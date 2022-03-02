Resource News Investing News
Malibu, CA, United States - Skyharbour Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that the Company has begun its winter 2022 diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moore Uranium Project. The project comprises 35,705 hectares approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and is proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, ...
Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) (FRA:SC1P) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun its winter 2022 diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moore Uranium Project. The project comprises 35,705 hectares approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and is proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The program will consist of a minimum of 2,500 metres in seven to nine drill holes and is designed to follow up on the successes of the 2021 summer/fall drilling program in the Maverick East Zone and the Grid 19 target area, as well as to investigate new targets at the Viper area on the 4.7 km Maverick Structural Corridor. Substantial portions of the Maverick corridor remain to be systematically drill tested leaving robust discovery potential along strike as well as at depth in the basement rocks.

Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Jordan Trimble, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyharbour Resources. Skyharbour is a preeminent uranium and thorium exploration company with an extensive portfolio located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company holds 14 projects over a land package of nearly 950,000 acres with several joint venture partners involved. Skyharbour is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone.

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3A414E8H

https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109417/syh



About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.



Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Reports Elevated Radioactivity Within Significant Alteration Zone, at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Reports Elevated Radioactivity Within Significant Alteration Zone, at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt"), is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

Keep reading... Show less
Skyharbour Commences Winter 2022 Drilling Program at High Grade Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Winter 2022 Drilling Program at High Grade Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has begun its winter 2022 diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moore Uranium Project. The project comprises 35,705 hectares approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and is proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The program will consist of a minimum of 2,500 metres in seven to nine drill holes and is designed to follow up on the successes of the 2021 summerfall drilling program in the Maverick East Zone and the Grid 19 target area, as well as to investigate new targets at the Viper area on the 4.7 km Maverick Structural Corridor. Substantial portions of the Maverick corridor remain to be systematically drill tested leaving robust discovery potential along strike as well as at depth in the basement rocks.

Moore Uranium Project Claims Map:
http://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/MooreLakeRegionalTenure.jpg

Moore Uranium Project Claims Map:
http://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/MooreLakeRegionalTenure.jpg

Keep reading... Show less
Azincourt Energy Reports Elevated Radioactivity Within Significant Alteration Zone, at the East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Reports Elevated Radioactivity Within Significant Alteration Zone, at the East Preston Uranium Project

  • Alteration zone tracked over 800 meters in the K-Zone
  • Extensive hydrothermal hematite alteration over 100m thick in hole EP-035

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Drilling at the East Preston Project commenced on January 24 th , and to date, 3,208 meters has been completed in 13 drill holes. Despite a period of extreme cold weather and its associated problems, two drill rigs are operational on the project. Ten drill holes are complete, one was abandoned, and two are in progress on the G- and K- Zones. Initial progress was reported in a previous press release dated February 14 th , 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
black and white chess pieces; all white pieces have fallen and the black king stands in the foreground

ANZ Expert: Energy Transition to See "Winners and Losers" as Commodity Markets Rise

Commodity markets have been on the rise over the past year, with everything from base metals and battery metals to uranium seeing prices increase.

“Commodity markets are very tight due to a combination of strong demand and ongoing supply-side issues,” Daniel Hynes of ANZ told the audience at the RIU Explorers Conference in Fremantle, Western Australia, last week. “Central to this is the energy transition, which will upend the sector for the foreseeable future.”

A key catalyst for the commodity markets will be what happens in China; growth started to subside during 2021, leading officials to put measures in place to stabilize momentum.

Keep reading... Show less
Azincourt Energy Provides Update on Drilling Progress at the East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Provides Update on Drilling Progress at the East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to provide an update on the 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Drilling at the East Preston Project commenced on January 24 th , and to date, 1,334 meters has been completed in 6 drill holes. After some initial startup delays due to the extreme cold weather, two drill rigs are now operational on the project. Four drill holes are complete and two are in progress on the G-Zone. One drill rig is being moved to the K-Zone. See figure 2 for corresponding locations.

Keep reading... Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Provides Update on Drilling Progress At The East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Provides Update on Drilling Progress At The East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt), is pleased to provide an update on the 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

Keep reading... Show less

