Overview
Industry experts expect uranium prices to rise and the nuclear industry resurgence to start accelerating as uranium continues to play an integral role in the generation of clean, base-load, affordable and reliable energy globally. Despite a predicted demand for uranium topping 185 million pounds in 2021, a major supply-side response has played out in recent years and supply deficits have continued to grow. As uranium is needed for nuclear power, exploration and development companies focused on uranium-based assets could benefit significantly in the coming years as renewed investor interest comes back to the sector.
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQB:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) is a mineral exploration company that holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with 385,000 hectares of drill-ready land consisting a total of fourteen projects, nine of which are drill ready. The Company has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison’s Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco’s McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration property with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone with drill results returning up to 6.0percent U3O8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour is actively advancing and drilling the project with ongoing exploration programs.
In addition to offering investors exposure to high-grade uranium discovery potential at its flagship Moore Project, Skyharbour leverages its property portfolio using the prospect generator model and has partner companies fund exploration and development at its other projects. It is a cost-effective model that facilitates large exploration programs without substantial equity dilution.
The Athabasca Basin hosts the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and has historically accounted for 15-20% of annual global uranium production. Using modern exploration techniques and methodologies, Skyharbour is looking to emulate recent discovery success stories that have created significant returns for shareholders including those made by NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE), Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU), Alpha Minerals, Denison Mines (TSX:DML), and Hathor Exploration.
In September 2021, Skyharbour announced the initial set of diamond drill results from its 2021 summer diamond drilling program at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project. The summer/fall 2021 program included 6,598m in 19 holes and returned highlights of 2.54% U3O8 over 6.0m including 6.80% U3O8 over 2.0m in basement rocks at Maverick East Zone as well as 0.54% U3O8over 19.5 metres including 4.0 metres of 2.07% U3O8.
The Company expects major developments and extensive exploration to be carried out in 2022, with a winter drill program of a minimum of 2500m to commence shortly. “Outside of our Moore project, Skyharbour’s partner companies have been advancing some of our other projects,” Skyharbour CEO Jordan Trimble commented.
Currently, Skyharbour has joint venture agreements with Orano Canada Inc. (industry-leader and France’s largest uranium mining and nuclear fuel cycle company) and Azincourt Energy Corp. [AAZ-TSXV; AZURF-OTC] on the Preston and East Preston Projects, respectively, which collectively cover one of the largest land positions in the Paterson Lake region. Orano recently became a 51% joint venture partner with Skyharbour and Dixie Gold after completing an earn-in option at the 49,645-hectare Preston Project by funding exploration and making cash payments. Meanwhile, Azincourt has recently earned a 70% stake in the 20,647 hectare East Preston Project by issuing shares, spending $2.5 million on exploration, and paying $1 million in cash to Skyharbour and Dixie Gold. Azincourt Energy recently commenced its 2022 exploration program at the East Preston Uranium project which will consist of a minimum of 6,000m of drilling in 30-35 drill holes.
Skyharbour has also recently signed a definitive agreement with ASX-listed Valor Resources on its Hook Lake Uranium Project (previously called North Falcon Point). Under the agreement, Valor can earn-in 80% of the project by spending $3.5 million on exploration and making $475,000 in cash payments over three years, as well as issuing 233,333,333 million shares to Skyharbour. Valor Resources commenced a 2,500m diamond drilling program at the Hook Lake Uranium Project and scheduled an airborne gravity survey to commence in April 2022. In addition, Skyharbour has an active partnership with CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. on the Mann Lake Uranium Project whereby Basin Uranium can earn-in 75% of the project through $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $850,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years; and CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. on the Yurchison Project whereby Medaro can earn-in an initial 70% of the project through $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $800,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years followed by the option to acquire the remaining 30% of the project through a payment of $7,500,000 in cash and $7,500,000 worth of shares.
A world-class management and geological team lead Skyharbour Resource. The team brings years of expertise in uranium exploration, energy industries, corporate finance and capital markets. The company is well positioned to capitalize on the uranium market’s resurgence with strong potential for resource growth and new discoveries at its project base. Skyharbour’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.
