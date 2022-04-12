Precious MetalsInvesting News

Equity Metals Corporation reports analyses and initial test work on its 100% controlled La Ronge Silica Project, an historic sand quarry located in central Saskatchewan, approximately 60 kilometers south-southeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 210 kilometers west of Flin Flon, Manitoba.Preliminary studies indicate the silica deposit may be developed into a simple and profitable, low-cost mining and washing operation ...

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports analyses and initial test work on its 100% controlled La Ronge Silica Project, an historic sand quarry located in central Saskatchewan, approximately 60 kilometers south-southeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 210 kilometers west of Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Preliminary studies indicate the silica deposit may be developed into a simple and profitable, low-cost mining and washing operation to produce high-purity silica (>98% SiO2), a specialty product. The sand can be mined very efficiently due to its unconsolidated nature. High-purity silica can be converted into silicon, which is being tested by the electric-car industry to replace or augment carbon in battery anodes to dramatically extend the time between charging. Other possible conventional uses exist in the ceramics and glass industries.

The Company acquired the lease as possible fracking sand; however, never mined the deposit. Historic mining was minimal and the extent of the silica deposit is open in all directions and at depth. Equity recognized the purity of the silica and its potential use as a low-cost material to produce silicon for the expected increase in demand due to electrification requirements. In October 2021, Equity initiated a sampling program to evaluate the deposit. Ten representative sites were sampled within the quarry, and sufficient material was collected to derive an average purity of the sand - see location of samples on the attached plan map of the quarry.

The samples were first analyzed by whole-rock analysis for SiO2, Al2O3, LOI (loss-on-ignition, organic material) and other elements. Average results of the 10 samples indicated 96.2% SiO2 and over 2% Al2O3. Assuming that much of the Al2O3 was in the form of clay and that LOI represented organics, a process was developed to wash all 10 samples in the lab and then to re-analyze the residual sample by whole-rock analysis. The result produced an average of 98.1% SiO2, with a range of 96.1 - 99.2%, and with 0.98% Al2O3 and less than 0.1% LOI. The washing process lost a relatively minor percentage of the original samples, approximately 12% of the total sample (2% clay + LOI and 10% SiO2 lost). X-ray diffraction (XRD) has determined that 100% of the material identified by XRD is quartz.

President Joe Kizis commented, "Our Silver Queen precious/base-metal property in BC will remain Equity's main focus; however, these results from the La Ronge Silica property are very encouraging and suggest it may become a "third leg" value to Equity, in addition to Silver Queen and the diamond properties.

"The Electric Vehicle industry recognizes the need to reduce frequency of battery charging in order to be widely accepted by the general public, and much progress on that front has been reported recently by adding silicon. High-purity silica is the feedstock to produce silicon, and now that we have this positive test work, we can investigate potential markets and partnerships for this specialty silica product."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/120137_51a23ce354969bf1_002.jpg

Figure 1: Plan Map of showing sample locations, La Ronge Silica Project, Saskatchewan

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/120137_51a23ce354969bf1_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/120137_equitytable1_550.jpg

Table 1: Whole-rock analyses of pre- and post-washed samples, La Ronge Silica Quarry

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/120137_equitytable1.jpg

Samples were submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. A 100-gram portion of each sample was subjected to a Lithium Metaborate Fusion process and then analyzed for 16 metallic elements and LOI by ICP Whole Rock analytic techniques. 10 metal results were converted to weight percent of the original sample and then calculated to specific and probable mineral form. The remaining 6 metals are expressed as ppm content of the original sample. On receipt of these initial results, a 100-gram portion of each sample was subjected to a wash and screen process. The +63-micron fraction was re-analyzed by ICP Whole Rock analysis for the same 16 metals and LOI, with similar conversions and calculations as above. Four samples were selected analyzed for quartz content by X-Ray Diffraction. An aliquot of each sample was ground and irradiated with Cu Kα radiation in a Bruker D4 Endeavor X-ray diffractometer (XRD) operating at 1.6kW power. The raw diffraction data was processed for mineral identification and quantification. Quartz abundance was calculated using whole-pattern fitting algorithms with peak intensities scaled with internally consistent relative intensity.

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a Manex Resource Group Company. Manex provides exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Equity Metals' two major mineral properties, the Silver Queen Au-Ag-Zn-Cu project, located in central B.C., and the Monument Diamond project, located in Lac De Gras, NWT. The Company also has a 1% royalty (Greenwood Royalty) and a 100% working interest in the La Ronge Silica Project.

The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. The project owners are Equity Metals Corporation (57.49%), Chris and Jeanne Jennings (22.11%); and Archon Minerals Ltd. (20.4%). Equity Metals is the operator of the project.

The 100% controlled La Ronge Silica Project is an historic sand quarry located in central Saskatchewan, approximately 60 kilometers south-southeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 210 kilometers west of Flin Flon, Manitoba. Preliminary studies indicate the silica deposit may be developed into a simple and profitable, low-cost mining and washing operation to produce high-purity silica (>98% SiO2), a specialty product for the EV battery industry.

