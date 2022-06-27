Technology NewsInvesting News

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2022. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders:

NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
Leonard Jaroszuk18,182,24193.280%1,309,9526.720%
John Pinsent19,337,62799.207%154,5660.793%
Desmond O'Kell19,356,29499.303%135,8990.697%
John Campbell18,391,35194.352%1,100,8425.648%
Neil Darling18,414,85194.473%1,077,3425.527%

 

Appointment of Auditors

By vote by way of a show of hands, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Edmonton, Alberta, were appointed auditors of the Company.

Stock Option Plan

The resolution to approve the unallocated entitlements under the Company's Stock Option Plan was passed with 91.332% of votes cast in favour of the resolution and 8.668% of votes cast against the resolution.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

For questions or additional information, please contact:
Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or
Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President
contact@enterprisegrp.ca
780-418-4400

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129233

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Enterprise GroupTSX:EResource Investing
E:CA