Skyharbour Resources’ Company Highlights
- Over 385,000 hectares of land made up of 14 projects, 9 of which are drill ready
- Flagship project, Moore Uranium Project, is an advanced stage uranium exploration property that Skyharbour has a 100% interest in with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0percent U3O8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres
- Skyharbour also has a 100% interest in the South Falcon Point Uranium Project which contains a NI 43-101 inferred resource totalling 7.0 million pounds of U3O8 at 0.03% and 5.3 million pounds of ThO2 at 0.023%.
- Joint venture with Orano Canada at the Preston Project. Orano successfully earned-in a 51% interest in the project by spending C$4.8m in exploration costs and making cash payments totalling C$100,000
- Another joint-venture was completed with Azincourt Energy at the East Preston Uranium Project. Azincourt earned-in a 70% interest by spending C$2.5m on exploration, a cash payment of C$500,000 and issuing 4.5m shares
- Skyharbour also has 3 active earn-in agreements with Valor Resources, Medaro Mining and Basin Uranium Corp on the Hook Lake, Mann Lake and Yurchison Uranium projects (respectively)
- The signed option agreements and joint-ventures are worth C$19.8m in exploration expenditures and C$10.2m in cash payments
- Skyharbour has a notable shareholder base including Denison Mines Corp (TSX: DML, NYSE: DNN), North Shore Global Uranium ETF, Global X Uranium ETF (URA) and significant insider purchasing such as David Cates (Director) recently adding 600,000 of SYH to his portfolio
- Led by a strong management team including:
- Jordan Trimble, President & CEO – led Corporate Development for Bayfield Ventures during its acquisition by New Gold (TSX: NGD)
- Jim Pettit, Director & Chairman of the Board – over 30 years of experience within the industry specializing in finance, corporate governance and management
- David Cates, Director – current CEO & President of Denison Mines (TSX: DML, NYSE: DNN)
- Andrew J. Ramcharan, Snr V.P. Corporate Development - Extensive background in corporate development, mining & exploration, project evaluation, and investment banking spanning over 20 years
- 5 drill programs are planned thus far for 2022 between Skyharbour and its partner companies
- Skyharbour will continue to execute on its prospect generator model by acquiring projects at attractive valuations and forming joint-ventures to advance the secondary projects
Skyharbour Resources’ Key Projects
Moore Project
Skyharbour owns 100% of the 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project located 42 kilometres northeast of the Key Lake mill, approx. 15 kilometres east of Denison’s Wheeler River project, and 39 kilometres south of Cameco’s McArthur River mine. Unconformity-hosted uranium mineralization was discovered on the property at the Maverick Zone in the early 2000’s at relatively shallow depths. Skyharbour has carried out several drill programs with multiple holes intersecting high grade uranium mineralization over the 4.7 km long Maverick corridor. Drill results include 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5m at 264m depth in hole ML-199, 9.12% U3O8 over 1.4m at 278m in hole ML-202 and 5.29% over 2.5m U3O8 at 279m depth in hole ML-200. Hole ML-202 represents a new high-grade discovery and illustrates the strong discovery potential of additional high grade lenses along strike. The Company is planning additional drill programs to expand the known high grade Maverick Zone and to test basement-hosted targets as well as regional targets.
The depth to the unconformity on the property is relatively shallow, with the thickness of the sandstone cover varying from less than 125 metres on the property’s eastern side to over 325 metres on the property’s northwestern side. Basement rocks are predominantly paragneisses belonging to the Wollaston Domain. A large mafic sill known as the “Moore Lake complex” partially overlies a portion of the eastern side of the property. The property has been the subject of extensive historical exploration with over $45 million in expenditures, and over 150,000 metres of diamond drilling completed in over 390 drill holes. The project is accessible via ice roads from the McArthur River mine haul road and float or ski equipped aircraft.
The next steps for the project include the commencement of a 2022 winter drilling program of 2500m consisting of 10 to 12 drill holes.
The drilling will focus on both unconformity and basement-hosted targets along the Maverick structural corridor and new targets identified in the Grid Nineteen area. Skyharbour specifically plans to expand the high-grade mineralization discovered recently at the Maverick East zone, along strike, down plunge and at depth with a focus on basement-hosted mineralization. Other targets along the 4.7 km long Maverick structural corridor will be investigated, including the Esker target, again with a focus on basement-hosted mineralization. All 2022 exploration work is fully funded and appropriately permitted.
