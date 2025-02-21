Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Trending Press Releases

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

AI Defines 18 New Gold Targets at Music Well

High-Potential WA Lithium & Gold Tenements Secured

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect High-Grade Silver-Gold Mineralization at its Bolañitos Operation

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its exploration program at the Bolañitos Mine in Guanajuato State, Mexico. The 20242025 program focused on one key area, drilling the La Luz vein. Surface drilling intersected high-grade gold and silver mineralization and provides opportunities to replace reserves, increase resources and extend mine life.

"For more than 17 years, our exploration success has been integral to the ongoing operations at Bolañitos," said Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "The latest results highlight our focus on efficient, cost-effective exploration, which continues to extend the mine's life."

Highlight Drill Results from La Luz Vein Structure

  • 1.17 gpt Au and 449 gpt Ag for 542 gpt AgEq over a 1.02 m ETW , including 1.73 gpt Au and 798 gpt Ag for 936 gpt AgEq over 0.38 m in hole LZ46-3
  • 2.43 gpt Au and 1,063 gpt Ag for 1,258 gpt AgEq over a 1.62 m ETW , including 9.61 gpt Au and 4,070 gpt Ag for 4,839 gpt AgEq over 0.34 m in hole LZ48-1

Abbreviations include: gpt: grams per tonne; Au: gold; Ag: silver; ETW: estimated true width; m: metre; silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver:gold.

Drilling Context

In the last quarter of 2024, a surface diamond drilling program began in the north extension of the La Luz vein, in the area of the San Bernabé Adit and San Rafael Shaft, an area within 500 metres from the Asunción mine, exploited in previous years by the Company.

To date, eight drill holes totaling 2,000 metres has outlined high-grade mineralization over 100 metres in length to a depth of 200 metres. The area remains open to the south and to depth. Drilling will continue in the area for the first half of 2025.

Figure 1: Surface map of the San Bernabe-San Rafael Area, Bolañitos project

Bolanitos project figure

Figure 2: Longitudinal section of La Luz (San Bernabe – San Rafael area)

La Luz longitudinal section figure

Table 1. La Luz Drill Results

Hole
Structure
From
(m) 		To
(m) 		True Width
(m) 		Au
(gpt) 		Ag
(gpt) 		AgEq
(gpt)
LZ46-3
La Luz 264.90 266.50 1.02 1.17 449 542
Including 264.90 265.50 0.38 1.73 798 936
LZ47-2
La Luz 223.90 226.30 1.67 0.41 183 216
Including 223.90 224.45 0.38 0.74 269 329
LZ47-3
La Luz 189.05 190.40 0.95 2.03 70 233
Including 190.15 190.40 0.18 3.36 22 290
LZ48-1
La Luz 265.85 268.75 1.62 2.43 1,063 1,258
Including 267.45 268.05 0.34 9.61 4,070 4,839
LZ48-3
La Luz 144.75 147.50 2.49 3.15 71 322
Including 144.75 145.50 0.68 5.63 47 497

Note: Drill holes LZ46-2, LZ48-2 and LZ50-2 returned no significant results

Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver:gold. All widths are estimated true widths.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Qualified Person

Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

A quality control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates has been instituted to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to ALS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 250-gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and silver by aqua regia digestion with ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Contact Information

Allison Pettit
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (604) 685 - 9775
Email: apettit@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding mineral reserves, mineral resources, the life of the Bolañitos Mine, future drilling at the Bolañitos Mine, and the timing and results of various activities. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to changes in production and costs guidance; the reliability of mineral resource Estimates; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on mine economics; national and local governments' legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; fluctuations in the prices of silver and gold, fluctuations in the currency markets (particularly the Mexican peso, Chilean peso, Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar); and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, the reliability of mineral resource Estimates; mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6f6edc2-df82-4470-8a35-41762a6ca1e9  
 A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96492ec3-ef2f-4793-a421-978923a21575


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour SilverEDR:CAEXKSilver Investing
EDR:CA,EXK
The Conversation (0)
Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 28, 2024 in Vancouver. A total of 104,090,503 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.31% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

