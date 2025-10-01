enCore Energy Corp. Appoints Ms. Ashley Forbes as Vice President, Permitting and Regulatory Affairs

Encore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the " Company " or " enCore "), America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today the appointment of Ms. Ashley Forbes as Vice President, Permitting and Regulatory Affairs, effective immediately.

Robert Willette , Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Ashley to enCore at such an important time for our Company. Her deep regulatory expertise and proven leadership working with state and federal environmental and permitting authorities will be instrumental as we continue to advance our projects across multiple jurisdictions. Ms. Forbes' appointment coincides with the timely approval by the federal government to fast-track the federal permitting for the Dewey Burdock In-Situ Recovery Uranium Project. Adding Ms. Forbes to the enCore management team will strengthen our ability to efficiently progress our development pipeline."

Ms. Ashley Forbes , Vice President, Permitting and Regulatory Affairs

Ms. Forbes previously served as the Deputy Director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's (TCEQ) Radioactive Materials Division for the past seven years. In this role, Ms. Forbes directed the licensing of In-Situ Recovery uranium extraction operations and radioactive waste facilities, as well as the permitting of underground injection control wells in Texas .

Ms. Forbes has over 25 years of experience as an environmental regulator, dedicated to protecting public health and natural resources. She has held numerous leadership roles throughout her career including directing the work of health physicists, engineers, geoscientists, and other environmental professionals in the Radioactive Materials Division. Ms. Forbes also has experience leading the development of regulations for controlling industrial point source emissions for ozone reduction; and overseeing the remediation of contaminated soil and groundwater at sites throughout Texas .

Ms. Forbes holds a Bachelor of Science in Resource & Environmental Studies from Texas State University . She is also a graduate of both the University of Texas LBJ School Governor's Center for Management Development Program and the University of Texas Center for Professional Education's Leadership Program.

About Encore Energy Corp.

Encore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable fuel for nuclear energy as the only United States uranium company with multiple Central Processing Plants in operation. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore solely utilizes ISR for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy.

Following upon enCore's demonstrated success in South Texas, future projects in enCore's planned project pipeline include the Dewey Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming. The Company holds other assets including non-core assets and proprietary databases. enCore is committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words as "will", "expects", "plans", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "potential", and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "will" be taken.

Forward-looking statements and information that are not statements of historical fact include, but are not limited to, and any statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects, including the Company's strategy to provide nuclear fuel and deliver sustainable value to its shareholders. All such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, exploration and development risks, changes in commodity prices, access to skilled personnel, the results of exploration and development activities; extraction risks; uninsured risks; regulatory risks; defects in title; the availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations; litigation risks; risks posed by the economic and political environments in which the Company operates and intends to operate; increased competition; assumptions regarding market trends and the expected demand and desires for the Company's products and proposed products; reliance on industry equipment manufacturers, suppliers and others; the failure to adequately protect intellectual property; the failure to adequately manage future growth; adverse market conditions, the failure to satisfy ongoing regulatory requirements and factors relating to forward looking statements listed above which include risks as disclosed in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ and with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, management discussion and analysis and annual information form. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the respective securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Encore Energy Corp.

Encore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp together with its subsidiary, is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company holds the Marquez project in New Mexico as well as the dominant land position in Arizona with additional other properties in Utah and Wyoming. The firm also owns or has access to North American and global uranium data including the Union Carbide, US Smelting and Refining, UV Industries, and Rancher's Exploration databases in addition to a collection of geophysical data for the high-grade Northern Arizona Breccia Pipe District.

ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

Encore Energy Corp. (" enCore " or the " Company ") (NYSE: EU) (TSXV: EU)) today announced that enCore's Chief Operating Officer, Peter Luthiger testifies today before the Texas State House Committee on Natural Resources regarding two bills of importance to the uranium industry. Both bills are sponsored by Texas State Representative Ryan Guillen . Mr. Luthiger, who is also Chairman of the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA), testifies both on behalf of enCore and TMRA's Uranium Mining Committee.