Preston Project
The Preston project is a large 49,635-hectare (122,651 acre) land position strategically located to the south of and proximal to NexGen Energy’s Rook 1 project host to the high-grade Arrow deposit, as well as proximal to Fission Uranium’s (TSX: FCU) Patterson Lake South (“PLS”) project host to the high-grade Triple R deposit. Uranium mineralization in the Patterson Lake area bears a number of similarities to the high-grade uranium deposits in the Eastern part of the Athabasca Basin like those at the Cigar Lake and McArthur River mines. The mineralization occurs in structurally disrupted and strongly clay altered, commonly graphitic pelites and metapelites with narrow felsic segregations/pegmatites.
The Preston Uranium Property is bisected by the all-weather Highway 955, which runs north through the PLS discovery being advanced by Fission through to the former Cluff Lake uranium mine. Over $7 million in historical exploration expenditures on the Preston Project have been incurred to date. This exploration has consisted of ground gravity, airborne and ground electromagnetics, radon, soil, silt, biogeochem, lake sediment, and geological mapping surveys, as well as several exploratory drill programs. Several high-priority drill target areas associated with multiple prospective exploration corridors have been successfully delineated through this methodical, multiphased exploration initiative, which has culminated in an extensive, proprietary geological database for the project area.
Orano Canada has now earned 51% of the project through $4.8 million in exploration expenditures as well as cash payments. Skyharbour retains a 24.5% minority interest in the project.
East Preston Project
The East Preston project is a large 20,647 hectare (51,020 acre) land position strategically located proximal to NexGen Energy’s Rook 1 project host to the high grade Arrow deposit, as well as proximal to Fission Uranium’s (TSX: FCU) Patterson Lake South (“PLS”) project host to the high grade Triple R deposit. Uranium mineralization in the Patterson Lake area bears a number of similarities to the high-grade uranium deposits in the Eastern part of the Athabasca Basin like those at the Cigar Lake and McArthur River mines. The mineralization occurs in structurally disrupted and strongly clay altered, commonly graphitic pelites and metapelites with narrow felsic segregations/pegmatites.
Over $5 million in historical exploration expenditures on the Preston Uranium Project have been incurred to date. This exploration has consisted of ground gravity, airborne and ground electromagnetics, radon, soil, silt, biogeochem, lake sediment, and geological mapping surveys, as well as several exploratory drill programs. Several high-priority drill target areas associated with multiple prospective exploration corridors have been successfully delineated through this methodical, multiphased exploration initiative, which has culminated in an extensive, proprietary geological database for the project area.
Azincourt Energy has now earned 70% of the project by issuing shares, spending $2.5 million on exploration, and paying $1 million in cash to Skyharbour and Dixie Gold. Skyharbour retains a 15% minority interest in the project.
North Falcon Point Project (Hook Lake)
The North Falcon Point (Hook Lake) project consists of 16 contiguous mineral claims totaling 25,847 hectares. The property has seen extensive historical work, which advantageously allows for fast-tracked exploration. Uranium mineralization discovered to date at the Hook Lake Project is shallow and is characterized by structurally controlled mineralization at the Hook Lake, West Way and Nob Hill target zones. The primary Hook Lake target area at the property’s north end has returned high-grade uranium grab samples of up to 68% uranium in massive pitchblende veining at surface level.
Skyharbour recently announced a Definitive Agreement signed with ASX-listed Valor Resources whereby Valor can earn-in 80% of the project by contributing cash and exploration expenditures consideration totaling C$3,975,000 over a three-year period ($475,000 will be in cash payments to Skyharbour as well as $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures) as well as issuing a total of 233,333,333 shares to Skyharbour.
