Energy Fuels Announces Details for 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast

Energy Fuels Announces Details for 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast

Conference Call and Webcast at 9:00 AM MT on Friday, February 27, 20265

 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements, and critical materials, will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 9:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for 2025. Energy Fuels' management will host the session, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Financial results and other highlights will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Conference call access with the ability to ask questions:

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following link to easily register your name and phone number. After registering, you will receive a call immediately and be placed into the conference call.

Rapid Connect URL:  https://registrations.events/easyconnect/7303950/rec487vdZtbJNlQLJ/

Alternatively, you may dial in to the conference call where you will be connected to the call by an Operator.

  • North American Toll Free: 1-800-715-9871

To view the webcast online:

Audience URL:  https://app.webinar.net/mqLMz6vzOEY

Conference Replay

  • Conference Replay Toronto: 1-647-362-9199
  • Conference Replay North American Toll Free: 1-800-770-2030
  • Conference Replay Entry Code: 7303950 #
  • Conference Replay Expiration Date: 06/06/2026

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, Energy Fuels also produces advanced rare earth element products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is evaluating the potential recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging Targeted Alpha Therapy cancer treatments. Energy Fuels is also developing three additional heavy mineral sands projects: the Toliara Project in Madagascar; the Bahia Project in Brazil; and the Donald Project in Australia in which Energy Fuels has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. Energy Fuels is based in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and its common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." For more information on all Energy Fuels does, please visit http://www.energyfuels.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-details-for-2025-earnings-call-and-webcast-302686194.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/12/c3220.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

energy-fuelsuuuutsx-efrnyseamerican-uuuuvanadium-investing
UUUU
The Conversation (0)
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 22 nd are now available for online viewing. VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE The company presentations... Keep Reading...
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 22nd

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 22nd

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. This in-person... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Ore Purchase Agreement

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Ore Purchase Agreement

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an Ore Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX:EFR). Western plans to commence hauling around the... Keep Reading...
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels and Madagascar Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding to Further Advance Toliara Critical Mineral Project in Madagascar

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements ("REE"), and critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with the Government of... Keep Reading...
Energy Fuels and Madagascar Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding to Further Advance Toliara Critical Mineral Project in Madagascar

Energy Fuels and Madagascar Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding to Further Advance Toliara Critical Mineral Project in Madagascar

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels " or the " Company "), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REE "), and critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the " MOU ") with the Government of... Keep Reading...
Neon blue "V" and "Vanadium" text inside a glowing square on a dark background.

Western Australia Implements 2.5 Percent Vanadium Royalty Rate

A royalty rate of 2.5 percent has been applied to all vanadium products in Western Australia as of February 4, 2026.In a joint announcement by Minister for Mines and Petroleum David Michael and Minister for Energy and Decarbonisation Amber-Jade Sanderson, the government said that the new rate... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass highlighting vanadium on a colorful periodic table.

Vanadium Market Forecast: Top Trends for Vanadium in 2026

The vanadium market remained subdued in H1 2025, weighed down by persistent oversupply and weak usage from the steelmaking sector, even as new demand avenues like energy storage gained attention.Price data shows that vanadium pentoxide in major regions such as the US, China and Europe traded in... Keep Reading...
Ferro-Alloy Resources Group

Carbon Black Substitute Memorandum of Understanding

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LSE:FAR), the vanadium producer and developer of the large Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Southern Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding, non-exclusive, memorandum of understanding ("MOU") for the supply of up to 360,000... Keep Reading...
QEM Limited (ASX:QEM)

QEM Limited: Vanadium and Energy Resource Development in Queensland’s North West Minerals Province

Keep Reading...
QEM Limited

QEM Limited

Keep Reading...
Vanadium on periodic table with "Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks" text.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Vanadium Resources Soars on DSO Offtake Deal

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of Australia’s top-performing mining stocks on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.This week, gold companies continued to shine in Australia, joined by battery and base metals explorers and developers. In corporate... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sirios Resources: Advancing a Multi-million-ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region

Tartisan Nickel: Working Towards a Feasibility Study and Production Decision at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit

TomaGold: Advancing a District-scale Gold and Base Metal Portfolio in Québec’s Chibougamau Mining Camp

Prismo Metals Advances to Drilling at Historic Silver King Silver Project with Permit Approval and Contractor Engagement

Related News

gold-investing

Sirios Resources: Advancing a Multi-million-ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region

silver-investing

Tartisan Nickel: Working Towards a Feasibility Study and Production Decision at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit

gold-investing

TomaGold: Advancing a District-scale Gold and Base Metal Portfolio in Québec’s Chibougamau Mining Camp

base-metals-investing

Prismo Metals Advances to Drilling at Historic Silver King Silver Project with Permit Approval and Contractor Engagement

base-metals-investing

Prismo Metals Advances to Drilling at Historic Silver King Silver Project with Permit Approval and Contractor Engagement

battery-metals-investing

Purification testwork exceeds target specifications

energy-investing

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project