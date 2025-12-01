Entrée Resources Announces Retirement of Director and Appointment of New Board Member

Entrée Resources Announces Retirement of Director and Appointment of New Board Member

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX:ETG,OTC:ERLFF; OTCQB:ERLFF the " Company " or " Entrée ") today announces Dr. Michael Price will be retiring from the Board of Directors (the " Board ") of the Company effective December 31, 2025, after more than seven years of dedicated service.

Alan Edwards, Entrée's Non-Executive Chair of the Board commented, "We would like to thank Dr. Price for his contributions and commitment as an independent director and a member of the Audit and Technical Committees of the Board. We have been extremely fortunate to have the benefit of his knowledge and insight developed over a 40-year career in mining and mining finance. Dr. Price's commonsense approach and business acumen have been greatly appreciated. I would personally like to thank Mike for his support and friendship over the past years and wish him all the best in his retirement".

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Chris Adams has accepted an offer to serve on the Board as an independent director to fill the vacancy created by Dr. Price's retirement.

Mr. Adams is a mining finance consultant and corporate director with 35 years of industry experience. As head of Mining Finance for the Americas with Macquarie Group Limited, he led teams to evaluate and execute equity investments and loans to mining development projects around the world and marketed commodity derivatives. Prior to Macquarie, Mr. Adams worked in mining investment banking in Canada and Australia for both Macquarie and CIBC. He holds a B.Com. degree from McGill University, an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the CFA designation.

Mr. Adams will join the Board effective January 1, 2026. Mr. Edwards commented, "The Board is looking forward to working with Chris as the Company continues its efforts to resolve outstanding issues in Mongolia to enable the restart of Oyu Tolgoi Lift 1 Panel 1 underground development work".

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.
Entrée Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Royal Gold (through its wholly owned subsidiary International Royalty Corporation) and Rio Tinto are major shareholders of Entrée, beneficially holding approximately 24% and 16% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com .

FURTHER INFORMATION
David Jan
Investor Relations
Entrée Resources Ltd.
Tel: 604-687-4777 | Toll Free: 1-866-368-7330
E-mail: djan@EntreeResourcesLtd.com

This News Release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budgeted", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". While the Company has based this forward-looking information on its expectations about future events as at the date that such information was prepared, the information is not a guarantee of Entrée's future performance and is based on certain assumptions.

Risks, uncertainties, and factors which could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information are discussed in the Company's most recently filed MD&A and in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, dated March 12, 2025 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required under applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Entree Resources Ltd.ETG:CATSX:ETGPlatinum Investing
ETG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Entree Resources Ltd.

Entree Resources Ltd.

Keep Reading...
ENTRÉE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

ENTRÉE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX: ETG) (OTCQB: ERLFF) the " Company " or " Entrée ") has today filed its interim financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 . All numbers are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Q1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS Oyu Tolgoi Underground Development Update The Oyu... Keep Reading...
Stack of shiny platinum bars on a smooth surface.

WPIC: Platinum Market Set for 2026 Stability After Years of Deep Deficits

Platinum appears to be headed for its first broadly balanced year since 2021, with new projections pointing to a small surplus in 2026 as supply recovers and investment demand retreats from unusually elevated 2025 levels. The latest Platinum Quarterly from the World Platinum Investment Council... Keep Reading...
Gold, silver, platinum and palladium prices with percentage changes.

Metals Focus: Bullish on Platinum, Bearish on Palladium in 2026

Platinum and palladium have their own unique drivers, but both are basking in gold’s glow in 2025.Of the two, platinum has been the biggest winner in 2025. The price of the precious metal briefly hit a year-to-date high of US$1,725 per ounce on October 16, a 90 percent increase from the start of... Keep Reading...
Stacked platinum bars with shiny finish.

Beijing to Scrap Platinum Import Tax Rebate, Opening Market to New Entrants

China will end a two-decade-old platinum tax rebate for its state-owned importer, potentially opening the market for new entrants, according to a report from Bloomberg. The Ministry of Finance announced that effective November 1, it will begin collecting a 13 percent value-added tax (VAT) on... Keep Reading...
Platinum bullion bars in a grid pattern with one bar on top.

How to Invest in Platinum Stocks, Bullion and More

Platinum is the third most traded precious metal in the world after gold and silver, and investment demand is growing. It is also an industrial metal that is widely used in a variety of sectors. The four main uses of platinum are in catalytic converters for the automotive industry; as a material... Keep Reading...
Closeup of platinum bars stacked together.

Platinum Price Pushes Past US$1,600 to Fresh 12 Year High

The platinum price broke US$1,600 per ounce on Monday (September 29), its highest level since April 2013.What’s moving the platinum price? A number of factors are at play in this notoriously volatile market. As a precious metal, nearly a quarter of demand for platinum comes from the jewelry... Keep Reading...
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Countries by Production

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties. The automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

John Giannandrea to retire from Apple

Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Gold Investing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Copper Investing

SolGold Rejects Latest Jiangxi Copper Proposal

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$58 to Hit New All-time High

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Silver Investing

10 Silver ETFs for Every Investing Style in 2025

Silver Investing

Mercado Minerals Closes Private Placement and Welcomes Vizsla Silver as a Strategic Shareholder