The project area is in close proximity to all-weather northern highways and grid power. Historical exploration has consisted of airborne and ground geophysics, multi-phased diamond drill campaigns, detailed geochemical sampling and surveys, and ground-based prospecting culminating in an extensive geological database for the project area. Compilation and reinterpretation of previous exploration work results are already underway. An initial phase of exploration work by Valor Resources includes further bio-geochemical surveys, detailed UAV magnetics, ground gravity and resistivity surveys as well as detailed geological and structural mapping. A 2500m diamond drilling program has commenced at the project to test the extent of uranium mineralisation at the S-Zone which included up to 59.2% U3O8 in rock chip samples at surface.
South Falcon Project
The South Falcon project consists of 21 claims totaling 44,470 hectares and is strategically located 55 kilometers east of the Key Lake mine. In March of 2015, Skyharbour released an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit at south end of the property: 6,960,681 pounds U3O8 inferred at average grade of 0.03% U3O8 and 5,339,219 pounds ThO2 inferred at average grade of 0.023% ThO2 within 10,354,926 tonnes (cutoff grade of 0.01% U3O8). The deposit has geological and geochemical features similar to basement-hosted deposits in the Athabasca Basin such as Eagle Point, Millennium, P-Patch and Roughrider. Exploration potential of the 6 by 7 kilometre Fraser Lakes target area is considered exceptional, including resource expansion potential along strike and at depth at the Zone B uranium deposit.
Drilling to date at South Falcon Point totals over 22,000 meters across 110 holes with over C$15 million spent on exploration across its six near-surface targets. Skyharbour carried out a drill program in 2015 that returned 0.172% U3O8 over 2.5 metres and the findings point to increasing uranium grades at depth beneath the deposit. Recommended future work includes defining additional resources at the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit area and further interpretation of geochemical and assay data following geological analysis.
Yurchison Project
The Yurchison Project consists of 11 claims totalling 55,934 ha in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. This contiguous set of claims covers an extensive package of Wollaston Supergroup metasediments in an area known for its base metal potential. The northeastern half of the project falls within the Courtenay Lake-Cairns Lake fold belt, which contains numerous Pb-Zn-Ag showings while the remainder is along trend to the north-northeast of the Janice Lake Cu deposit and numerous other base metal showings in the “Wollaston Copperbelt”. Access to the area is enhanced by Highway 905 which transects the property near Courtney Lake. A planned all-weather road between Highway 905 and the communities of Wollaston Lake and Hatchet Lake is proposed adjacent to the northeastern section of the claims. It is unknown when the project will be completed, but once in place it will significantly improve logistics for the project. Grid power is used to service a motel, restaurant and gas bar is located at km 147 of Highway 905, a few km north of Courtenay Lake.
In November 2021, Skyharbour signed an option agreement with Medaro Mining Corp. which provides Medaro an earn-in option to acquire an initial 70% interest and up to a 100% interest in the Yurchison Uranium Property.
Pursuant to the agreement, Medaro may acquire an initial 70% interest in the Property by issuing common shares of Medaro having an aggregate value of CAD $3,000,000; making aggregate cash payments of CAD $800,000; and incurring an aggregate of CAD $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property over a three year period.
Mann Lake Project
The 3,473 hectare (8,582 acre) Mann Lake Uranium Project is located in the eastern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. It is strategically located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit. In October, 2021 the Company entered into an option agreement with Basin Uranium Corp which provides them an earn-in option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Mann Lake Uranium Project.
Under the option agreement, Basin Uranium Corp will contribute cash and exploration expenditure consideration totaling CAD $4,850,000 over a three-year period (“Project Consideration”). Of the Project Consideration, $850,000 will be in cash payments to Skyharbour and $4,000,000 will be in exploration expenditures on the project. Basin Uranium Corp will also issue to Skyharbour the equivalent value of CAD $1,750,000 in shares of the company over the three-year earn-in period to complete the earn-in.
Skyharbour Resources’ Management Team
Jordan Trimble, B.Sc., CFA - Director, President & CEO
Jordan Trimble is an entrepreneur and has worked in the resource industry in various roles with numerous companies specializing in management, corporate finance and strategy, shareholder communications, deal structuring and capital raising. Previous to Skyharbour, he was the corporate development manager for Bayfield Ventures, a gold company with projects in Ontario, which New Gold successfully acquired in 2014. Throughout his career, Trimble has founded and helped manage several public and private companies and has been instrumental in raising substantial capital for mining companies with his extensive network of institutional and retail investors. He is a frequent speaker at resource and mining conferences globally and has appeared on various media outlets, including BNN and the Financial Post. Mr. Trimble holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of British Columbia and he is a CFA Charterholder currently serving as a director of the CFA Society Vancouver.
