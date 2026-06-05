Emerging Growth Research Releases Flash Report on DIAGNOS, Highlighting Regulatory Catalysts and Commercialization Potential for CARA AI Platform

Diagnos Inc. ("Diagnos" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a Corporation dedicated to the early detection of eye-related health using Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, is pleased to announce that Emerging Growth Research today released a new flash report on Diagnos, highlighting the Company's progress toward key regulatory approvals and the growing commercialization opportunity for its CARA (Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis) artificial intelligence platform.

The report notes that Diagnos is approaching several significant regulatory milestones that could materially expand the market opportunity for CARA, its cloud-based AI-powered software platform designed to detect retinal diseases and systemic conditions through standard fundus cameras.

Key highlights from the report include:

  • Diagnos is pursuing regulatory clearances with Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Saudi Food & Drug Authority (SFDA) for its next-generation CARA platform.

  • The Company submitted CARA to the SFDA in January 2026 and is currently responding to regulatory inquiries. Management has also indicated that a Health Canada submission was targeted for June 10, 2026, following final testing and validation.

  • Diagnos completed an FDA pre-submission process in 2025, helping establish the pathway toward future 510(k) clearance in the United States.

  • CARA has assessed more than 400,000 patients across 140 clinics in 16 countries and currently detects early signs of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

  • In February 2026, Diagnos and École de Technologie Supérieure (ETS) secured more than C$1.0 million in federal funding to advance next-generation retinal AI algorithms.

  • The Company maintains commercial relationships with major optical industry participants, including EssilorLuxottica and IRIS, which could accelerate adoption following regulatory approvals.

Emerging Growth Research noted that Diagnos is positioned to benefit from several favorable long-term trends, including the aging global population, increasing prevalence of diabetes-related eye disease, shortages of eye-care specialists, and growing adoption of artificial intelligence in healthcare Diagnostics.

The report also highlights management's estimate of an approximately C$11 billion addressable market opportunity for CARA, while an independent market study projects the global AI-powered retinal image analysis market could expand from approximately US$2.65 billion in 2023 to US$9.4 billion by 2033.

Link to the full flash report: https://emerginggrowth.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/DIAGNOS-Inc.-DGNOF-Flash-Report-6.3.2026.pdf

About Emerging Growth Research
Emerging Growth Research is an independent research and corporate access firm focused on identifying and analyzing emerging growth companies across multiple sectors. Emerging Growth Research provides institutional-quality equity research coverage and supports public companies through investor awareness initiatives and participation on the Emerging Growth Conference platform.

About Diagnos
Diagnos is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Diagnos aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance Diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.Diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Diagnos disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Contact: Research@EmergingGrowth.com www.EmergingGrowth.com Contact: Mr. André Larente, President Diagnos Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@Diagnos.ca

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