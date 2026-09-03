enCore Energy Corp. Featured in "The Nuclear Option" Documentary Series

enCore Energy Corp. Featured in "The Nuclear Option" Documentary Series

NASDAQ: EU
TSXV: EU
www.encoreuranium.com

Encore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the "Company" or "enCore"), America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today the Company was featured in an episode of the CNA (Channel NewsAsia) investigative documentary series "The Nuclear Option Episode 3: Racing for Resources" exploring nuclear energy. The episode is now available to watch online.

enCore Energy Corp. logo

The series explores the evolution of nuclear energy, safety strategies, and the global race to secure nuclear fuel and resources. The episode highlights enCore's Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Central Processing Plant in South Texas and includes interviews with enCore team members:

  • Dain McCoig, Chief Operating Officer
  • Dr. Dennis Stover, ISR Pioneer and Chair of the Company's Technical Advisory Committee
  • Jesus (Jesse) R. Garza Jr., Plant Technician Level 3
  • Mary Lou Rodriquez, Local Resident and Retired ISR Uranium Central Processing Plant Employee

"We are honored to be featured by CNA to be featured in an international documentary exploring nuclear energy. With the growing demand for domestically produced uranium, education on the current operations and safety advancements in the industry is crucial and we are proud to showcase our skilled team and operations." said William M. Sheriff, Executive Chair.

The full episode is available to watch at: channelnewsasia.com/watch/nuclear-option/episode-3-racing-resources-6264326. enCore is featured between 24:31 and 34:48.

About Encore Energy Corp.

Encore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable uranium to fuel the rapidly expanding U.S. nuclear energy needs. enCore's team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of uranium ISR operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore exclusively uses ISR for uranium extraction, a minimally invasive, eco-friendly, and economically competitive mineral extraction technology co-developed by enCore's leadership.

Building on enCore's demonstrated and continuing success in South Texas, future projects in enCore's planned project pipeline include the expansion of Alta Mesa to include the Alta Mesa East property, the Dewey Burdock project in South Dakota, and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming. The Company holds other assets, including non-core assets and proprietary databases. enCore is committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impacts from corporate projects.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encore-energy-corp-featured-in-the-nuclear-option-documentary-series-302867337.html

SOURCE Encore Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/03/c8914.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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