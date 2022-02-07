Resource News Investing News
Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, CEO Jordan Trimble of Skyharbour Resources makes the case from a supply side economic, clean tech and geopolitical perspective as to why perhaps now more than ever investors should consider uranium and junior exploration and development companies such as this one a potential investment opportunity. We also review the latest news from the Moore ...
Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, CEO Jordan Trimble of Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)(OTCMKTS:SYHBF), makes the case from a supply side economic, clean tech and geopolitical perspective as to why perhaps now more than ever investors should consider uranium and junior exploration and development companies such as this one a potential investment opportunity. We also review the latest news from the Moore Uranium Project and partner companies doing business with Skyharbour.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109107/syh



About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.



Source:
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.



Contact:
Riley Trimble
Corporate Development and Communications
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com
http://www.skyharbourltd.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Resources TSXV:SYH Energy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Skyharbour Intersects Additional High Grade Uranium Mineralization Including 2.07% U3O8 over 4.0m within 19.5m of 0.54% U3O8 at the Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Intersects Additional High Grade Uranium Mineralization Including 2.07% U3O8 over 4.0m within 19.5m of 0.54% U3O8 at the Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ( TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the final six holes from its 2021 summerfall diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moore Uranium Project. The project comprises 35,705 hectares approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River Project, and is proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Drill hole ML21-19 extended the northern extent of the high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick East Zone and intersected a broad zone of uranium mineralization consisting of 0.54% U 3 O 8 over 19.5 metres including 4.0 metres of 2.07% U 3 O 8 . Furthermore, plans for an upcoming, fully-funded, minimum 2,500 metre winter drilling program are nearing completion with the program expected to commence shortly.

Moore Uranium Project Claims Map:
http://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/MooreLakeRegionalTenure.jpg

Keep reading... Show less
How to Invest in Energy

How to Invest in Energy

Energy surrounds us in our everyday lives, from when we wake up to the time we go to sleep. We use it to light and warm our homes, drive to work, communicate and much, much more.

Different applications require different types of energy. For example, oil and gas are often used for heat, while nuclear reactors use uranium to make electricity. Renewable energy sources like wind, solar panels and hydropower are also gaining traction as ways to generate electricity.

Because energy is so necessary to all aspects of life today, investing in energy is becoming popular. But what kind of energy is the best to invest in? And which companies offer the best return on investment?

Keep reading... Show less
ValOre Accelerates Regional Trado® Exploration; Trado® interval assays 16 m at 1.22 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface at Trapia South

ValOre Accelerates Regional Trado® Exploration; Trado® interval assays 16 m at 1.22 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface at Trapia South

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today provided an update from ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Element ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil, where exploration employing the Trado ® auger has identified multiple zones of near surface mineralization.

"While commonly used throughout Brazil, ValOre was the first company to use the Trado ® auger for exploration at Pedra Branca. This cost-effective and highly portable tool led us to multiple subsequent drilling discoveries and played an important preliminary role in the successful resource expansion drilling in 2021," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "The Trado ® collects metre-by-metre samples of overburden for geochemical assay and drills into the tops of weathered bedrock, giving a real-time viewpoint into geology under cover. Given the continued success of the tool, ValOre has purchased a second auger unit to accelerate property-wide exploration."

Keep reading... Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Valor Resources Commences Diamond Drilling at the Hook Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour's Partner Company Valor Resources Commences Diamond Drilling at the Hook Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Valor Resources Limited ("Valor") is pleased to announce the commencement of a maiden diamond drilling program at the Hook Lake Uranium Project. The Hook Lake Project is located in the world class uranium jurisdiction, the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Hook Lake (Formally North Falcon Point) Project: https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_HookLake_20211209.jpg

Keep reading... Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Commences Drilling at The East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Commences Drilling at The East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced for the winter 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

Keep reading... Show less
Azincourt Energy Commences Drilling at the East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Commences Drilling at the East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced for the winter 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Full Force Drilling Ltd is providing two diamond drill rigs and conducting the drilling program, under the supervision of TerraLogic Exploration Inc. The first drill rig is operational, and the second rig should commence within days.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×