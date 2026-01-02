EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of January 14, 2026.
A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500, EMCOR Group, Inc. is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com . EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors on the landing page of the Company's website and in the "Investor Relations" section of the website at www.emcorgroup.com/investor-relations . Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260102548112/en/
Lucas Sullivan
Director
Financial Planning & Analysis
(203) 849-7938
FTI Consulting, Inc.
Investors: Blake Mueller
(718) 578-3706