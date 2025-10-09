Eminent Grants Incentive Stock Options

Eminent Grants Incentive Stock Options

Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT,OTC:EMGDF) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) (the "Company" or "Eminent") announces that it has approved the grant of 2,925,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options vest one-third each six months following the grant date and are exercisable at a price of $0.35 for a period of five years. The grant supports the Company's active exploration initiatives, including its current drill program at the Hot Springs Range Project ("HSRP") in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Paul Sun
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Gilbert South and Celts.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269891

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

