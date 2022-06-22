GamingInvesting News

Gamelearn has launched its latest, interactive report, Contradictions of Corporate Training 2022 in which more than 1,500 employees and HR and L&D professionals were surveyed. Results reveal that, although 64% of organizations increased their investment in digital training in the past year, there's still a mismatch between their e-learning offerings and employees' expectations .

Employees from organizations in different sectors were asked what they thought about the online training they received, and their verdict was alarming— they rated the e-learning at their companies with an average NPS of -29 . This is in-line with the typical ratings associated with e-learning, which is now exacerbated by digital burnout.

When asked what employees would like to find in their online courses, the answer was overwhelming— real-life simulations (66%) and gamification (40%) . Curiously, HR and L&D professionals and consultants also believe they should include these ingredients in their courses.

The majority of employees and professionals, and even their companies' budgets, are ready to embrace new formats and methodologies in digital corporate training. So why isn't there more notable progress in that regard? Innovation can sometimes be identified with new and complicated processes, but nothing could be further from the truth in cases such as game-based learning.

The basic ingredients of game-based learning are simple but very effective . The idea is to combine quality content with an attractive story and engaging gamification elements, coupled with simulations that allow immediate feedback (learning by doing). This formula has allowed serious games, or training video games, to achieve an NPS of 45 , a far cry from the -29 employees rated their traditional e-learning courses last year. These serious games have become a solid bet to renew digital corporate training programs.

With this methodology, HR and L&D teams have met and continue to meet their training objectives, in line with the expected impact on the business. While employees enjoy a format that engages them, being able to assimilate and retain what they learn while having fun.

If you want to learn more about the opinions of +1,500 employees and HR and L&D professionals on online corporate training, access the interactive report here .

About Gamelearn:

Gamelearn is the leading platform in video games for corporate training. The Spanish company has revolutionized the corporate training sector with its game-based learning methodology.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employees-give-an-nps-of--29-to-their-organizations-online-training-despite-increased-investment-in-e-learning-301573240.html

SOURCE Gamelearn

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Arcade1Up Partners with The Op to Bring Iconic Board Games and Puzzles To the Best-Selling Infinity Game Table

Infinity Game Table to Feature the First Digital Reimagination of Popular Titles

Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro arcade game entertainment, today announced a partnership with The Op (Usaopoly), a leading publisher of best-selling board games and puzzles, to bring some of their most popular games to Arcade1Up's Infinity Game Table™ the leading hybrid tabletop gaming device. The partnership marks the first time The Op's iconic games will be available in a digital format and will expand the Infinity Game Table's fast-growing library of 78 games and activities. Games from The Op are expected to be available later this year.

xpression camera Launches as the Only Real-Time AI-Generated Face Filtering App for Video Meetings, Live Streaming and Chatting

Bring Speed and Privacy to Live Video Interactions

Tokyo -based synthetic media developer EmbodyMe, Inc . today announced the U.S. launch of xpression camera the real-time, face-filtering app for video meetings, live streaming and chatting. xpression camera reflects users' facial expressions on any face-featured photo or video in real-time to take video meetings at any time and create content videos, GIFs, memes, and more. As the only real-time, AI-generated, face filtering app on the market, xpression camera lets content creators easily import their videos or stream live, for fun or for work, in Zoom, Twitch, Microsoft Teams, Google Meets, YouTube and more.

With xpression camera, the creator's face becomes the blueprint to instantaneously maneuver expressions, as well as the facial and head movements in a chosen photo or video. EmbodyMe, xpression camera's developer, uses neural rendering and 3D Dense Face-Tracking to capture facial movements in real time and regenerate visual elements immediately.

Setting it apart from others in the real-time filtering space, xpression camera maintains complete privacy of the user by changing the facial and background images on the screen. In addition, all videos and live-streams have a watermark embedded to protect users and viewers of the content from deep-fake confusion.

"xpression camera offers users a transformative experience, whether they are using the app on work calls or are inspired to insert their face or voice into the latest tik-tok trend," said Issay Yoshida , CEO of EmbodyMe Inc. "We are empowering creators to put their best face forward, whether it's their face or not, letting them effortlessly create new content when they want to be off camera or when a spark of creativity takes hold."

