EMCOR Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) announced today that Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Nalbandian, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Lucas Sullivan, Director, Financial Planning & Analysis, will participate in the following investor event.

2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Location: New York, New York
Presentation Time: 2:10 p.m. EDT
Click here for live webcast
Interested investors should contact their Cantor representative directly to schedule a meeting. The presentation and discussion will be available via live audio webcast on the Home Page of the Company's website at http://www.emcorgroup.com and archived for replay through April 11, 2026.

A copy of the Company's most recent investor presentation will be available under "Presentations" in Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.emcorgroup.com , prior to each event.

About EMCOR

A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500, EMCOR Group, Inc. is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com . EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors on the landing page of the Company's website and in the "Investor Relations" section of the website at www.emcorgroup.com/investor-relations . Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

Lucas Sullivan
Director
Financial Planning & Analysis
(203) 849-7938

FTI Consulting, Inc.
Investors: Blake Mueller
(718) 578-3706

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

EME
