Endura Technologies Appoints New CEO, and Strategic Board Members to Accelerate Growth of System-on-Chip Power Delivery Pioneer

Endura Technologies a pioneer in advanced power delivery solutions for System on Chip (SoC) applications, announces a significant transformation in its leadership team, positioning the company for accelerated growth and innovation in the dynamically evolving SoC power delivery landscape. Michael Sanie a seasoned leader in go-to-market and business strategy, and a veteran of the semiconductor industry, joins as Chief Executive Officer. Faraj Aalaei former CEO and Chairman of Aquantia Corporation and Centillium Communications, two semiconductor companies he built through successful Initial Public Offerings (IPO), steps in as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Additionally, Benny Malek a visionary in technology leadership, is named as a new member of the Board.

Endura Technologies appoints new leadership team: CEO Michael Sanie, Chairman of the Board of Directors Faraj Aalaei, Board Member Benny Malek

Sanie most recently served as Senior Vice President and chief marketing executive at Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS). Sanie brings a rich background in executive leadership, market strategy, business development, and product management, demonstrating a consistent trajectory of transforming market challenges into strategic opportunities. His appointment as CEO is expected to elevate Endura Technologies' go-to-market and growth.

Aalaei, the founding General Partner at Candou Ventures, is a seasoned serial entrepreneur and has led multiple companies through successful IPOs and major acquisitions. His insights and experience in nurturing technology ventures will be invaluable in steering Endura Technologies' strategic direction.

Malek is the former CEO of Wavious, as well as a seasoned executive in semiconductor technology with prior executive roles including significant tenures, as Vice President of Engineering at Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Chief Scientist at RapidBridge. Malek offers a strategic vision that will greatly drive the company's technology leadership and market adoption objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael, Faraj, and Benny to Endura Technologies. Their collective experience and leadership are invaluable assets as we navigate the dynamic and exciting landscape of SoC power delivery," said Dr. Massih Tayebi , Founding Partner and Chairman at Bridgewest Group, Endura Technologies' founding investment team. "With their guidance, we are poised to redefine and lead the next generation in performance, scalability, and efficiency in power delivery for SoC applications across diverse markets."

"The semiconductor industry is undergoing a critical transformation, particularly in SoC power delivery. The conventional methods struggle to meet modern application requirements," said Sanie. "It's a pivotal and exciting time to join Endura Technologies. Our talented team, armed with extensive experience, a track record of numerous innovations, and unique technology, is well-positioned to revolutionize SoC power management paradigms, addressing current and future market demands."

Endura Technologies maintains its strong leadership foundation as Dr. Hassan Ihs, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer; Keith DeHaven , Vice President of Engineering; and John Rowland , Vice President of Manufacturing, remain fully committed to their roles, ensuring continued excellence and innovation in their respective functions. In addition, in line with its growth in operations and market momentum, the company has relocated its San Diego office to a more expansive state-of-the-art facility.

SoC Power Delivery Redefined

The insatiable demand for more computing and storage performance has given rise to massively scaled semiconductor server solutions. One of the fundamental challenges for building server networks at scale is to power these devices efficiently. As such, the SoC power delivery landscape is undergoing a radical transformation across virtually all market segments. In the server segment, for example, this shift is predominantly driven by the escalating power needs of AI accelerators, prompting a complete overhaul in power delivery methods. These methods are being re-engineered from the rack level down to the SoC level, optimizing performance, scalability, and efficiency over a broad spectrum of switching frequencies, current loads, voltage ranges, and silicon manufacturing processes.

Similarly, in the automotive segment, the prominent rise of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and autonomous driving technologies coupled with energy demands of electric vehicles are reshaping automotive SoC power delivery, shifting focus on cost, efficiency, and scalability of power delivery across frequency, noise, and voltage options. As such, conventional general-purpose PMICs (Power Management Integrated Circuits) are being disrupted, paving the way for advanced SoCs to pair with application-specific power delivery ICs, chiplets, and in-package structures.

Endura Technologies is leading this transformation by providing end-to-end SoC power delivery solutions, integrating their revolutionary, patented architectures, test silicon, design IP, design services, passive technology (inductors, capacitors, etc.) partnerships, and silicon manufacturing relationships.

For more details on Endura Technologies, visit www.enduratechnologies.com .

Contact:
Press Relations
pressrelations@enduratechnologies.com

About Endura Technologies
Endura Technologies' innovative end-to-end power delivery solution, with its patented architecture, enables intelligent power paradigms with the performance, scalability, flexibility, and efficiency required by today's advanced SoCs and systems. Endura Technologies provides customers full turnkey power management solutions tailored to the unique demands of high-performance servers and automotive electronic systems.

About Bridgewest Group
Bridgewest Group is an innovative and privately held global investment firm with over $3B in private capital. Founded in 1999, the global firm has earned a long-standing reputation for creating and scaling transformational businesses to achieve outsized success. Bridgewest Group leverages its expertise and global eco-community in key sectors where it can have the greatest impact including Life Sciences, Software, Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence/Deep Tech. Customized financial investment services and diverse real estate holdings augment equity assets and support portfolio companies as they grow. Bridgewest Group is based in the US, with investments primarily in the US, Europe , China , and Australasia.

Endura Technologies' innovative end-to-end power delivery solution, with its patented architecture, enables intelligent power paradigms with the performance, scalability, flexibility, and efficiency required by today's advanced SoCs and systems. Endura Technologies provides customers full turnkey power management solutions tailored to the unique demands of high-performance servers and automotive electronic systems.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endura-technologies-appoints-new-ceo-and-strategic-board-members-to-accelerate-growth-of-system-on-chip-power-delivery-pioneer-302035026.html

SOURCE Endura Technologies

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