John R. Kerr, P.Eng, BASc (geology), is a Director of Equity Metals Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the La Ronge Silica project, and prepared and approved disclosure of the technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr."

Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr., P.Geo
President, Director, Equity Metals Corporation

For further information, visit the website at https://www.equitymetalscorporation.com; or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Equity Metals Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120137

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Equity MetalsTSXV:EQTYGold Investing
EQTY:CA
Equity Metals

Equity Metals

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV:EQTY) is a precious metals company bringing modern exploration techniques to its flagship Silver Queen goldsilver property, which is 100-percent owned by the company and royalty-free. The company’s Silver Queen project is located within the well-mineralized Skeena Arch region of the Stikine Terrane, a major metallogenic belt running through British Columbia associated with gold-rich deposits that helped give rise to the Omineca Mining Division.

The Silver Queen property has seen more than 100 years of historic exploration and development since 1912, including intermittent mining and over 500 historic drill holes with more than 9,000 meters of underground workings. The property is located in the well-established Omineca Mining Division, which hosts significant mining infrastructure developed by previous operators. The property is located in the heart of the district and has nearby access to electricity, roads, railways, and skilled labor from the town of Houston.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Builds Continuity Between the Camp and Sveinson Targets, Intersecting 0.7 Metres of 13.6g/t Au, 690g/t Ag, and 5.9% Cu, on the Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Builds Continuity Between the Camp and Sveinson Targets, Intersecting 0.7 Metres of 13.6g/t Au, 690g/t Ag, and 5.9% Cu, on the Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports several intersections of high-grade gold and silver in three holes from the Camp and Sveinson target areas on the Silver Queen property, BC, indicating continuity of veins within the two target areas.

Drilling highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Intersects High-Grade Gold-Silver, Including 0.4 Metres of 22.5g/t Au, 3473g/t Ag, 5.6% Cu, 2.5% Pb and 1.8% Zn in the Western Sveinson Target, Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Intersects High-Grade Gold-Silver, Including 0.4 Metres of 22.5g/t Au, 3473g/t Ag, 5.6% Cu, 2.5% Pb and 1.8% Zn in the Western Sveinson Target, Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports drill results with multiple +500gt Ag-eq intervals (see attached table below) from the western portion of the Sveinson target on the Silver Queen property, BC. Highlights include hole SQ21-059 which returned multiple high-grade gold-silver-polymetallic intercepts, including:

  • a 0.4 metre interval grading 22.5g/t Au, 3273g/t Ag, 5.6% Cu,2.5% Pb and 1.8% Zn (77.8g/t AuEq or 5,837g/t AgEq) within a 2.6 metre interval averaging 3.8g/t Au, 509g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu,1.1% Pb and 4.3% Zn (14.2g/t AuEq or 1,064g/t AgEq); and
  • a 0.3 metre interval grading 59.3g/t Au, 78g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb and 2.0% Zn (61.5g/t AuEq or 4,612g/t AgEq) within a 1.0 metre interval averaging 17.5g/t Au, 25g/t Ag, 0.1% Pb and 1.8% Zn (18.2g/t AuEq or 1,368g/t AgEq).

The drill intercepts are from the final six of twelve core holes which tested the western half of the 1-kilometre long Sveinson target during the Fall of 2021 (see Figures 1 and 2). Drilling was widely spaced, but successfully intersected multiple shallow veins at less than 100 metres below surface, as well as deeper vein intercepts up to 400 metres below surface. Veins were intersected across the full 150 metre width of the Sveinson structural zone, with preliminary 3D modeling indicating continuity between these drill holes and the earlier released holes from the eastern end of the target area and previously reported holes from the Camp and No. 3 vein targets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Intersects Shallow, High-Grade Gold-Silver, Including 0.5 Metres of 13.8g/t Au, 321g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu, 1.6% Pb and 12.4% Zn in New Drilling on the Eastern Sveinson Target, Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Intersects Shallow, High-Grade Gold-Silver, Including 0.5 Metres of 13.8g/t Au, 321g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu, 1.6% Pb and 12.4% Zn in New Drilling on the Eastern Sveinson Target, Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports drill results from the eastern portion of the Sveinson target on the Silver Queen property, BC. Additional assays are pending for the western portion of the Sveinson target and are expected in the coming weeks. The Sveinson target consists of a series of east-west striking veins that lie between the No. 3 and Camp targets. The new holes returned multiple high-grade gold-silver-polymetallic intercepts, including:

  • a 0.5 metre interval grading 13.8g/t Au, 321g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu,1.6% Pb and 12.4% Zn (1,956g/t AgEq) within a 1.6 metre interval averaging 5.1g/t Au, 120g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu,0.8% Pb and 4.0% Zn (711g/t AgEq) from drill hole SQ21-051; and
  • a 2.3 metre interval grading 2.8g/t Au, 37g/t Ag, 1.7% Pb and 5.9% Zn (538g/t AgEq) within a 5.3 metre interval averaging 1.9g/t Au, 23g/t Ag,1.0% Pb and 3.2% Zn (324g/t AgEq) from drill hole SQ21-052.

