 element ICP-MS by MS Analytical, Langley, BC. Silver (>100ppm), copper, lead and zinc (>1%) overlimits assayed by ore grade ICP-ES analysis, High silver overlimits (>1000g/t Ag) and gold overlimits (>10g/t Au) re-assayed with FA-Grav. Silver >10,000g/t re-assayed by concentrate analysis, where a FA-Grav analysis is performed in triplicate and a weighed average reported. Downhole composites calculated using a 80g/t AgEq (1g/t AuEq) cut-off and Au 70%, Ag 80%, Cu 80%, Pb 81% and Zn 90%.

About Silver Queen Project

The Silver Queen Project is a premier gold-silver property with over 100 years of historic exploration and development and is located adjacent to power, roads and rail with significant mining infrastructure that was developed under previous operators Bradina JV (Bralorne Mines) and Houston Metals Corp. (a Hunt Brothers company). The property contains an historic decline into the No. 3 Vein and the George Lake Vein, camp infrastructure, and a maintained Tailings Facility.

The Silver Queen Property consists of 46 mineral claims, 17 crown grants, and two surface crown grants totalling 18,871ha with no underlying royalties. Mineralization is hosted by a series of epithermal veins distributed over a 6 sq km area. More than 20 different veins have been identified on the property, forming an extensive network of zoned Cretaceous- to Tertiary-age epithermal veins. The property remains largely under-explored.

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. As well, the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia where 2025 exploration work consisted of geophysics and diamond drilling designed to identify and delineate an apparent gold system. The Company is fully funded to undertake proposed 2025 exploration and development at Silver Queen and Arlington.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is VP Exploration of Equity Metals Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the Silver Queen project and for the preparation of the technical information in this disclosure. He has approved the release of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr."

Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr., P.Geo
President, Director, Equity Metals Corporation

For further information, visit the website at https://www.equitymetalscorporation.com; or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at corpdev@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Equity Metals Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261880

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Equity MetalsEQTY:CATSXV:EQTYPrecious Metals Investing
EQTY:CA
Equity Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Equity Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Equity Metals

Equity Metals

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing high-grade, district-scale silver and gold assets in British Columbia

Equity Metals Drilling Underway on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia

Equity Metals Drilling Underway on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that drilling is underway on the 100% owned 18,871 ha Silver Queen Property, northern British Columbia. Four holes totaling 1,422 metres of the planned 18 hole, 6,000 metre 2025 drill program have been completed to date, with the current holes testing down-dip of higher-grade mineralized intercepts from the 2024 drilling (see Figure 2 and 2024 highlights below). Subsequent drilling will continue testing along strike, up to 400 metres laterally to the northwest. Drill core is being logged and sampled for analyses with assays anticipated in the coming weeks.

The 2025 drill program is a continuation of drilling completed in Q4/24, which successfully confirmed both the grade and tenor of mineralization beneath historical underground workings beyond the northwestern end of No. 3 resource blocks. Drilling at that time extended the projection of the No. 3 Vein for 400 metres strike-length and to over 250 metres depth below surface. Mineralization remains open both laterally and at depth, and expanding projections of that mineralization is the target of the current 2025 drill program on the property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Metals Initiates Drilling on the Arlington Gold Property, British Columbia

Equity Metals Initiates Drilling on the Arlington Gold Property, British Columbia

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that drilling has commenced on the Arlington property, southern British Columbia.

Up to 3,000 metres of drilling will target three separate clusters of strongly anomalous Au-Ag-As-in-soil anomalies in the south Fresh Pots area (Figure 1) that have been enhanced by geophysical features identified in a recently completed DCIP geophysical survey. Additional surface sampling and mapping towards further drill target definition is also planned for the north Fresh Pots, Rona and other target areas on the property and will include initial targeting on several new claims that were staked earlier this year. Work will continue through the month of June and into the early part of July.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Metals Corporation to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Equity Metals Corporation to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) (OTCQB: EQMEF), Equity Metals is exploring for SilverGold in Central British Columbia, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Equity Metals Corporation's management will be available to meet, and hold scheduled one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Reports Additional High-Grade Mineralization at the Camp and Sveinson Targets, Silver Queen Project, BC; Drilling Resumes

Equity Reports Additional High-Grade Mineralization at the Camp and Sveinson Targets, Silver Queen Project, BC; Drilling Resumes

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports thick intercepts of mineralization in both lateral step-outs to the Camp Vein and at depth in the Sveinson Target from recent drilling on the Silver Queen property, BC.

