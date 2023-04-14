Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Emerging Markets Report: Breakthrough

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF, FSE: S9G) ("Allied Copper" or "Allied") and its lithium-focused division, Volt Lithium Operations Corp. ("Volt" or the "Company"), have recently announced a significant technical breakthrough with their proprietary, next-generation IES-300 Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology.

This development is expected to drive continued improvements in Volt's process and project economics upon commercialization, creating substantial value for stakeholders.

Building on the success of the original IES-200 DLE process, which achieved an impressive 93% lithium recovery from oilfield brines, the innovative IES-300 technology has maintained the high lithium extraction rate while significantly reducing the amount of reagent required to treat oilfield brine. This enhancement has streamlined the extraction process and further reduced operating costs, positioning Volt to enhance project economics.

The IES-300 DLE technology features a two-stage process: firstly, proven equipment and established processes effectively remove up to 99% of contaminants from oilfield brine in preparation for extraction. Importantly, the Company's equipment used to remove contaminants does not involve chemicals. As Alex Wylie, President of Allied and Founder of Volt, has previously stated, "We're taking contaminants out, we are not reintroducing new contaminants." Secondly, Volt's proprietary IES-300 technology extracts lithium from the brine, concentrating it into a lithium chloride solution. This solution is ultimately upgraded to lithium hydroxide, an essential raw material for batteries, particularly electric vehicle batteries.

Alex Wylie expressed enthusiasm about the breakthrough, stating, "Volt continues to execute our technically-focused strategy targeting profitable commercial production of lithium from oilfield brine, and be positioned as the first company in North America to achieve this milestone." He added, "With results from our current pilot project anticipated by the end of Q2 2023, we are excited to confirm that our next-generation IES-300 technology can lower operating costs by reducing reagent inputs while maintaining high lithium extraction—all of which are critical to generate the robust economics Volt is targeting."

As Volt progresses through its pilot project in Q2 2023, the Company remains committed to refining its DLE technology with the goal of further reducing costs and increasing lithium recoveries. This ongoing dedication to innovation and the pursuit of excellence positions Allied Copper and Volt as standout players in the rapidly evolving lithium extraction market. Allied Copper and Volt believe that the job is never done and will continue to seek improvements and advancements in their technology.

For more on Allied Copper Corp. and Volt Lithium Operations Corp., visit: https://www.alliedcoppercorp.com/projects-6

About Allied Copper Corp.:
Allied (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) is a growth-oriented, battery-metals focused exploration company. Allied's strategy is to acquire and develop low-cost, potentially high-growth battery metals assets that represent key inputs needed to support the global energy transition. Their commitment is to operate efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value.

About The Emerging Markets Report:
The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at: https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $350,000 by Allied Copper Corp.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 N Orange Ave. Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/


ALLIED COPPER CORP.

NEWS RELEASE FOR EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING ALLIED COPPER CORP.

James Alexander Wylie, of 3237 7 Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2T 2X8, announced that on December 9, 2022, he acquired 11,136,000 common shares (" Shares ") in the capital of Allied Copper Corp. (the " Company "), a company with a head office at Suite 520, 999 West Hastings Street, Box 55, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2W2 (the " Acquisition "), pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated October 31, 2022, among each of the shareholders of Volt Lithium Corp. (" Volt ") and the Company, whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Volt (" Volt Shares ").

Allied Copper Corp.

VOLT LITHIUM ANNOUNCES TECHNICAL BREAKTHROUGH WITH NEXT-GENERATION IES-300 PROPRIETARY DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION PROCESS

Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF, FSE: S9G) (" Allied "), is pleased to announce that its lithium-focused division, Volt Lithium Corp (" Volt " or the " Company ") has achieved a technical breakthrough with its proprietary, next-generation IES-300 Direct Lithium Extraction (" DLE ") technology, which is expected to support continued step-change improvements in Volt's process and project economics upon commercialization.

This next-level IES-300 technology builds on the previously announced success of Volt's original IES-200 DLE process, which achieved 93% lithium recoveries from oilfield brines. With IES-300, the Company has continued to realize up to 93% lithium extraction, while also reducing the amount of re-agent required to treat oilfield brine as it enters the extraction process. The combination of continued high lithium extraction levels, a streamlined process and ongoing efficiency improvements has resulted in lower operating costs for Volt, which is expected to enhance project economics.

Emerging Markets Report: Technology is Key

Emerging Markets Report: Technology is Key

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

Last month, President of Allied Copper Inc. and CEO of Volt Lithium Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the " Company " or " Allied " or " Volt ") Alex Wylie was interviewed by Martin Gagel from Radius Research and presented a deep dive into direct lithium extraction for li-ion batteries .