The drill intercepts are from the first six of twelve core holes which tested the eastern half of the 1-kilometre long Sveinson target during the Fall of 2021 (see Figures 1 and 2). Drilling was widely spaced, but successfully intersected multiple shallow veins at less than 100 metres below surface, as well as several deeper vein intercepts at over 350 metres below surface. Veins were intersected across the full 150-metre width of the Sveinson structural zone, with preliminary 3D modeling indicating continuity between holes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Drills Shallow, High-Grade Gold-Silver, Including 0.4 Metres of 9.0g/t Au, 3,574g/t Ag, 12.7% Cu, 1.2% Pb and 5.5% Zn , on the Eastern Portion of the Camp Vein Target, Silver Queen Project, BC; Crews Mobilized for Winter Drill Program

Equity Drills Shallow, High-Grade Gold-Silver, Including 0.4 Metres of 9.0g/t Au, 3,574g/t Ag, 12.7% Cu, 1.2% Pb and 5.5% Zn , on the Eastern Portion of the Camp Vein Target, Silver Queen Project, BC; Crews Mobilized for Winter Drill Program

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports High-grade Gold-Silver drill intercepts from a previously unmodelled hangingwall zone on the eastern end of the Camp Vein Target at the Silver Queen project, B.C.

Highlight intervals Include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Extends High-Grade Silver in the Central Camp Vein Target, Silver Queen Project, BC; Drilling Begins at the NG-3 Target Mid-January

Equity Extends High-Grade Silver in the Central Camp Vein Target, Silver Queen Project, BC; Drilling Begins at the NG-3 Target Mid-January

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports High-grade Silver drill intercepts from a 125-metre-long central segment of the Camp Vein target on the Silver Queen project, B.C.

The intercepts are located to the east of previously reported high-grade silver results in drill holes SQ21-032 to -036, confirming continuity of mineralization down dip and along strike in four of the modeled vein zones. Mineralization is also open and untested to the west and projects eastward into previously identified vein intercepts and farther east into the Sveinson Vein target.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Completes Acquisition of Aris Convertible Debenture and Files Early Warning Report

GCM Mining Completes Acquisition of Aris Convertible Debenture and Files Early Warning Report

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it filed an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of senior unsecured convertible debenture units (the " Debenture ") in the amount of US$35,000,000 (the " Principal Amount ") of Aris Gold Acquisition Corp. (the " AcquisitionCo "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aris Gold Corporation (" Aris ") (the " Offering ").

Aris intends to use the Principal Amount to pay a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition, through a joint venture company, of a 20% ownership interest in Soto Norte gold project in Colombia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Details 2022 Q1 Milestones

Alianza Minerals Details 2022 Q1 Milestones

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) led by Jason Weber, Rob Duncan and Mark Brown, has had a busy Q1 with several milestones achieved

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont to Acquire Remaining Stake in Yanacocha

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) has announced that it will acquire the remaining 5% interest in Yanacocha from Sumitomo Corporation for $48 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter, making Newmont the exclusive owner-operator of this world-class asset.

This announcement follows an announcement in February 2022, in which Newmont acquired Buenaventura's 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Collective Mining Intercepts a Broad Zone of Mineralization in its Maiden Diamond Drill Hole at the Apollo Target with the Hole Still Advancing in Strong Mineralization

Collective Mining Intercepts a Broad Zone of Mineralization in its Maiden Diamond Drill Hole at the Apollo Target with the Hole Still Advancing in Strong Mineralization

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the maiden drill hole to test the Apollo target ("Apollo") is underway as part of the Company's fully funded minimum 20,000 metre drill program for 2022 at the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has four diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales with drills currently operating at Apollo and Olympus Central where the Company is focused on expanding upon the recently announced Olympus Central discovery hole of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent (refer to press release dated March 15, 2022) . Apollo is located approximately 600 metres to the southeast of Olympus Central.

Highlights (See Figures 1 – 3)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Independence Announces Change to Board of Directors

Golden Independence Announces Change to Board of Directors

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") is pleased to announce that Ben Hinkle has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

"We are excited to welcome Ben to the Board," commented Jeremy Poirier, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Ben brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in resource modelling that will not only advance our knowledge and understanding of the Independence Project but will also aid us in identifying other opportunities."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources Provides Update on Dual Listing on the Australian Securities Exchange

Sarama Resources Provides Update on Dual Listing on the Australian Securities Exchange

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SWA) wishes to provide an update on its proposed dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). Sarama is pleased to confirm that the Public Offer period (during which applications to subscribe for new securities can be submitted to the Company) has closed, with applications in excess of the upper $8m limit, and Sarama has submitted its application for admission to the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×