Emerging Growth Research Initiates Coverage on Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. with a Buy-Emerging Rating and C$0.30 Price Target

Emerging Growth Research Initiates Coverage on Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. with a Buy-Emerging Rating and C$0.30 Price Target

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today announced the release of its Initiation Report on Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV:NTH,OTC:NPMMF), assigning a Buy-Emerging rating and a 12-month price target of C$0.30 per share (approximately US$0.21), representing approximately 88% upside from the Company's recent closing share price of C$0.16. The report highlights Nord's unique strategy of generating near-term cash flow through the reprocessing of historic silver tailings while simultaneously advancing one of Canada's largest consolidated high-grade silver districts.

Emerging Growth Research believes Nord offers investors a compelling combination of near-term production potential, district-scale exploration upside, and significant valuation upside supported by high-grade silver assets, a streamlined permitting framework in Ontario, and a disciplined development strategy.

Key Highlights from the Initiation Report

• Near-Term Silver Production Through the Gowganda Silver Tailings Project

Nord's flagship Gowganda Silver Tailings Project is estimated to contain approximately 2.96 million ounces of silver (historical, non-compliant estimate). Because the material has already been mined and processed once, the project is expected to benefit from significantly lower capital and operating costs compared to conventional underground mining. The Company expects to complete a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate during the next six months, followed by an economic study supporting project financing and development.

• Ontario's New Recovery Permit Legislation Accelerates Development Timeline

Ontario's Recovery Permit legislation, effective July 2025, creates an expedited permitting pathway for historic mine tailings projects, reducing approval timelines from years to approximately 80 days. Emerging Growth Research believes this regulatory change materially de-risks the Gowganda project while improving project economics and accelerating Nord's path toward potential production.

• District-Scale Exploration Portfolio Provides Significant Long-Term Upside

Following its recent acquisitions, Nord controls more than 6,400 hectares within Ontario's historic Cobalt Camp, an area that has produced over 500 million ounces of silver. The Company now controls five historic mines, multiple tailings deposits, the Castle East discovery, and one of the largest consolidated land positions in the district's history. Emerging Growth Research believes future exploration success has the potential to substantially increase shareholder value beyond the Company's near-term production plans.

• Castle East Represents One of the World's Highest-Grade Historic Silver Deposits

Nord continues advancing exploration at its Castle Property, where the Castle East deposit hosts a historic resource of approximately 7.5 million ounces of silver grading 8,582 g/t silver, making it one of the highest-grade known silver deposits globally. Ongoing drilling is targeting additional vein systems throughout the district with the goal of significantly expanding the known mineralized footprint.

For a copy of the full Initiation Report, please visit:

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1192835/nord-precious-metal-initiation-71726-final.pdf

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/nth/

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. is a Canadian silver exploration and development company focused on advancing its Gowganda Silver Tailings Project toward near-term production while exploring its district-scale portfolio of high-grade silver assets within Ontario's historic Cobalt Camp. The Company also owns the fully permitted Temiskaming Testing Labs processing facility, providing additional strategic infrastructure as it advances its development plans.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research is an independent equity research firm focused on providing institutional-quality analysis on emerging and growth-stage companies. The firm delivers research designed to enhance transparency, improve investor understanding, and broaden market awareness.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research
Research@EmergingGrowth.com
www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated mineral resource estimates, permitting timelines, project development, exploration results, financing activities, commodity prices, production potential, valuation estimates, and other future events. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in silver prices, exploration and drilling results, permitting approvals, financing availability, metallurgical performance, mineral resource estimation, regulatory developments, and the Company's ability to successfully execute its development strategy.

SOURCE: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.



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