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME") ("DME .WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Additional Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Allied Copper

ALLIED COPPER ANNOUNCES RENEWED AGREEMENT WITH EMERGING MARKETS CONSULTING, LLC

Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the " Company " or " Allied "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an addendum (the " Addendum ") to the agreement previously announced on March 14, 2022, between Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (" EMC ") and Allied (the " EMC Agreement "), subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ").

The addendum serves to re-establish the EMC Agreement for a three-month term, following which, the Company has the option to renew the EMC Agreement for a further three-month term on substantially the same terms. Under the EMC Agreement, EMC will provide investor and public relations services to Allied, including arrangement for and provision of electronic media and webcast services, as well as the drafting of corporate information and dissemination of such information through email and trade shows. In consideration for these services, EMC will be paid a cash fee of $150,000 USD at the beginning of the three-month term and has the option to extended for a further period of three months on the same terms.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited and Rox Resources Complete Due Diligence on the Youanmi Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) and Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) are pleased to provide an update on the Youanmi Gold Project transaction.

As announced on 31 March 2023, Rox and Venus entered into a binding agreement to consolidate their respective ownership interests in the Youanmi Gold Project in Western Australia.

The transaction is subject to several conditions precedent, including satisfactory completion of mutual due diligence. Rox and Venus are pleased to confirm the parties have completed their mutual due diligence, and the results of that due diligence are satisfactory to each of Rox and Venus.

The transaction remains subject to a number of other conditions precedent, including (but not limited to) Rox and Venus shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and material third party consents, which Rox and Venus are now working to complete in accordance with the indicative timetable detailed below*.

To view the Transaction Timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZT821TA0



About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



Source:
Venus Metals Corporation Limited

electric vehicle charging

The Energy Transition is Happening, Here's How Experts are Investing

Raw materials demand from the electric vehicle and energy storage segments is on the rise, and market participants see opportunities for companies that can come online with new sources of supply.

“As we stand now, there is definitely a big demand/supply mismatch,” Swiss Asia Capital’s Amelin Wong said during a panel discussion at Vertical Events' Future Facing Commodities conference in Singapore.

“We've been pounding the table for a long time now, saying there is simply no supply of key commodities because we haven't been putting enough capital to work to do exploration,” she added. “In the natural resources game, it's not just throwing a lot of money at it and you will get the solution tomorrow. It takes a very, very long time.”

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Resources (ASX:JRL, OTCQX:JNDAF)

Jindalee Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Venus Metals

Venus Metals Corporation Limited Acquisition of NSR Royalty Youanmi Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is pleased to announce the agreement to acquire a 0.3% net smelter royalty ("NSR Royalty") in relation to the Youanmi Gold Mining Leases from St Clair Resources Pty Ltd by Venus' wholly owned subsidiary, Redscope Enterprises Pty Ltd ("Redscope"). Redscope Enterprises Pty Ltd currently holds a 0.7% NSR Royalty at Youanmi and once the acquisition completes, Redscope's royalty holding will increase to a 1% NSR Royalty.

The key terms of the acquisition are as follows:

- Venus has paid a $50,000 deposit upon execution of the agreement;

- at completion, Venus to pay an additional $450,000 in cash and issue 3 million fully paid ordinary Venus shares at a deemed issue price of $0.18 per Venus share; and

- completion of the acquisition to occur within 30 days of execution of the agreement.

The Venus shares being issued will rank equally with the existing fully paid ordinary Venus shares then on issue, but will be subject to a three month voluntary escrow from completion. The Venus shares will be issued utilising the Company's existing Listing Rule 7.1 capacity.

The Company considers that the acquisition of the additional NSR Royalty, increasing Redscope's aggregate NSR Royalty over the Youanmi Gold Mining Leases to 1%, could provide significant value to the Company if the Youanmi Gold Project goes into production.



About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



Source:
Venus Metals Corporation Limited

Venus Metals Corporation

Acquisition Of NSR Royalty Youanmi Gold Project

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (“Venus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the agreement to acquire a 0.3% net smelter royalty (“NSR Royalty”) in relation to the Youanmi Gold Mining Leases from St Clair Resources Pty Ltd by Venus’ wholly owned subsidiary, Redscope Enterprises Pty Ltd (“Redscope”). Redscope Enterprises Pty Ltd currently holds a 0.7% NSR Royalty at Youanmi and once the acquisition completes, Redscope’s royalty holding will increase to a 1% NSR Royalty.

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources

More High-Grade Colina Intersections: Salinas Company Update

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a company update on the latest drilling results from resource definition drilling currently underway at the Company’s 100% owned and fully funded Salinas Lithium Project (“Salinas”) in Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Director Dealings

Noram Lithium Announces Appointment of Vice President, Project Development

Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Altech – Great Progress At German Silumina Anodes Pilot Plant

×