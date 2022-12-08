Epson Announces 'Epson Epic Family Gaming Night Sweepstakes*' Featuring the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model System and the Nintendo Switch Sports Game

StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson is taking holiday game sessions this winter to new heights with an epic family gaming night sweepstakes. Kicking off on Dec. 12 and running through Feb. 3, 2023 , participants can head over to the Epson Family Gaming Night website and enter for a chance to win the ultimate game night package, including an Epson EpiqVision® Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector , a Nintendo Switch™ – OLED Model system , a download code for a digital version of the Nintendo Switch Sports game, an additional Joy-Con™ controller set, and a Leg Strap accessory. Thirty lucky winners will be able to enjoy up to 150 inches of big-screen entertainment that is sure to elevate family game night while creating memories that last a lifetime.

In the Nintendo Switch Sports game, you can get the family moving with seven sports – Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, Chambara (swordplay), and Golf – built for players of all skill levels and with intuitive controls so that anyone can hit the court (or lanes, or field, or arena) and start having fun instantly. With multiple options for multiplayer fun, family and friends can join in on the same system 1 or online. 2 Face opponents near and far to aim for the Pro League online 2 in each sport and obtain in-game rewards to customize your Sportsmate or Mii™ character. Show up to Spocco Square in style over the holidays, throughout the winter months and beyond.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model allows players to play on a TV or with a projector and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun. Plus, the system can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility.

"As the days get chillier and families gather to celebrate the holidays ahead, enjoy some friendly game night competition brought to your home in the ultimate big-screen fashion," said Rodrigo Catalan , group product manager, projectors, Epson America , Inc. "Here at Epson, we aim to bring families together and this giveaway is meant for just that – to create epic family game nights complete with laughter, smiles and life-size entertainment."

The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 is ultra-portable for big-screen fun up to 150 inches virtually anywhere. Offering an epic viewing experience, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 features advanced 3-chip 3LCD laser technology, built-in Android TV™, 3 sound by Yamaha and wireless connectivity all from an ultra-compact design. Displaying vivid color accuracy and immersive visuals for an unforgettable gaming experience, the EF12 also offers easy access to several popular streaming channels, including Hulu, HBO, YouTube, Disney+ and more 4 to help get the most out of the device the moment you power it on.

Aside from a versatile Epson projector and a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system to get you started, here are additional things to consider for your family game nights.

  • Immersive Sound – With built-in sound by Yamaha, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 offers powerful sound straight out of the box to immerse you in all the gaming action with no need to worry about additional cords or spending extra money on a sound system. Yamaha engineers specifically created the sound system for the EF12 using Dolby Audio to deliver an impressive sound that rivals many soundbars.


  • Get Your Active Gear On – Enjoy gaming in the comfort of your own home as you swing, kick, spike and more to victory in the Nintendo Switch Sports game. Take your skills online 2 and face opponents from around the world or you can also grab the family 1 and get the whole crew moving as you challenge them to some in-game action.


  • Gaming With or Without a Screen – Although a screen will improve the projected image, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 does not require one. Simply connect and project your favorite game onto any wall in the house, or if weather permits, you can take it outdoors and project up to 150 inches onto the side of your home or garage. If you decide to add a screen to the mix, there are a range of options available, including inflatable and pop-up choices that are portable and can be put away when not in use.


  • Movie Nights Welcomed – Not only does the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 offer stunning, immersive and life-like gaming experiences, it is also the perfect companion for movie marathons or binge-watching your favorite shows. With easy access to streaming channels and today's blockbuster hits, the big screen is brought straight to your own home. Gather the family, pop that popcorn and grab a cozy blanket for a movie night in with the ultimate entertainment package.
About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan -based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion . global.epson.com/

Epson America , Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif. , is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada , and Latin America . To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