DIRECTORS

NUMBER   OF   SHARES PERCENTAGE   OF   VOTES   CAST
FOR WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN 		FOR WITHHELD
Rex J. McLennan 50,212,585 11,699,944 81.10% 18.90%
Margaret M. Beck 61,370,134 542,396 99.12% 0.88%
Ricardo M. Campoy 61,455,874 456,656 99.26% 0.74%
Daniel Dickson 61,461,186 451,345 99.27% 0.73%
Amy Jacobsen 61,364,651 547,879 99.12% 0.88%
Kenneth Pickering 53,516,716 8,395,815 86.44% 13.56%
Mario D. Szotlender 61,428,282 484,248 99.22% 0.78%
Angela Johnson 61,333,538 578,992 99.06% 0.94%

All director nominees were re-elected, including the addition of Angela Johnson to the Board of Directors (see news release dated April 18, 2024 ) to fill vacancy left by the retirement of Christine West.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) made further progress executing its 2022-2024 Sustainability Strategy as outlined in the Company's 2023 Sustainability Report released today.

Entitled "Transformation in Motion", the report provides insights into Endeavour's sustainability performance and approach over 2023, including second-year progress highlights against the strategy.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces Record Free Cash Flow for Q4 2024, FY 2024 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the Company's audited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The full version of the financial statements and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.govedgar. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Reports Audited Financial Results for 2024, Including Record Revenue, Cash Flow From Operations and Free Cash Flow

  • Company provides 2025 Operating Outlook

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Tabular amounts are in millions of U.S. dollars and thousands of shares, options and warrants, except per share amounts, unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars with silver graph going up.

When Will Silver Go Up?

It’s no secret that the silver market can be incredibly volatile. From February 2024 to February 2025 alone, silver has seen price levels ranging from lows of US$22.42 per ounce to highs of US$34.72 per ounce.

Many investors are highly focused on the precious metal’s movement. After all, silver is a safe-haven asset that generally fares well during turmoil, and recent times have been packed with tense geopolitical events, environmental disasters and economic uncertainty. While it's trended up over the last 12 months, silver has struggled to maintain the US$30 level.

Why is silver going up? With the support of looming lower interest rates, lower holding costs for bullion, increased central bank interest in precious metals, and the threat of trade wars under US President Donald Trump, the price of silver is trading at highs not seen in nearly decade. But, can silver go even higher? And when?

Answering the question, “When will silver go up?” is tricky. Even seasoned analysts can’t tell the future, and it’s difficult to find a consensus on the topic of when the metal could take off.

Keep reading...Show less
Rows of silver bars with two bars lying on top.

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Silver is often compared to gold due to its importance in jewellery and as a safe-haven investment.

However, silver has many industrial applications too, including in electronics, automobiles and silverware, as well as medicine and photography. Energy transition applications are a growing demand sector for silver too — the metal is valued for its conductive capacity, which makes it particularly useful in the production of photovoltaic panels.

Silver supply has tightened in recent years as industrial demand rises. This was one of several factors that helped the silver price break through the US$34 per ounce mark in October of this year for the first time since 2012.

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Closes Arrangement with Coeur Mining

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving the Company and Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur"), pursuant to which Coeur indirectly, among other things, acquired all of the issued and outstanding SilverCrest shares (the "SilverCrest Shares").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bar and metal.

5 Top Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

Silver-mining companies and juniors have seen support from a strong silver price in 2025. The white metal has gained steadily since the start of the year, rising 11.47 percent to breach the US$32 per ounce mark.

Silver’s dual function as a monetary and industrial metal offers great upside. Demand from energy transition sectors, especially for use in the production of solar panels, has created tight supply and demand forces.

Demand is already outpacing mine supply, making for a positive situation for silver-producing companies.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Extension of Broker Option and Retail Offer

Appendix 4D & Half Year Report (1H25)

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

Exploration Update - Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania

Related News

Lithium Investing

Extension of Broker Option and Retail Offer

Precious Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

Base Metals Investing

Exploration Update - Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania

Precious Metals Investing

8m at 8.23g/t from 65m outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$2,950 for First Time

Gold Investing

Barrick Gold and Mali Reach Settlement, Ending Two Year Mining Dispute

×