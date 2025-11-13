Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Rob Macdonald, VP of Exploration of Equity Metals Corporation will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 150 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on Nov 17-18.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Dubai and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a Malaspina-Manex Group Company. The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines and an option to earn a 100% interest in the Arlington Au-Ag-Cu property in Southern BC.

For additional information, please contact:

Equity Metals Corporation
Jay Oness
VP of Corporate Development
6046412759
corpdev@mnxltd.com
https://equitymetalscorporation.com/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Precious Metals Investing
EQTY:CA
Equity Metals