Standard PCs and Macs will quickly produce high-quality content using images from the web, camera roll, social media, or the app. Creators can become any image with a face -- pictures, paintings, stuffed animals, dolls, artwork, comics, cartoons, sculptures, illustrations, pets, or a star in a movie or TV clip.

xpression camera – Free/Pro
  • Free App Version : A free version of xpression camera allows creators unlimited access to 7 default face images and 15 default background images.
  • Pro App Version ( $8 a month/ $84 a year): The Pro version of xpression camera allows access to the default images and backgrounds found in the free app, and also features the ability to import local images, create video recordings, image searching and virtual background customization.

The beta version of xpression camera launched in September 2020 . In November, 2020, the app secured the "No. 1 product of the week" spot on Product Hunt. In 2018 it was also awarded the Microsoft Innovation Award and the GTC Japan NVIDIA Inception Award.

About EmbodyMe

EmbodyMe, Inc., based in Tokyo , develops synthetic media using AI, which enables user-generated video and image manipulation content. With specialists in deep learning and computer graphics technologies, the company provides inventive solutions to today's most pressing audio-visual communication challenges. EmbodyMe is supported by well-known investors, including Techstars, IncubateFund, and DeepCore (a Softbank AI-focused fund). The company has released several products, including a VR app called Embody Me, xpression for iOS, a meme generator, and xpression camera.

Thanks to xpression camera, you can take your next video meeting in your pajamas without anyone knowing.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xpression-camera-launches-as-the-only-real-time-ai-generated-face-filtering-app-for-video-meetings-live-streaming-and-chatting-301572874.html

SOURCE EmbodyMe

Venture Valley Video Game Expands Partnership with Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization®

Entrepreneurship Video Game Teaches Business-Concepts to Budding Collegiate Entrepreneurs

The Venture Valley game team today announced a new partnership with the Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization ® (CEO) to promote its entrepreneurship-based, business-strategy game. The Venture Valley team and CEO will collaborate on a variety of endeavors, including fall online tournaments; highlighted appearances at conferences; and marketing activities aimed at the CEO audiences.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. and FaZe Clan Announce Effectiveness of Form S-4 Registration Statement

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Nasdaq: BRPM) ("BRPM"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), and FaZe Clan Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), today announced that the registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with respect to the proposed business combination between BRPM and FaZe Clan (the "Business Combination") was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

FaZe Clan logo

BRPM also announced that it will hold a Special Meeting of stockholders at 10:00 AM , New York City time, on July 15, 2022 . At the meeting, BRPM stockholders will be asked to consider and vote upon proposals to approve the Business Combination and related matters. BRPM stockholders of record as of May 26, 2022 are eligible to attend and vote at the Special Meeting. The Special Meeting will be held virtually and BRPM stockholders can attend using the virtual meeting instructions set forth on their proxy cards.

The Business Combination is expected to close shortly after the Special Meeting, subject to BRPM stockholder approval and the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions. Upon closing, BRPM will change its name to FaZe Holdings Inc., and the combined company's common stock is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "FAZE".

"FaZe is on the verge of becoming a publicly traded company," said Lee Trink, Chief Executive Officer of FaZe Clan. "The capital from the Business Combination will help us to continue to grow our brand as a leader in esports and the creator economy, and embrace the advent of new digital goods and platforms. We look forward to closing the Business Combination and continuing to partner with the B. Riley team in our journey to the public market."

BRPM has filed a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed Business Combination with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about BRPM, FaZe Clan and the proposed Business Combination.

About BRPM

BRPM is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. BRPM began trading on the NASDAQ on February 19, 2021 following its initial public offering. Its shares of Class A common stock, units and warrants trade under the ticker symbols BRPM, BRPMU and BRPMW, respectively. BRPM is sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY).

About FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

Contacts
For FaZe Clan
Investors: Ellipsis, ir@fazeclan.com
Media: Chelsey Northern , chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com

For BRPM
Investors: Dan Shribman , dshribman@brileyfin.com
Media: Jo Anne McCusker , jmccusker@brileyfin.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-principal-150-merger-corp-and-faze-clan-announce-effectiveness-of-form-s-4-registration-statement-301572924.html

SOURCE B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp.; FaZe Clan Inc.