James G. Pettit - Director & Chairman of the Board
Jim Pettit is currently serving as a director on the boards of several public resource companies. He offers over 30 years of experience within the industry specializing in finance, corporate governance, management and compliance. Pettit specializes in the early stage development of private and public companies. His background over the past 30 years has been focused primarily within the resource sector and he was previously chairman and CEO of Bayfield Ventures, which was sold to New Gold in 2014.
Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development
Dr. Ramcharan has an extensive background in corporate development, mining and exploration, project evaluation, and investment banking spanning over twenty years. Previously, as Manager of Corporate Development for IAMGOLD, Dr. Ramcharan was involved in raising over $600 million in equity financings and worked on project acquisitions totalling over $800 million. Prior to that, he was at SRK Consulting for several years and worked with uranium companies inlcuding SXR Uranium One, Ur-Energy, and UraMin which eventually sold for $2.5 billion in 2007 to Areva.
David Cates, CPA, MACC - Director
David Cates is a Director of Skyharbour. He is the President and CEO of Denison Mines (TSX: DML) and Uranium Participation Corp (TSX: U). Prior to being appointed the President and CEO position Mr. Cates served as Denison’s Vice President Finance, Tax and Chief Financial Officer. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Cates played a key role in the Company’s mergers and acquisitions activities – leading the acquisition of Rockgate Capital Corp. and International Enexco Ltd. Mr. Cates joined Denison in 2008 and held the position of Director, Taxation prior to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Cates held positions at Kinross Gold Corp. and PwC LLP with a focus on the resource industry.
Paul Matysek, M.Sc, P.Geo - Advisory Board
Paul Matysek is a Strategic Advisor for Skyharbour and is a mining entrepreneur, professional geochemist and geologist with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. He was the Founder, President and CEO of Energy Metals Corporation (“EMC”), a premier uranium company that traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Mr. Matysek led EMC as one of the fastest growing Canadian companies in recent years, increasing its market capitalization from $10 million in 2004 to approximately $1.8 billion when it was acquired by a larger uranium producer, Uranium One Inc., in 2007. In December of 2017, Mr. Matysek was involved of the sale of Lithium X Energy Corp. for $265M to NextView New Energy. Mr. Matysek was the President and CEO of Goldrock Mines Corp. which on June 7th, 2016 announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSX:FVI) for $129 million on a fully-diluted in-the-money basis. Previously, Mr. Matysek was the President and CEO of Lithium One Inc., which developed a high-quality lithium project in northern Argentina. In July 2012, Lithium One and Galaxy Resources merged with a $112 million plan to create a fully integrated lithium company. Prior to Lithium One, Mr. Matysek was the President and CEO of Potash One Inc. where he was the architect of the $434 million friendly takeover of Potash One by K+S Ag, which closed in early 2011.
Joseph Gallucci, MBA, ICD.D - Director
Mr. Gallucci is a senior capital markets executive and corporate director with over 20 years of experience in investment banking and equity research. His career focused on mining, base metals, precious metals and bulk commodities on a global scale. He is currently the Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. where he oversees the investment banking practice in entirety.
His career has spanned across various firms including BMO Capital Markets, GMP Securities, Dundee Securities, and he was a founding principal of Eight Capital where he led their Mining Investment Banking Team.In his previous and current roles, he has acquired experience in corporate finance, mergers, acquisitions, business and operational development, financings and corporate strategy. He has been directly involved in raising several billion dollars for mining companies as well as lead advisor on significant M&A transactions.
Prior to investment banking, Mr. Gallucci spent over a decade in equity research with a focus on global mining at both GMP and Dundee Securities. At Dundee Securities, he was a Managing Director and Head of the Metals and Mining Research Team, where he oversaw the entire mining franchise.
He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University and an MBA in Investment Management from the Goodman Institute of Investment Management. He also holds the ICD.D designation.