Base MetalsInvesting News

Emerita Applies to Expand Highly Prospective Nuevo Tintillo Exploration Property, Andalusia Region Spain

Emerita Applies to Expand Highly Prospective Nuevo Tintillo Exploration Property, Andalusia Region Spain

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce it has submitted applications to expand the highly prospective Nuevo Tintillo property package in the Andalusia Region of Spain. The applications have been accepted by local authorities and posted to the government web site. Recent field mapping and sampling programs by Emerita Geologists have confirmed Emerita's interpretation of the Nuevo Tintillo regional geologic environment and its stratigraphic similarity to adjacent properties hosting large base metal deposits. The additional land package under application is on trend with many of the recently identified target areas on the existing Nuevo Tintillo property and more than doubles the size of Emerita's mineral rights in the eastern part of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. When the land application process is finalized, Emerita's Nuevo Tintillo holdings will be approximately 14,500 hectares which is an increase from the current 6,875 hectares. Nuevo Tintillo has seen little modern exploration despite its location in one of the oldest know mining districts on earth. Evidence of small-scale artisanal workings exist throughout the Nuevo Tintillo property but there is no record of modern exploration.

According to Ian Parkinson, Emerita's Executive VP Corporate Development, "Emerita's Spain based exploration team became aware this additional prospective land was available for application and jumped at the opportunity to expand the exploration footprint in this truly world class district. We were able to more than double our mineral rights at Nuevo Tintillo for approximately €12,500, an opportunity we could not pass-up. Nuevo Tintillo is approximately 10 kilometers from and on trend with the world-famous Rio Tinto Mine (Figure 1). Finalization of the exploration application process is expected to conclude within 12 and 18 months."

About Nuevo Tintillo

The Nuevo Tintillo project is hosted in the Iberian Pyrite Belt located between the world-famous Rio Tinto mine to the west and the Aznalcollar and Cobre Las Cruses mines to the east. Nuevo Tintillo is accessed by paved road approximately 40 km from Seville. Evidence of artisanal operations likely dating to the late 19 th century exist, but Nuevo Tintillo has seen little modern exploration. Emerita intends to increase exploration efforts at Nuevo Tintillo throughout 2023.

230216_EMO_Fig 1

Figure 1: Location map of Nuevo Tintillo project and newly acquired mineral rights applications.

View Figure 1 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af92859f-8fc7-4545-a4a3-7674bb9ac791

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Vincent Chen
+1 778 990 9433 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the mineralization of the IBW Project; the timing of assay results; the prospectivity of the Project; the timing and ability of the Company to produce an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita ResourcesTSXV:EMOBase Metals Investing
EMO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the " Offering "), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") that included iA Private Wealth Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces Increase to "Bought Deal" Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (" Clarus ") and Research Capital Corporation (" Research Capital ") as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of its previously announced C$10,000,100 "bought deal" private placement offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis 14,546,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$16,000,600 (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $10,000,100 "Bought Deal" Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation as co-lead underwriters and joint book runners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters") to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 9,091,000 Units of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,100 (the " Offering "). The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 1,363,650 Units at the same price, exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of up to two days prior to closing of the Offering for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,015.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces Closing of $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 13,636,363 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 through the issuance of up to 13,636,363 of units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering"). Mr. Eric Sprott has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entire Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its audited annual consolidated October 31, 2022 financial statements have been filed on SEDAR.

All the Company's subsidiaries are wholly owned.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 17, 2023 , the securities of Buzz Capital 2 Inc. will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 10, 2022 announcing that the Company would not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Drills 56.5 m of 6.34% Zinc and 36.4 g/t Silver Including 11.6 m of 10.9% Zinc and 43.5 g/t Silver

Fireweed Drills 56.5 m of 6.34% Zinc and 36.4 g/t Silver Including 11.6 m of 10.9% Zinc and 43.5 g/t Silver

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce additional results from the 2022 drill program at Boundary West, Macmillan Pass, Yukon, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAN-GOW CAPITAL INC. ("GOWC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Mining Initiates Regional Drill Campaign at El Roble Mine, Colombia

Atico Mining Initiates Regional Drill Campaign at El Roble Mine, Colombia

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce an update on the exploration program and the start of regional exploration drilling at the El Roble property in Colombia.

A strategic review of historical and recent exploration programs has defined high priority targets within the favorable stratigraphy that hosts the currently producing high grade Cu/Au VMS El Roble mine. The data review highlighted strong evidence of a second event of epithermal mineralization observed which overprinted the known VMS mineralization resulting in upgraded copper and gold content. The highest priority targets are identified by alteration and VMS mineralization with the upgraded Cu/Au content that are coincident with geophysical anomalies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Resources Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Renforth Resources Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on February 15th, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alpha Lithium Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Canada Silver Cobalt Intercepts up to 29.90 Meters of Massive and Semi-Massive Sulphides near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

Appia Acquires More Prospective Mineral Claims at Alces Lake and Reports Their 2023 Exploration Plans for Northern Saskatchewan

Related News

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Appoints Darren Morgans Chief Financial Officer

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization in the Hanging Wall of the Surluga Deposit: 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m

Resource Investing

Arch Resources Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Drone Magnetics Final Interpretation Received for Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

Gold Investing

One Of 7 Companies Selected Globally Out Of 249 To Be The First Cohort Of The BHP Xplor Programme1

×