Bill HB 4119 would enhance the administrative procedure for permitting in-situ recovery (ISR) of uranium by clarifying the public's ability to participate in one fulsome and transparent hearing. Bill HB 4120 would allow the Texas Council on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) staff to inspect a proposed well site using aerial or satellite imagery, or other appropriate sources, rather than conducting an on-site visit. The bills would make the administrative process more efficient, reduce staff time and conserve groundwater that would otherwise be consumed in reclamation activities during the permitting process.

enCore Energy's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Goranson , stated "Working together with our Texas State Representatives and the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association is extremely important to enhance and improve our regulatory environment. While Texas is one of the most favorable states for in-situ recovery of uranium, we always seek ways to work together to ensure we maintain Texas as a leading jurisdiction. At all times enCore seeks to work to ensure our company leads the way to provide the people of Texas and the United States with a reliable and environmentally-responsible source of material for nuclear energy, fueling the future."

For more information about Texas State bills HB4119 and HB4120 please visit:
HB 4119 https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/88R/billtext/html/HB04119I.htm
HB 4120 https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/88R/billtext/html/HB04120I.htm

About the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA)
The Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA) is a single voice for the Texas mining industry that exhibits integrity, clarity and vision in its efforts to create balance between mineral production, environmental protection, economic strength and public welfare; and to inform the public, regulators and legislators of the value of mining to the Texas economy and lifestyle.

About Encore Energy Corp.
Encore Energy Corp. is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable domestic nuclear energy by becoming the next United States uranium producer in 2023. enCore solely utilizes In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy. In-Situ Recovery extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium. Uranium production is planned at enCore's licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita Processing Plant in 2023, and at its licensed and past-producing South Texas Alta Mesa Processing Plant in 2024. Future projects in enCore's production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming , along with significant uranium resource endowments in New Mexico providing long-term opportunities. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore diligently works to realize value from other owned assets, including our proprietary uranium database that includes technical information from many past producing companies, from our various non-core assets, and by leveraging our ISR expertise in researching opportunities that support the use of this technology as applied to other metals. enCore is also committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information contained in this news release, including: any information relating to the Company being a leading uranium company; and any other statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects; may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "expects", "is expected", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken) should be considered forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the companies' ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; that results of past mining operations at the Alta Mesa and Rosita sites are indicative of the results of proposed mining activities at those sites; that a production decision will result in actual production commencing and that such production will be economically viable over time; the ability of enCore to implement its business strategies; and other risks. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation exploration and development risks, changes in commodity prices, access to skilled mining personnel, the results of exploration and development activities; production risks; uninsured risks; regulatory risks; defects in title; the availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations; risks posed by the economic and political environments in which the Company operates and intends to operate; increased competition; assumptions regarding market trends and the expected demand and desires for the Company's products and proposed products; reliance on industry equipment manufacturers, suppliers and others; the failure to adequately protect intellectual property; the failure to adequately manage future growth; adverse market conditions, the failure to satisfy ongoing regulatory requirements and factors relating to forward looking statements listed above which include risks as disclosed in the companies' annual information form filings. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the various securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com . Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

enCore Energy Corp: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

Encore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (NYSE American: EU Executive Chairman of Encore Energy Corp, William M. Sheriff, shares insights on the worldwide energy crisis and the most viable long-term solution.

About Encore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (NYSE American: EU):

https://encoreuranium.com/

Encore Energy Corp. aims to produce clean, affordable, and reliable domestic nuclear energy by using In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a proven technology developed by the company's leaders. ISR is a non-invasive process that uses natural groundwater and oxygen, combined with an ion exchange process, to extract uranium. The company plans to begin uranium production at its licensed South Texas Rosita and Alta Mesa Processing Plants in 2023 and 2024, respectively, with future projects in South Dakota and Wyoming. enCore's team of industry experts has extensive experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. The company also owns proprietary uranium databases and works with local communities and indigenous governments to ensure positive impacts from corporate developments.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers. Discover Investment Opportunities.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

enCore Energy: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

Encore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (NYSE American: EU Executive Chairman of Encore Energy Corp, William M. Sheriff, shares insights on the worldwide energy crisis and the most viable long-term solution.

