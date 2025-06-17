Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE:BLLG)

Ellis Martin Report: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.'s (BLAGF) Rana Vig - Investors are Seeking Producing Gold Companies

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX:BLLG) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF) is preparing to commence full-scale underground gold production at its Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia. With the final mining permit now secured, the company is targeting an annual production rate of approximately 15,000 ounces of gold, with operations expected to launch as early as July 2025.

In an exclusive interview with Ellis Martin on Money Talk Radio, CEO Rana Vig detailed the final preparations under way - including infrastructure completion, equipment readiness, staffing, and the installation of a water treatment facility, all scheduled for completion in the next three months. A toll milling agreement with Nikola Mining is also in place to facilitate efficient processing.

"This is an exciting and rare moment in Canadian mining," said Vig. "We are among just seven companies in the last decade to receive a full mining permit for a metallic mine in British Columbia. That alone puts us in elite company - and now we're ready to produce."

Vig, a veteran entrepreneur with over 35 years of business leadership experience, founded Blue Lagoon in 2019 with a vision to build a cash-flowing mining company. His track record includes successful exits and financings in both resource and cannabis ventures. After reviewing over 200 projects, Vig identified Dome Mountain as uniquely positioned for near-term production and long-term growth.

Blue Lagoon's current NI 43-101 resource estimate outlines approximately 218,000 ounces of gold. However, the company sees a clear path to expanding that to over 1 million ounces based on infill drilling and new exploration targets. Dome Mountain hosts 15 additional high-grade gold veins within a land package spanning 22,000 hectares - an area more than five times the size of Manhattan.

"Our initial mine plan is based on the current resource, but the upside here is extraordinary," said Vig. "We've already completed 50,000 meters of drilling and made additional discoveries. With cash flow imminent, we'll be able to fund further drilling without returning to the market."

Blue Lagoon recently won top honors at a Shark Tank-style pitch event during the one-to-one Mining Conference in New York City. Competing against exploration-stage companies in uranium, copper, and gold, Blue Lagoon stood out as the only near-term producer - drawing attention from investors eager for exposure to cash-generating assets.

"People are tired of dilution-heavy stories," noted Martin during the broadcast. "When I was asked which company was about to produce gold, Blue Lagoon was my first recommendation."

Gold prices continue to rise amid global economic uncertainty, positioning Blue Lagoon Resources at the forefront of a bullish commodity cycle. The company's strong grades - averaging 9 grams per tonne with 95% recovery at the mill - are expected to generate robust margins once production begins.

"This was five years in the making, and the timing couldn't be better," added Vig. "The stock is already one of the top performers in 2025, and we're just getting started."

About Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.:

As of February 2025, Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX:BLLG) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF) achieved a major milestone by securing its mining permit, making it one of only nine companies to receive such approval in British Columbia since 2015. With this critical permit in place, the company is now focused on completing its state-of-the-art water treatment plant-expected to be operational by the end of May 2025. This marks a pivotal step in Blue Lagoon's transition from an exploration company to a fully operational producer, with first production targeted for Q3 2025.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Blue Lagoon Resources
Summer 2025 production ready gold producer in British Columbia with significant exploration upside

Blue Lagoon Resources to Present at 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York

Blue Lagoon Resources to Present at 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CSE: BLLG) (OTCQB: BLAGF) (FSE: 7BL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that President & CEO Rana Vig will be attending and presenting at the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York, June 9-10, 2025.

As Blue Lagoon advances toward production at its fully permitted high-grade Dome Mountain Gold Project-featuring an average grade of 9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and one of only nine mining permits granted in British Columbia since 2015-the Company continues to engage with institutional and retail investors globally. Mr. Vig will meet with leading resource investors to discuss the Company's near-term production plans, expected cash flow growth, and the significant exploration upside across Dome Mountain's highly prospective 22,000-hectare land package.

Blue Lagoon Resources to Participate in Canada's Premier Mining Investor Conference in Quebec City

Blue Lagoon Resources to Participate in Canada's Premier Mining Investor Conference in Quebec City

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CSE: BLLG) (FSE: 7BL) (OTCQB: BLAGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that President & CEO Rana Vig will be attending and presenting at The Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's premier mining investment conference, taking place June 3-5, 2025, in Québec City.

