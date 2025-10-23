Emergent Metals Corp. Completes Sale Of Its York Claims To Lahontan Gold

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, October 23, 2025 TheNewswire - Emergent Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMR, OTC: EGMCF, FRA: EML, BSE: EML, MUN: ELM) (" Emergent " or the " Company ") announces that it has completed the sale of 27 unpatented lode mineral claims (the " York Claims" ) to Lahontan Gold Corp. ( TSXV: LG ) (" Lahontan "). The claims were part of Emergent's New York Canyon Property, located in Nevada, and are directly south of and abutting Lahontan's Santa Fe Property. Their sale to Lahontan will allow the potential expansion of Lahontan's York resource southward onto the York Claims (see Lahontan Gold press release dated August 19, 2025, for additional information).
Terms of the York transaction (the " York Transaction "), initially announced by news release on August 19, 2025, include:
On signing the Term Sheet, Lahontan will pay Emergent's U.S. subsidiary, Golden Arrow Mining Corporation (" GAMC "), a sum of US$10,000 (paid).
On signing the York Agreement and Toronto Venture Exchange (the Exchange ") approval, Lahontan will issue GAMC a US$50,000 promissory note, with a 1% per month interest rate, and payable within six months of signing the Agreement (completed).
On signing the York Agreement and Exchange approval, Lahontan will issue 2,000,000 common shares of Lahontan Gold Corp. to GAMC or its designee (completed).
On signing of the Agreement, Exchange Approval, payment of the cash, issuance of the shares, and issuance of the promissory note outlined above, GAMC will facilitate the transfer of the York Claims to Lahontan or its designee, to be completed within 30 days.
As part of the transfer, LG will grant GAMC a 1% NSR royalty (the Royalty ") on the York Claims. At any time before the third anniversary of the Agreement, Lahontan may purchase the Royalty for US$500,000. After the third and before the seventh anniversary of the Agreement, Lahontan may purchase the Royalty for US$1,000,000. The terms and conditions of the Royalty are defined in the Agreement.
Note that the timing of the claim transfer could be affected by the current U.S. government shutdown, which may affect the Bureau of Land Management (the " BLM ").
David Watkinson, President and CEO of Emergent, stated, "Lahontan's Santa Fe Property is a past-producing open-pit heap leach gold mine being fast-tracked back into production by Lahontan. It is one of the best near-term development gold projects in Nevada. The Transaction allows Emergent to become a shareholder of Lahontan, and we believe these shares will have significant upside investment potential, as Lahontan advances Santa Fe towards production. Upside also exists, down the road, through the NSR or early buyout of the NSR. Emergent will retain the remainder of the New York Canyon Property, hosting the Longshot Ridge, Copper Queen, Champion, and Emma copper skarn and porphyry targets and the Yorkie Gold Target."
Lahontan also has a Lease with Option to Purchase Agreement on Emergent's West Santa Fe Property, a potential satellite deposit to the Santa Fe Property, which Lahontan plans to drill in late 2025. West Santa Fe hosts a near-surface gold and silver exploration target with geologic similarities to the Santa Fe deposits.
About Emergent
Emergent is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sales, joint ventures, options, royalties, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders – an acquisition and divestiture (" A&D ") business model.
In Nevada, Emergent's Golden Arrow Property is an advanced-stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource and a Plan of Operations and Environmental Assessment in place to conduct a major drilling program. New York Canyon is an advanced-stage copper skarn and porphyry exploration property. The West Santa Fe Property is a gold, silver, and base metal property, subject to a Lease with an Option to Purchase Agreement with Lahontan Gold Corporation ( TSXV: LG ). Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of Rawhide Mine.
In Quebec, the Casa South Property is a gold exploration property located south of and adjacent to Hecla Mining Company's ( NYSE: HL ) operating Casa Berardi Mine and north of and adjacent to IAMGOLD Corporation's ( NYSE: IAG ) Gemini Turgeon Property. The Trecesson Property is a gold exploration property located about 50 km north of the Val d'Or mining camp. Emergent has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Gold Project, being explored by Troilus Gold Corporation ( TSX: TLG ). Emergent also has a 1% NSR in the East-West Property, part of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Canadian Malartic Complex ( NYSE: AEM ).
Note that the location of Emergent's properties adjacent to producing or past-producing mines or advanced-stage properties does not guarantee exploration success at Emergent's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated.
Qualified Person
All scientific and technical information disclosed in this new release was reviewed and approved by David Watkinson, P.Eng., an employee of Emergent and a non-independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.
For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emergentmetals.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca .
