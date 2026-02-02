Emergent Metals Corp. Announces Appointment of New Director and Lead Director

(TheNewswire)
Officers of Skeena Gold + Silver Take New Roles with Emergent
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 2, 2026 Emergent Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMR,OTC:EGMCF, OTC: EGMCF, FRA: EML, MUN: ELM) ("Emergent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Robert Kiesman as an independent director of the Company. Mr. Kiesman is a private business owner and corporate lawyer who specialized in securities law, corporate finance, and mergers & acquisitions at Stikeman Elliott LLP in Vancouver. Until 2021, he served as the Vice Chair of the Board of the Provincial Health Services Authority, a public health authority with an annual budget of over $4 billion. He is the co-owner and Chief Legal Officer of Vancouver Corporate Solutions and is an experienced director andor officer of a number of public companies, including Skeena Gold + Silver (NYSE:SKE) and Beyond Oil (TSX:BOIL). He is the CEO of Cora Capital Corp., which is currently undertaking a merger and public listing transaction with Tiger Financial Corporation, a digital banking fintech company operating in Southeast Asia. He has a law degree from the UBC Faculty of Law and a BA in Political Studies from Trinity Western University.
The Company is also pleased to announce that current board director, Andrew MacRitchie, has been appointed as the Lead Director of the Company. Mr. MacRitchie has been an independent director of Emergent since 2012. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years of leadership experience in publicly listed mining companies. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer for Skeena Gold + Silver (NYSE:SKE) and has played a role in raising more than $1.5 billion in capital during his career. He began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and has since contributed to the success of gold, silver, diamond, and base metal projects across North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia.
David Watkinson, President and CEO of Emergent, stated, "Emergent is pleased to add Robert Kiesman to our board and we also welcome Andrew MacRitchie to his expanded role, as we continue to move to strengthen the board. The board has now five members, with four independent directors. The members have diversified experience in mining engineering, geology, business, accounting, and legal, with over 100 years of combined experience in the mining industry."
About Emergent
Emergent is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sales, joint ventures, options, royalties, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders – an acquisition and divestiture ("A&D") business model.
In Nevada, Emergent's Golden Arrow Property is an advanced-stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource and a Plan of Operations and Environmental Assessment in place to conduct a major drilling program. As announced by press release on September 29, 2025, Emergent is in the process of selling Golden Arrow to Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV:FAIR). New York Canyon is an advanced-stage copper skarn and porphyry exploration property. The West Santa Fe Property is a gold, silver, and base metal property, subject to a Lease with an Option to Purchase Agreement with Lahontan Gold Corporation (TSXV: LG). Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of Rawhide Mine.
In Quebec, the Casa South Property is a gold exploration property located south of and adjacent to Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE: HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine and north of and adjacent to IAMGOLD Corporation's (NYSE: IAG) Gemini Turgeon Property. The Trecesson Property is a gold exploration property located about 50 km north of the Val d'Or mining camp.
Emergent has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Gold Project, being advanced by Troilus Mining Corporation (TSX: TLG) toward production. The Company has a 1% NSR in the East-West Property, part of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Canadian Malartic Complex. Emergent also has a 1% NSR on the York Property, part of Lahontan Gold's (TSXV:LG) Santa Fe Project in Nevada is also being advanced toward production.
Note that the location of Emergent's properties adjacent to producing or past-producing mines or advanced-stage properties does not guarantee exploration success at Emergent's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated.
Qualified Person
All scientific and technical information disclosed in this new release was reviewed and approved by David Watkinson, P.Eng., an employee of Emergent and a non-independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.
For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emergentmetals.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