Akshon Media Named an Official Content Production Partner for 2022 season of Overwatch League and Call of Duty League

The Canadian digital media company to help with content production and post-production for the global professional esports leagues

Akshon Media is proud to announce that it has been named an official content production company for the 2022 season of Overwatch League™ and Call of Duty League™. This pivotal announcement comes after a successful 3-year deal with Activision Blizzard producing highlight videos for the Overwatch League .

Playtika's Bingo Blitz announces partnership with Meals on Wheels America to fight senior loneliness and social isolation

Bingo Blitz® the Playtika® studio behind the world's #1 free-to-play social Bingo game[1]  has today announced a partnership with Meals on Wheels America, the leading charity dedicated to fighting senior hunger and isolation. The partnership will be focused specifically on the issue of loneliness as a critical health and social issue in elderly populations, a cause chosen directly by Bingo Blitz players.

Bingo Blitz's mascot Blitzy will be promoting the charity partnership within the app! (PRNewsfoto/Playtika)

Starting today, Bingo Blitz will feature dedicated content, developed in partnership with Meals on Wheels, allowing players to make an impact through gameplay. The in-game event is part of the chef feature, where players collect ingredients by playing Bingo and use them to make a wide range of dishes in the app's virtual kitchen. The game will also engage with its fans across social media and community platforms to highlight the important issue of loneliness amongst the aging population in the US.

Bingo Blitz will dedicate a total of $300,000 to the partnership with Meals on Wheels throughout 2022. A financial contribution of $200,000 will be donated directly to Meals on Wheels, and another $100,000 will be dedicated to promoting the partnership through local activations. As part of these local activations, some Bingo Blitz players will get the chance to join the game's employees in cooking and delivering meals to Meals on Wheels clients. The global community of players will also have the opportunity to write letters and to choose gifts for seniors living in isolation.

"We know that often, isolation – especially among older Americans who are homebound – is a hidden issue," said Kristine Templin , Chief Development Officer. "But loneliness is dire to seniors' health, and we need everyone to take meaningful action to address this growing issue. That's why we're so grateful to Bingo Blitz for their commitment to fighting senior isolation and hunger alongside us."

Tough times

Loneliness as a social and public health problem has gained attention in recent years. The ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, and the need for social distancing, has left many older adults increasingly isolated at a time they can no longer rely on friends and family to keep them company and to provide them with basic necessities. In many communities, Meals on Wheels has stepped in to play a critical role in bridging this gap.

The story of Ollie, 83, is illustrative. Prior to the pandemic, she relied on her local church to provide her with community and social activities. Once the pandemic began, she began to feel isolated and alone – a feeling which only grew worse as friends and family were no longer able to safely bring groceries or to drive her to appointments.  Regular check-ins from Meals on Wheels volunteers have proven to be crucial in supporting her mental and physical well-being.  Ollie, who worked as a cook for three decades, said that: "These folks are just so friendly, and the food is good too ! " She continued, " I've lived through an awful lot in my life, but I don't think I've ever experienced something that has hurt so many people all over the world."

Making a difference

For Bingo Blitz, whose team developed engaging in-game content and challenges focused entirely on Meals on Wheels, the partnership is representative of the game's overall commitment to the fight against senior loneliness and to build communities through play. Lior Itzhak , General Manager of Bingo Blitz, comments:

"Everyone at Bingo Blitz is immensely proud to be officially partnering with Meals on Wheels America…we have always seen it as part of our mission to bring people together from all around the world to nurture a community spirit across borders. Unfortunately, there are too many people who need Meals on Wheels services. But there are also many people who have a strong desire to give back and offer help, however they can. We believe that our industry can "change the game of giving," playing a key role in encouraging that spirit of generosity and helping to build awareness of this important social cause through gaming.

About Meals on Wheels America
Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with an estimated two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

Learn more at mealsonwheelsamerica.org .

About Bingo Blitz

Bingo Blitz ® is the #1 free-to-play bingo game1, with over 1 million active players per day on social networks and mobile platforms forming a large community of players from all over the world. At Bingo Blitz, we care about our players and are driven by a commitment to provide them with the highest quality product and user experience. Through exciting narratives, innovative features, and mega prizes, our mission is to reinvent the way people play Bingo. Our unique social platform and content make it fun and easy for millions of people to play and connect with each other worldwide.

About Playtika
Playtika® Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel , and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844358/Playtika_Video.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844357/Playtika.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314414/Playtika_Logo.jpg