About Encore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (NYSE American: EU):

https://encoreuranium.com/

Encore Energy Corp. aims to produce clean, affordable, and reliable domestic nuclear energy by using In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a proven technology developed by the company's leaders. ISR is a non-invasive process that uses natural groundwater and oxygen, combined with an ion exchange process, to extract uranium. The company plans to begin uranium production at its licensed South Texas Rosita and Alta Mesa Processing Plants in 2023 and 2024, respectively, with future projects in South Dakota and Wyoming. enCore's team of industry experts has extensive experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. The company also owns proprietary uranium databases and works with local communities and indigenous governments to ensure positive impacts from corporate developments.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers. Discover Investment Opportunities.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Countries by Production

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties.

The automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used in catalytic converters for vehicle exhaust systems. A rebound and continued growth in auto production is projected in the coming years, particularly in developing markets, and this should increase demand for PGMs, especially when it comes to platinum and palladium.

On the supply side, the platinum market slid into a significant deficit in 2024, which has extended into 2025 and is expected to continue into the next year. These fundamentals led platinum prices to a 12 year high of US$1,495 per ounce on September 23, 2025.

But where do platinum and palladium come from? The list of the world’s top palladium- and platinum-mining countries is a short one, and most PGMs come from South Africa and Russia. We dive into the miners, markets and regulations affecting the top PGM countries below, and you can also learn more about the companies mining these metals here.

Keep reading...Show less
Stacks of shiny platinum bars with engravings.

WPIC: Platinum to Record Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Platinum is heading for a third consecutive annual deficit in 2025, with the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) projecting an 850,000 ounce shortfall as demand continues to outpace weak mine supply.

In its latest Platinum Quarterly, the WPIC states that despite a 22 percent year-on-year decline in demand, a lack of metal is expected to create a supply deficit that's only 13 percent lower than 2024's 968,000 ounce shortfall.

Its call comes amid a price breakout for platinum, which pushed past US$1,450 per ounce in July.

Keep reading...Show less
Toy tank on stacked and scattered US dollar bills.

NATO Defense Spending Pledge Puts Spotlight on Platinum Group Metals

NATO’s decision to increase defense spending is casting fresh attention on the strategic role of platinum group metals (PGMs), a suite of critical minerals essential to aerospace and military technologies.

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), in its latest "60 Seconds in Platinum" briefing, noted that sustained growth in defense budgets could translate into higher demand for PGMs, which are already deeply embedded in critical defense and aerospace systems.

In the Hague Summit Declaration issued June 25, 2025, alliance leaders committed to raising defense expenditure to 5 percent of GDP annually by 2035, a significant step up from the longstanding 2 percent guideline.

Keep reading...Show less
Shanghai skyline at night, vibrant lights reflecting on the Huangpu River.

Shanghai Platinum Week Showcases China’s Dominance in Global PGMs Demand

China is solidifying its position as the primary engine for global platinum demand

Record participation in Shanghai Platinum Week underscores the country’s expanding influence in a market facing a deepening supply deficit. The event, which attracted over 590 delegates from 30 countries, took place at a critical moment — just as the platinum market is tightening and a supply shortfall is deepening through 2029.

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) notes that China now accounts for 64 percent of global demand for platinum bars and coins — up from 11 percent in 2019 — driven largely by investors seeking alternatives to gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Stacked platinum bars with blurred movement effect.

Platinum Price Update: H1 2025 in Review

Platinum began the year trading between US$900 and US$1,100 per ounce.

While platinum and other platinum-group metals are considered precious metals, they largely trade on demand from the auto sector. Platinum is used as a catalyst to control emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles.

Over the past several years, demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased, which has led to a reduction in platinum loadouts and lowered overall demand. However, with changing environmental regulations, an end to electric vehicle (EV) mandates and tax credits, the market may be experiencing a turnaround in H1.

Keep reading...Show less
Bar chart with silver and platinum bars and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Platinum Hits 11 Year High, Expert Touts Silver's Bullish Future

It was a week of downward momentum for the gold price.

The yellow metal neared the US$3,400 per ounce level on Monday (June 23) as investors reacted to the weekend's escalation in tensions in the Middle East, but sank to just above US$3,300 the next day.

The decline came as US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. While the ceasefire has not gone entirely smoothly, with Trump expressing displeasure about violations, the news appeared to calm investors.

Keep reading...Show less

