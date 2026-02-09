EMP METALS PARTNER SALTWORKS RECOGNIZED AS TECHNOLOGY FAST 50 AND TECHNOLOGY FAST 500COMPANY

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS,OTC:EMPPF) (OTCQB: EMPPF) (FSE: 9ST) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to share that its valued partner on Project Aurora, Saltworks Technologies Inc. ("Saltworks") ranked 35th on the Technology Fast 50™, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Canada. Saltworks also ranked 112th on the Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies across North America. These recognitions were driven by Saltworks' reported 811% revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

Saltworks, located in Richmond, B.C., specializes in designing and delivering industrial water treatment and lithium refining systems. Since its founding in 2008, Saltworks has delivered multi-million-dollar water treatment systems to major companies worldwide, including Fortune 500, multinational semiconductor manufacturers, and large automotive and battery manufacturers. Today, the company employs over 160 highly skilled professionals and continues to grow rapidly, creating new jobs and advancing Canadian clean technology leadership.

"We are pleased to congratulate our partner Saltworks on receiving these prestigious awards," said Karl Kottmeier, CEO of EMP Metals. "They deserve recognition among Canada and North America's fastest-growing technology companies for their rapid growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to innovation.  Saltworks' patent-pending Gen-II Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology and their partnership with EMP in Project Aurora, Canada's first lithium brine-to-battery refinery in Saskatchewan, are great examples of their technical expertise and desire to support new industry development in Canada."   

Saltworks' success is driven by the dedication and expertise of its team, as well as close collaboration with leading clients across various industries, including semiconductors, automotive, oil and gas, power, manufacturing, and others. Together, these contributions have fostered the innovation behind Saltworks' extensive portfolio of patented technologies, which deliver efficient, breakthrough solutions for industrial water treatment and lithium refining.

About the Technology Fast 50™ Program

The Technology Fast 50TM program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada.

About the 2025 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 31st year, the Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