Mr. Vig will meet with institutional investors, fund managers, and analysts from across North America and abroad to present the Company's progress toward gold production that is expected to commence this summer at its high-grade Dome Mountain Gold Project, featuring an average grade of 9 grams per tonne (g/t) and located in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, just outside Smithers, British Columbia.

Blue Lagoon Resources to Showcase Dome Mountain Gold Project at 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Blue Lagoon Resources to Showcase Dome Mountain Gold Project at 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CSE: BLLG) (FSE: 7BL) (OTCQB: BLAGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that President & CEO Rana Vig will be attending and presenting at the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, May 12-13, 2025.

As Blue Lagoon advances toward production at its fully permitted high-grade Dome Mountain Gold Project - featuring an average grade of 9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and one of only nine mining permits granted in British Columbia since 2015 - the Company continues to engage with institutional and retail investors globally. Mr. Vig will be meeting with leading resource investors to discuss the Company's near-term production plans, expected cash flow growth, and the significant exploration upside across Dome Mountain's highly prospective 22,000-hectare land package.

Blue Lagoon Closes Final Tranche Of Financing - Fully Funded To Commence Production

Blue Lagoon Closes Final Tranche Of Financing - Fully Funded To Commence Production

April 29, 2025 TheNewswire Vancouver, British Columbia Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: BLLG; FSE: 7BL; OTCQB: BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the final tranche of its previously announced private placement financing (see news releases dated February 24 and March 31, 2025) by issuing 8,900,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,225,000 (the "Offering"). This brings the total proceeds raised across four tranches to $4,871,750.

The final tranche was subscribed for entirely by existing shareholders and strategic investors, including Crescat Capital and Nicola Mining, both of whom increased their positions in the Company. The Offering was met with strong demand and was oversubscribed .

Blue Lagoon Announces Final Tranche Of Private Placement

Blue Lagoon Announces Final Tranche Of Private Placement

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

April 16, 2025 Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: BLLG; FSE: 7BL; OTCQB: BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it will be completing a final tranche of its previously announced private placement financing (see news releases Feb 24 and March 31) by issuing up to 7,200,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $ 1,800,000 (the " Offering "). The Offering is in addition to the $2,646,750 raised across three previous tranches for a total of $4,446,750 to be raised by the Company.

Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”), dated June 9, 2025, with a private party (the “Vendor”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Gold Mountain Project (the “Project”), a strategically located gold asset in Lander County, Nevada, USA.

About Gold Mountain

Keep reading...Show less
Cartier Resources (TSXV:ECR)

Cartier Awards All Contracts of Largest-Ever Drill Program on Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA) (“Cartier″ or the “Company″) is pleased to announce it has awarded all contracts for its fully funded, 100,000-metre diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Cadillac Project, located in the heart of the Val-d’Or mining camp, Quebec. This ambitious 18-month campaign is the largest ever undertaken on the project and marks a major step forward in Cartier’s strategy to unlock the district-scale high-grade gold potential along the 15 km Cadillac Fault corridor.

The 100,000-metre diamond drilling program will include approximately 600 drill holes and be supported by two drill rigs. Targeting will focus on both expanding known gold zones and testing new high-priority grassroots targets identified through ongoing geological modelling and past exploration success. Permitting process is now underway and planned launch of program is anticipated for late August, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackrock Silver Drills Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts and Establishes Grade Continuity over 350 Metres in Final M&I Conversion Assays at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Drills Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts and Establishes Grade Continuity over 350 Metres in Final M&I Conversion Assays at Tonopah West

Final Assay Results from the M&I Conversion Program Confirm High-Grade Continuity of Gold and Silver Mineralization over 350 Metres in the M&I Conversion Area

Keep reading...Show less
AUE hits 66m @ 1.07g/t gold from 33m @ Boundiali BD tenement

AUE hits 66m @ 1.07g/t gold from 33m @ Boundiali BD tenement

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced AUE hits 66m @ 1.07g/t gold from 33m @ Boundiali BD tenement

Download the PDF here.

Jp Cortez, gold bars.

Jp Cortez: Is America's Gold Really There? US Needs Full Audit of Reserves

Jp Cortez, executive director at the Sound Money Defense League, breaks down what to know about the Gold Reserve Transparency Act, a measure to audit the gold in Fort Knox and other places where America's gold is purportedly stored.

"A space on X will not suffice, and is not a substitute for a true assay, a true audit of every single transaction that that gold was involved in," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Announces Further High-Potential Exploration Targets at the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname

Keep reading...Show less

×