Drill highlights Include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Extends the NG-3 Vein to over 300 Metres Strike-Length; Intersects 3.7m Averaging 4.9g/t Au, 75g/t Ag at Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Extends the NG-3 Vein to over 300 Metres Strike-Length; Intersects 3.7m Averaging 4.9g/t Au, 75g/t Ag at Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports several intersections of high-grade gold and silver from six holes which tested the NG-3 target area on the Silver Queen property, BC. Equity's drilling has now confirmed the extension of the NG-3 Vein to over 300 metres of strike and to depths of up to 240 metres below surface. The holes have established internal continuity between historic intercepts drilled by previous management and earlier drilling by Equity, and mineralization remains open along strike and dip.

Drilling Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Completes Final Tranche Financing for Total $1.51 Million

Lode Gold Completes Final Tranche Financing for Total $1.51 Million

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD,OTC:LODFF) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering for $1 million. In this final tranche, the Company has raised an additional $326,780 through the issuance of 1,815,446 Units at a price of $0.18 per Unit. The Company has now raised a total of $1,513,768 through the issuance of 8,409,825 Units.

Each $0.18 unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per common share for a period of three years following the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Starts Drilling at Tahami South, Testing Undrilled Gold System Beside Aris' Segovia Mine

Quimbaya Gold Starts Drilling at Tahami South, Testing Undrilled Gold System Beside Aris' Segovia Mine

The 4,000m drilling campaign aims to unlock district-scale potential by testing a possible extension of Aris' producing vein system in Colombia's premier high-grade gold corridor

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its inaugural diamond drill campaign at the 100%-owned Tahami South Project in Antioquia, Colombia. The fully permitted 4,000-meter program marks Quimbaya's transition from surface exploration to drill-testing in one of the country's most prolific gold-producing districts.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pinnacle Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, August 7, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to Company news releases of July 14 and 25, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of $1,686,608 (the "Offering").  Due to strong investor demand, the Offering was oversubscribed and now consists of 28,110,134 units (the "Units"), with each Unit, priced at $0.06, comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant").  Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.  Finder's fees consisting of $20,622 in cash commission and 343,700 non-transferable finder's warrants were paid in connection with the offering.  Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 cents per share over a 24-month period.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that to date, seven (7) diamond drill holes totaling 1,764 metres have been completed at its Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson") since drilling commenced in early July (Figure 1). Three (3) of these holes have been sampled, sawn, and sent to the assay laboratory for analysis, with final results expected in the coming weeks. The Swanson Gold Project is particularly well positioned as it lies in the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec, a globally renowned gold district.

Drilling is currently focused on the northern part of the Swanson Gold Project near the Swanson Gold Deposit, which hosts an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate. These regional exploration holes are testing geological, geophysical, and geochemical targets up to 3 km from the Swanson Gold Deposit and along strike of a major structural break. Visual core logging suggests that several of the completed holes intersected geological features similar to those hosting known mineralization at the Swanson Gold Deposit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Trenching Encounters 36.7 Grams/Tonne Gold over 5 Metres, 150 Metres South of Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Trenching Encounters 36.7 Grams/Tonne Gold over 5 Metres, 150 Metres South of Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces three channel samples with an apparent width of 5 metres that averaged 36.7 gramstonne (gt) gold were sampled in trench 25RACH-001, the first trench of an ongoing trenching program at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname.

This initial trench is located 150 metres south of Randy's Pit, which is the largest artisanal mine within the Tapanahony Project. The previously announced high-grade grab samples from underground workings within Randy's Pit (76.6 g/t and 23.7 g/t gold - see news release dated July 31, 2025) are located approximately 350 metres to the north.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Intersects 5.52 g/t Au over 6.50 m and 54.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m on SAM Southeast Zone at True North

1911 Gold Intersects 5.52 g/t Au over 6.50 m and 54.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m on SAM Southeast Zone at True North

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCBB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce the assay results from ten (10) drill holes for 3,079.0 metres ("m") from the ongoing surface drill program at the True North Project. The True North project, including a permitted mill, camp, and tailings facility, is centrally located within the Company's 100%-owned Rice Lake Gold property in southeast Manitoba, Canada .

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Equity Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Equity Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Production Commences at the Reward Gold Mine Project

Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

Trial with Major Australian Retail Bank

Related News

Agriculture Outlook: World Edition

Nickel Investing

Nickel Outlook: World Edition

Nickel Outlook: Australia Edition

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Production Commences at the Reward Gold Mine Project

Uranium Investing

Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

Gold Investing

Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project

Cleantech Investing

Fully Funded FEED Underway for LCO2 Tank

×